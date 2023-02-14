It's been quite some time since we've gotten a really solid heist film either on streaming or in theaters, and indie production giant A24 seeks to fill that void with Sharper (2023). Functioning as the feature directorial debut of Emmy-winning director Benjamin Caron (Andor), the latest heist film to hit screens boasts an ensemble cast featuring Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Justice Smith, Sebastian Stan, and Briana Middleton. Sharper will tell the story of a New York con artist who aims to scam the crème de la crème of Manhattan, many of whom are some of the wealthiest people on the planet.

Bound to be packed to the brim with numerous double crosses and various twists and turns, Sharper looks set to scratch that mystery-crime itch that's bound to be festering after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Though the new film is attached to an established streaming service, there are various ways to watch Sharper. To find out exactly how to watch the star-studded heist drama and see the feature debut of one of the best television directors working today, here is exactly how to watch Sharper.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:10 Best Julianne Moore Performances To Watch Before 'Sharper'

When Is Sharper Releasing on Streaming?

Whether you like seeing crime dramas on the big screen or prefer to view them in the comfort of your own home, there's a way to see Sharper in your preferred format. That's because Sharper, being a collaboration between A24 and Apple TV+, will release on Apple's streaming service, joining an impressive line-up of original content like The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), another A24 production. The heist film set in the "Big Apple" will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on Friday, February 17, 2023. However, if you don't have AppleTV+ and would prefer to see Sharper in a theater, the film has also been having a limited theatrical run.

Watch on Apple TV+

If you're interested in seeing Sharper but don't want to find a theater playing the film near you and don't yet have Apple TV+ but want to, there are a couple of options open to you. The one and only subscription plan costs $6.99 USD per month, with a seven-day free trial available to those who wish to test the service out. The service is also included in Apple One, a bundle option that includes access to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, and more. Three plans are available, the first being the Individual option at $16.95 USD per month, the shareable with up to five people Family plan at $22.95 USD per month, and the Premier plan, which includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ at $32.95 USD per month.

Watch the Trailer for Sharper

We got our first very brief look at Sharper back in November 2022, with a less-than-thirty-second teaser introducing the main cast of characters. We briefly see the faces of Madeline (Julianne Moore), Richard (John Lithgow), Tom (Justice Smith), Max (Sebastian Stan), and Sandra (Briana Middleton). As the title bleeds in and their faces flash by we get a couple of quotes from the characters, such as when Richard says, "Let me give you a piece of advice. If you're gonna steal, steal a lot", which is a sentiment that the film's protagonists can probably get behind.

The second trailer offers a bit more details of the plot, as well as the many characters that Sharper will follow. We learn that Madeline is currently in a relationship with Richard, a multi-billionaire who ranks as one of the wealthiest men in New York City. Each of them has a son of their own from previous relationships, with Madeline's son Max being an experienced con man who starts drawing up schemes to steal a portion of Richard's money. Richard's son Tom, on the other hand, is a seemingly honest young man who has a strained relationship with his father despite his desire to grow closer to him. Stuck in the middle of all this is Sandra, Max's partner in crime who finds herself wrapped up in his latest con scheme and sets out to seduce Tom and grow closer to both him and his presumed inheritance. As you might expect from an A24 film directed by Benjamin Caron, the visuals of Sharper are stunning and leave viewers with the impression that Max may not be the only person running a scam in the film.

Is Sharper Playing in Movie Theaters?

Seeing the film in theaters is the earliest way audiences can see Sharper, as the limited theatrical run started a full week before the film's Apple TV+ premiere. It's the exact same strategy that Apple employed for their recent holiday musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, Spirited (2022). The limited theatrical run for Sharper officially began on Friday, February 10, 2023, and there are still shows scheduled, leading up to the streaming premiere.

Sharper Showtimes

You can use the following links to look for Sharper showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

Related:8 A24 Movies to Get Excited for in 2023

More Heist Films That You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Apple TV+

Ocean's Eleven (2001): Probably the first film that pops into the heads of audiences when they hear the phrase "heist film" is Ocean's Eleven. The comedic and stylish blockbuster that would go on to start a trilogy, a spin-off, and a spiritual successor, George Clooney and Brad Pitt lead an all-star cast in the gold standard for a heist movie. Director Steven Soderberg's astonishing attention to detail and writer Ted Griffin's hysterical sense of humor take this from a remake of a Frank Sinatra classic into an endlessly rewatchable crime adventure that perfectly stands on its own.

Rent on Amazon

Inception (2010): There are plenty of heist films that deal with characters seeking to snatch money, jewels, or something else that's more tangible and practical, but what about a heist film where characters try to steal information from someone's mind? That's the question that acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan attempts to answer with Inception, the science fiction epic that's become iconic over the years for its boisterous score from Hans Zimmer and its mind-bending plot and visuals. Leonardo DiCaprio's character as a mastermind thief is brilliantly complex with an emotional core that tethers him to the real world rather than the dreams he's invading.

Rent on Amazon

Widows (2018): A dream project from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, Widows doesn't follow the lives of some career criminals, but their wives. Left with debt created by their late professional thief husbands and being threatened by some shady characters, four women come together to enact a scheme to steal a considerable sum for a corrupt politician. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo are the protagonists of this star-studded and effective crime thriller.

Rent on Amazon