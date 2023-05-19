Michael Cera might be best known to many as Arrested Development’s bumbling George Michael Bluth, but his titular character in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) tops all his comedy roles on any given day. It has been 13 years since the romantic action-comedy film was first released, and in all that time, it's built up a reputation as one of the best coming-of-age films of the 2010s, thanks largely to the storytelling and eye-popping visuals. Edgar Wright of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz fame, directed, produced, and co-wrote the film with Michael Bacall, based on the original graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World follows the titular protagonist, a 22-year-old slacker indie musician who falls in love with the uber-cool Ramona Flowers. But to win her over, Scott must defeat seven of her evil exes in video-game-style fights.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ramona, appearing alongside a star-studded supporting cast featuring the likes of Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, and Brandon Routh, as well as Cera’s Arrested Development co-star, Mae Whitman, among many others. On its release, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was a massive success among fans and critics, though not necessarily in the commercial sense. But despite its low box-office returns, the rom-com action film garnered a huge following and turned into a cult film.

If you have never had a chance to watch this legendary comedy film, but always wanted to, you are in luck. With the film now available on several digital platforms, you can witness your favorite actors in their wackiest possible roles. Check out our guide below to find out how and where you can watch Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

When Was Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Released?

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con International on July 22, 2010, followed by a wide release on August 13, 2010. The film was re-released in the US on April 30, 2021, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Streaming Online?

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is available to stream exclusively on Peacock Premium (though there are other ways to watch, which we'll get into below). The NBCUniversal streaming service is available on subscription. If you are yet to become a Peacock user, then this comedy film might be a good reason to get onto the streamer. Between their Premium plan for $4.99 and the Premium Plus Plan for $9.99, you can access their unlimited library of movies and shows, including other acclaimed comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Afternoon Delight, and It’s Complicated.

Watch the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Trailer

If you have never seen this movie and also have no idea of what to expect from this film, then the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World trailer might serve as a good primer to Scott and his wild world. The power-packed trailer is slightly reminiscent of Kick-Ass, which was also released the same year (2010), and gives a superhero flick vibe, but only with a lot of comedy and a great soundtrack. The two-and-a-half-minute clip is the perfect tease of what the actual film portrays and is sure to make you watch the movie right away. An explosive exhibition of “lives”, “power-ups”, comic speech bubbles, and funky pop art, the trailer takes you on a quick but wild ride through Scott Pilgrim’s love story and his chaotic band (band members mostly).

Is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

Yes, it is. The first DVD and Blu-ray for Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was released on November 9, 2010. The DVD includes extra features like audio commentaries by the creators and actors, deleted, extended, and alternate scenes, bloopers, on-set photos, a trivia subtitle track, and the original/alternative ending of the film. The movie’s Blu-ray contains the same features as the DVD but additionally includes, alternative footage, special featurettes, all trailers and TV promos, the film’s storyboard, production blogs, and a 4-minute short film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation. There is also a special “Ultimate Japan Version” Blu-ray released in 2011. This version features Edgar Wright and Michael Cera’s publicity tour of the film in Japan and includes commentaries from comedian Shinya Arino and Wright and a discussion with Japanese film critic Tomohiro Machiyama.

Although Scott Pilgrim vs. The World didn’t fare well at the box office, the film’s DVD and Blu-ray sales were sky-high, making it far more popular than it was during the theatrical release. Here's the link to get the 4K UHD Combo Pack (released in July 2021) on Amazon:

Is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Available on VOD?

If you want to skip streaming and the physical media of this cult classic comedy, then you can also get it on demand. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Redbox, and AMC on Demand, among similar other platforms. Rentals start at about $4 and purchases at about $12, depending on the vendor. Here's the link to get the movie on Amazon:

So What Is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World About?

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is essentially a coming-of-age film about the titular protagonist. Scott is a slacker and a bassist for an indie garage-rock band, trying to get into a competition to score a record deal. Then he meets Ramona Flowers, the girl of his dreams (quite literally), and instantly falls in love, though he is already dating another girl, Knives. At a “battle of the bands,” Scott is attacked by one of Ramona’s exes in a comically violent encounter and learns that there are six more such exes who he has to fight off if he wants to hold onto his dream girl.

The Legacy of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Action comedies and coming-of-age stories are a dime a dozen. So, what makes Scott Pilgrim vs. The World so appealing? For starters, the film explores the simple premise of young love but differs in its narrative from most other films in the genre. It’s unique and fun, with plenty of dark humor, blended with comic-book-style action set pieces coupled with quirky characters. Its rich and immersive visuals take after the original inspiration and feature graphical, colorful sequences that instantly resonate with comic fans. On its release, the film bombed at the box office but received critical acclaim and positive reviews from fans and critics, who commended the visual effects and style.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has also remained an important topic of discussion for film experts for its “transmedia narrative”, where graphic novels, video games, and comic books combine as integral aspects of storytelling. The film has earned several awards and nominations for its direction, cast performances, action sequences, editing, visual effects, and music. And in more recent times, an animated series, Scott Pilgrim The Anime, is on its way to Netflix, currently in production, with the majority of the cast returning to voice their respective characters and Bryan Lee O'Malley serving as the showrunner.