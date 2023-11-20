Academy Award-winner filmmaker Emerald Fennell returns with yet another promising film with Saltburn in her long-expected second venture after Promising Young Woman. After making rounds at prestigious film festivals worldwide, the psychological drama thriller is finally getting a theatrical release. Written, directed, and co-produced by Fennell, Saltburn tells the story of Oliver Quick, a new Oxford student who befriends the rich, popular, and eccentric Felix Catton and gets invited to his sprawling family estate in the countryside. Fascinated by the lavishness, Oliver quickly gets drawn into the world of the Cattons, turning into a summer break that he will never forget. Besides its lavish setting and dark storyline, the highly-anticipated film also boasts an ensemble of compelling cast members. Academy-nominated Barry Keoghan of The Banshees of Inisherin fame leads the film’s ensemble cast as Oliver, with Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Felix. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Reece Shearsmith star in various roles. Margot Robbie is one of the producers along with Tom Ackerley under her production banner LuckyChap Entertainment, which also produced Promising Young Woman.

From its film festival screenings, Saltburn has been reviewed in all length and breadth, including Collider’s staff review by Emma Kiely, who describes the cast as “easily the film’s best aspect” and notes, “Fennell’s direction outdoes her writing here, and the cinematography from Linus Sandgren is exquisite (no surprise). Saltburn is more something to behold than to be understood, swapping out biting commentary for some glorious images featuring actors who rarely miss a beat.” Also, the film has been rated for “strong sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, some disturbing violent content, and drug use.” For everyone waiting for to watch this film, here are all the details for you to find out when, where, and how you can watch Saltburn when it releases.

Saltburn Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan, Archie Madekwe Rating R Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Distributed by MGM, Saltburn arrives in the US for a limited release on November 17, 2023, followed by a wider expansion on November 22, 2023. The film will also be released in the UK on the same day. In other international territories, it will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film already had its global premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August 2023, followed by its impressive screening at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

During both its limited and nationwide theatrical premiere, Saltburn is likely to see competition from other long-awaited new releases, like Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, releasing on November 17, 2023, and Ridley Scott's Napoleon, releasing on November 22, 2023.

Is 'Saltburn' in Theaters?

Saltburn is releasing exclusively at theaters in the US and the UK on November 17, 2023. The film will have a wider release in theaters across the US on November 22, 2023. Also, considering it is targeted towards the awards season, the film is likely to have its theatrical through the holiday season.

Find Showtimes for Saltburn

Watch the Trailer for 'Saltburn'

The creators team has been releasing a slew of promotional images, teasers, trailers, and sneak peeks of Saltburn since August 2023. And it’s quite evident why the film might be rated R. Across all the posters and videos, the film’s imagery speaks decadence. The latest trailer, released in October 2023, shows Keoghan’s naïve and nerdy Oliver befriending Elordi’s popular and rich Felix. When he gets invited to Felix’s family estate of Saltburn, Oliver gets charmed and infatuated by the place, people, and the parties, to the point of getting obsessed. What ensues is a rollercoaster ride of indulgence to the point of depravity, and a summer that Oliver would neither ever forget nor escape. Imagine The Great Gatsby meets Gothic thriller.

Saltburn seems deliciously dark, sinful, and wild from the setting to the narrative and characterizations. What might seem like the eccentricities of the wealthy has more to it than what meets the eye. Its crisp dialogues hint at a deeper psychological journey that the audience will soon get on once the story is set in motion. Needless to say, the visuals are stunning with aristocratic aesthetics, which we usually get to see in period pieces and not always in modern-day stories, which makes the cinematography look refreshing.

When Will Saltburn Be on Streaming?

There is no update or announcement yet on when the film will get its streaming release. However, with Amazon MGM Studios as the distributor, Saltburn will likely arrive on Prime Video within 45 days from its theatrical premiere, mostly in time for the holiday season or early 2024. Watch this space for the latest updates on the streaming release of Saltburn.

When Will 'Saltburn' be on DVD and Blu-ray?

At the moment, there is no news on the DVD and Blu-ray release of Saltburn, but the physical copies usually arrive in a month or so after the theatrical premiere. So, we can expect the DVD/Blu-rays to come out by the end of the year, or later. Meanwhile, if you want to catch all the drama and decadence unraveling at the Saltburn estate, your only option is to head to your nearest theater.

More Barry Keoghan Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Irish actor Barry Keoghan rose from small roles in Irish productions to critically acclaimed portrayals in films like The Killing of a Sacred Deer, American Animals, Dunkirk, and series like Chernobyl. While he has become a global phenomenon since his Academy Award nomination at the 2023 Oscars, the BAFTA-winning actor has a few other remarkable, memorable performances to his credit.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Yorgos Lanthimos, a filmmaker known for making off-kilter psychological thrillers and dark comedies, directs this 2017 film starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Barry Keoghan in main roles. Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp also star in supporting roles. Inspired by ancient Greek tragedy of Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, The Killing of a Sacred Deer follows a cardiac surgeon who introduces a teenage boy to his wife and children, after which the family members begin to fall ill. Keoghan plays the role of Martin Lang, the story’s antagonist. A 19-year-old boy who has lost his father, Martin finds comfort with Steven who was his father’s surgeon. But this new-found friendship has more to it than he lets on. Keoghan’s performance as Martin was highly acclaimed, earning him nominations for several awards, with the film earning Best Screenplay at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

American Animals

This 2018 docudrama heist film is written and directed by English documentary filmmaker Bart Layton whose previous film The Imposter won a BAFTA. American Animals is a dramatized retelling of a real-life heist that took place at the Transylvania University in Kentucky in 2004. The story follows four college friends - Spencer, Warren, Eric, and Chas from Kentucky. When Spencer and Warren take a tour of the Transylvania University and discovers several rare and valuable books, they plan a heist with their friends, which is believed to be one of the most daring art heists of America. Beyond a thrilling film, American Animals also dives into the psyche of its characters and questions if their audaciousness is rather a failed attempt towards achieving the American Dream. Keoghan plays the role of Spencer, an art student with an average life who is seeking excitement or tragedy, or any form of inspiration. Combining fiction, thriller, and documentary-style narrative using real-life characters, the film earned positive responses and reviews on its release. Keoghan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin

With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and fourth on our very own list of best dramas of the 2020s, this Academy-nominated, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning tragicomedy is a finely-crafted treat. Written, directed, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles with Keoghan and Kerry Condon in supporting roles. Besides marking a reunion after 14 years for Farrell, Gleeson, and McDonagh, the black comedy drama also saw Keoghan shine in his small but very crucial portrayal of Dominic. The story revolves around Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson), who have been friends for life but find themselves at an impasse when one fine day Colm decides to end their friendship, much to Padraic’s surprise and shock. While the story might revolve around the fallout between two lifelong friends, it ends up becoming a heartfelt film addressing significant themes like loneliness, loss, death, and disputes. And that’s where the tragedy of other supporting characters, especially of Dominic, adds value as a shunned and misunderstood boy. Keoghan’s performance as Dominic earned him several nominations, including an Academy and Golden Globe, and winning him a BAFTA.

