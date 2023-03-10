Imagine if the afterlife meant being stuck in the high school halls unable to communicate with friends or loved ones. In School Spirits, Cobra Kai alum Peyton List plays a ghost named Maddie, who lives out this nightmare daily while actively trying to piece together all the clues to uncover her death. Unsure of what happened or why her body is nowhere to be found, the character relies on the help of her other spirit friends (especially Charley played by Nick Pugliese) to unveil the ugly truth. The series is based on a forthcoming graphic novel of the same name by Maria Nguyen and Nate and Megan Trinrud, which is set to come out later this year. The show also includes all the mystery and supernatural elements that YA audiences that grew up watching Teen Wolf or The Vampire Diaries are known to love. For those interested in adding School Spirits to their watch list, here is a detailed guide to when and where you can stream it.

Image via Paramount+

Related:Paramount+ to Increase Subscription Price for the First Time

When Did School Spirits Come Out?

The first three episodes of the series came out on March 9, but the five remaining episodes will be released every Thursday until April 13.

Here is the episode release schedule:

Episode 1: “My So-Called Death” – Thursday, March 9

Episode 2: “The Fault of Our Scars” – Thursday, March 9

Episode 3: “Dead and Confused” – Thursday, March 9

Episode 4 – Thursday, March 16

Episode 5 – Thursday, March 23

Episode 6 – Thursday, March 30

Episode 7: “Seance” – Thursday, April 6

Episode 8 – Thursday, April 13

In case you want to know if the TV show is worth the watch, here is what Collider's own Rae Torres had to say about the series in her review:

"For a YA series, it pulls off these types of emotional themes without seeming forced or insincere. School Spirits will reel you in with its overarching mystery, but it will keep you hooked with its heart."

Where Can You Stream School Spirits?

Image via Paramount+

It is no secret that Paramount + has become a hub for YA dramas, especially with recent releases by showrunner Jeff Davis: Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack. School Spirits will be another supernatural add-on to the streaming platform. If you aren't subscribed to Paramount +, here are a few alternatives to pick and choose from. The most basic plan offered by the platform is the Essential, which has a limited amount of ads and costs $4.99 per month/ $49.99 per year. Different from the Essential, the Premium subscription plan costs $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year, and it grants you access to your local live CBS station. This option doesn't include ads (except for commercials in live TV streams). Lastly, you can combine either the Essential or the Premium plan with a Showtime subscription. Both bundles cost $11.99 per month/$11.99 per year.

It is important to note that students who subscribe to Paramount + are granted a 25% discount on their monthly or yearly plan.

Watch on Paramount+

The first episode of School Spirits is also available to watch for free, without a Paramount+ subscription on YouTube.

Watch the School Spirits Trailer

"We have a new student with us today. Would you like to introduce yourself?" The official trailer starts with Maddie joining her first afterlife support group meeting. Although she knows she is dead, Maddie is unsure of the way she died. The only information the protagonist is aware of is that her body is missing and that she passed away in high school. That is why every time she tries to step out of the school grounds, Maddie is transported back to her purgatory. The more the character roams the halls and eavesdrop on conversations, the more she remembers past relationships and concludes who might've potentially murdered her. Although it is tempting for her to know the truth, maybe the real answer isn't what she wants to hear.

In an interview with PopCulture, List described her character's journey throughout the series:

"She is stuck in this purgatory, and she just has to witness everyone else moving on after she's died, and she hasn't moved on. People are cruel and they don't care and she's just having to figure it out."

Related:From 'Euphoria' to 'Cruel Summer': 10 Teen Drama TV Shows That Are Gut-Wrenching

What Is the Plot of School Spirits?

Here is the official synopsis of the show, provided by Paramount +:

Produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios, SCHOOL SPIRITS is centered around Maddie (Peyton List), a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers.

Other YA Shows to Watch Next

Image via Paramount+

Once you are finished binging all the episodes of School Spirits, you might be willing to explore more mysterious and supernatural teen dramas. If you need recommendations, we've got you covered with two picks that will easily grasp your attention.

Wolf Pack: You don't even have to switch to another streaming platform to watch this one. Based on Edo Van Belkom's book series, Wolf Pack follows two teenagers whose lives are forever changed ever since they are bitten by a supernatural creature during a California wildfire. As they adapt to their new shapeshifting abilities as werewolves, they connect with two siblings who have also experienced similar situations years prior. Similarly to School Spirits, this Paramount + original combines mystery and supernatural events that will keep you invested in the story.

Watch on Paramount +

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin: From the same creators of School Spirits, this Pretty Little Liars spinoff follows a group of teenage girls who are being haunted by an anonymous serial killer. The more they investigate who might be the person behind the cryptic text messages and the gruesome murders in their hometown, the more these girls come to understand that the killer is seeking revenge for a tragedy that happened 20 years ago involving their mothers. If you don't mind the spookiness of slasher films like Scream and Halloween, then Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will fit like a glove. The storyline is addicting, and just like the OG series, you will be entertained trying to find out the real identity behind "A". Here is a quick reminder that the series has been renewed for Season 2, so you better watch Season 1 in the meantime.

Watch on HBO Max