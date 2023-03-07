Will Ghostface’s reign of terror ever truly end? If Scream VI tells us anything, it’s that whoever dons the terrifying mask now has lots of new tricks up their sleeves. 27 years after the original Scream film was released back in 1996, this iconic slasher series continues to craft lots of new scares as this latest Ghostface killer brings their wrath to New York City.

Scream VI will pick up the story following last year’s installment. Half-sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) have left Woodsboro behind to start a new chapter of their lives in the Big Apple. Along for the ride also are their friends, twins Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown). Having survived the previous Ghostface attacks, they all hope New York will give them a chance to start over, but unfortunately, the relentless killer is back once again and on their trail.

This newest entry in the series will also bring back fan-favorite characters like Gail Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), as well as many newcomers too. Uncovering the new Ghostface’s identity will undoubtedly be a difficult task with actors such as Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori bringing their new characters into the mix.

Scream VI is officially set to be the longest entry in the series yet, clocking in at 123 minutes of heart-pounding tension. With that said, it’s about time to find out how where, and when you can see this highly anticipated upcoming movie! First, let’s check out the intense trailer.

Watch the Trailer for Scream VI:

Right out of the gate, this trailer highlights just how brutal this newest incarnation of the masked killer is and how they’re not afraid of switching up their typical tactics. The body count is already looking higher than usual as Ghostface murders innocent civilians in public and adds weapons like a shotgun to their arsenal.

Beyond Ghostface though, our main group is facing struggles of their own, particularly Sam. Being the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis, one of the original Ghostface killers, Sam fears that she shares his psychotic instincts too. Some menacing shots in the trailer suggest that she could be slipping to the dark side as she grapples with these feelings.

Where and When Can I Watch Scream VI?

Scream VI will first be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 10th, 2023. If you aren’t keen to see this on the big screen, there are no problems there! Keep reading below for further information on streaming and home media release details.

Tickets for the movie officially went on sale on February 8 so if you’re hoping to be among the first to see Scream VI, book your seats fast.

Scream VI Showtimes:

You can use the links below to find showtimes for Scream VI at a theater near you:

When Will Scream VI Be Available for Streaming?

If you want to watch Scream VI from the comfort of your couch, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the digital release. Hopefully not too much though if history repeats itself! The previous film in the series, Scream (2022), was originally released in cinemas in mid-January 2022. It was then released digitally and was available to stream on Paramount+ at the beginning of March, only a month and a half later. Scream VI will also be available to stream on Paramount+ eventually, but no date has been given yet as to when it will be available to subscribers.

If this pattern is potentially followed for Scream VI, it could be released digitally as early as late April, so watch this space for future updates.

When Will Scream VI Be Released on Home Media?

Again, following the previous installment’s home media release pattern, Scream was released on DVD and Blu-ray in early April 2022. This was roughly two and a half months after its debut in theaters. If Scream VI follows suit, it could be released in late May/early June, so keep an eye out for future updates here on Collider soon.

Where Can You Watch the Other Scream Movies?

With this latest installment being the sixth entry in the long-running series, there’s no better time for massive fans and newcomers alike to delve back into Scream’s past. Whether you want to re-watch the series before Scream VI releases or see them all for the first time, they’re fortunately all available for streaming right now!

In the United States, you can find the original Scream movie, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4, and Scream (2022) all on Paramount+.

In addition to the films, all three seasons of the MTV anthology series Scream: The TV Series, are available to stream on Netflix.

Other Movies Like the Scream Series:

The Scream movies became iconic for many reasons, but certainly one of them was its impressive blend of genres and tones. They can be suspenseful and terrifying, as well as darkly funny and very meta at times. Both horror and dark humor fuel this series so if you’re a fan of the Scream series, you might want to check out some of these movies below!

Halloween (1978) - While Halloween doesn’t really have any comedic elements, there’s no denying its impact on the horror genre, particularly slashers. It was also an influential film behind Scream’s development for creator Kevin Williamson, so what’s it about?

Halloween follows the story of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), a high schooler who becomes the target of an escaped mental patient named Michael Myers (Nick Castle/Tony Moran). Michael was originally locked away for murdering his older sister when he was just a young child. Now an adult, he is ready to strike again as he stalks Laurie and her friends.

Freaky (2020) - Balancing both comedy and horror, as well as a sprinkle of the supernatural, Freaky stands out with a unique mix as a slasher/body-swap movie.

The story follows high schooler Millie Kesler (Kathryn Newton) and a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) after they accidentally swap bodies thanks to a mystical dagger. This leads to a series of strange and unfortunate events as Millie struggles to return to her own body, while the Butcher enjoys his newfound freedom with a new identity.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) - Wes Craven is an iconic horror film director that brought his magic to the first four Scream films. He also created other beloved horror franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, of which New Nightmare is a part of.

The typical Elm Street films follow a group of children as they attempt to defeat Freddy Kruger, a terrifying spirit that kills his victims in their dreams. In New Nightmare though, Wes Craven takes an extremely meta approach by having it be about actors who are filming the newest Elm Street movie. Through the set, ‘fictional’ Freddy Kruger invades the real world and targets the film’s cast as his next group of victims.

