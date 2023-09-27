Are you ready to play a game? Brace yourself for the tenth installment of the Saw franchise, aptly titled Saw X, where the notorious serial killer Jigsaw reemerges with a vengeance. Acting as a direct sequel to the original Saw and a prelude to Saw II, this latest installment delves into the life of John Kramer (played by Tobin Bell), a.k.a. Jigsaw, as he discovers a newfound, dangerous purpose nearing what seems to be the end of his life.

Kramer embarks on a journey to Mexico, desperately seeking a miraculous cure for his affliction. However, as he uncovers a medical operation that preys on the vulnerable, he reconnects with his dark inclinations, devising a series of deadly "games" to punish the con artists behind the scam. In addition to Bell, Saw X stars Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, and Renata Vaca.

As one of the most anticipated horror movies to catch this September, get ready for a nail-biting, blood-curdling cinematic experience. Saw X is bound to take audiences on a chilling ride through the twisted mind of Jigsaw. Here's where you can catch Saw X.

Saw X is set to make its theatrical debut on September 29, 2023, just in time for spooky season. The film will be opening against the animated sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Gareth Edwards' sci-fi epic The Creator.

Is 'Saw X' in Theaters?

Absolutely! Catch Saw X directly on the silver screen exclusively in theaters.

Find Showtimes for 'Saw X'

Click the links below to check the showtimes for Saw X at a theater near you:

When Will 'Saw X' Be on Streaming?

While there have been rumors suggesting that Saw X might be accessible for streaming in March 2024, Lionsgate has not officially confirmed this. However, Lionsgate has entered into a multiyear partnership with Peacock, which will see all of its full-length film releases being made available for streaming on the NBCUniversal platform from 2024 onwards. Based on this deal alone, audiences can expect to stream Saw X on Peacock (until further updates). Additionally, this lineup will feature other notable titles like Borderlands and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In the meantime, audiences can catch the original Saw movie on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Peacock, and Starz. Since the first Saw movie acts as the prequel to Saw X, audiences can take a trip down memory lane to revisit the sadistic brutality of Jigsaw's tormenting contraptions.

When Will 'Saw X' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Although official confirmation is pending, there's buzz suggesting that the DVD and Blu-ray release for Saw X is anticipated around December 2023 - approximately 3 months after the film’s theatrical release date.

Watch the Trailer for 'Saw X'

The trailer for Saw X was released by Lionsgate on July 30, 2023. Check out the official Lionsgate synopsis for Saw X:

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

The Saw movie franchise revolves around Jigsaw, a terminally ill mastermind who tests the moral and physical limits of individuals he considers morally corrupt or wasteful of their lives. He places them in life-or-death situations, forcing them to face gruesome challenges and make excruciating choices to survive.

In addition to the franchise's mind-bending storyline and complex characters, what sets the Saw movies apart from other horror flicks are its elaborate torture devices, sadistically portrayed as "games". One of the franchise's more notable "games" is the Reverse Bear Trap, a large, mechanical device placed on the victim's head, designed to rip their jaws apart if they don't fulfill a task. Another one is the Razor Wire Maze, in which victims are placed in a maze of razor wire and must find their way out within a time limit, often resulting in bloody injuries.

More Movies Like 'Saw X' You Can Watch Now

Hostel (2005): directed by Eli Roth, the Hostel franchise became a significant part of the "torture porn" subgenre, known for its extreme violence and sadistic themes. The movie follows the story of two debaucherous American backpackers traveling through Europe who fall victim to a horrifying underground organization. The film explores themes of human depravity, the dark side of tourism, and the consequences of unchecked hedonism. Hostel gained notoriety for its graphic and explicit content, sparking debates about the limits of on-screen violence and its impact on audiences.

Rent on Prime Video

Escape Room (2019): a “popcorn, YA borderline family-friendly Saw” directed by Adam Robitel, the film follows a group of strangers who are invited to an immersive and mysterious escape room experience, promising a substantial cash prize to the winner. As the participants delve into the puzzles and challenges, they soon realize that the stakes are much higher than anticipated, and the escape room is a deadly game where they must use their wits and teamwork to survive.

Watch on Hulu

Hard Candy (2005): directed by David Slade and written by Brian Nelson, the story revolves around a 14-year-old girl named Hayley Stark, played by Elliot Page, who meets a 32-year-old photographer named Jeff Kohlver, played by Patrick Wilson, on the internet. The two agree to meet in person, and Hayley soon finds herself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, revealing disturbing secrets about Jeff and seeking her own form of justice. The true horror in Hard Candy comes from the psychological warfare and the unsettling power play between the characters, rather than traditional physical torture scenes.

Watch on Paramount+