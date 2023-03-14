In 2019, DC dropped the first contemporary movie starring Shazam, also known as Captain Marvel, in the 7th installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The movie follows Billy Batson, played by former Disney star Asher Angel, who gains the ability to transform into a superhero by saying "shazam" after an ancient wizard chooses him to be his champion. The first installment of the series had been in the works since the early 2000s, but faced multiple delays, setbacks, and cast changes until filming finally began in 2018. Upon its release, Shazam! was a box office hit, and also achieved positive critical reception. And so, not long after its release, a sequel was announced.

Originally, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was scheduled for release in April 2022. However, like most movies scheduled for release in 2021 or 2022, this date was pushed back due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But now the long-awaited sequel is approaching its final release date, and we have everything you need to know about how to watch the next chapter of Billy Batson's adventures.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Cast Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi, Grace Caroline Currey, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody​, Meagan Good Rating PG-13 Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Adventure

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Coming to Movie Theaters?

Yes, Shazam! Fury of The Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023. Originally, the movie was expected to be released on April 1, 2021, but was then pushed to November 4, 2021, and again to March 17, 2023, with these delays ultimately being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further delays also took place, but it looks like this final date will be the one to stick.

Watch the Trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods shows Billy in his adult superhero form, played by Zachary Levi, seemingly battling with imposter syndrome and describing his struggles to his pediatrician. We also get a first look at Dame Helen Mirren in her role as Hespera, one of the daughters of Atlas, who looks to be a formidable antagonist for this sequel. Alongside this, the trailer teases a fun easter egg for horror fans: an Anabelle doll sitting in the pediatrician's office, referencing director David F. Sandberg's involvement with the Anabelle prequel, Anabelle: Creation.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Showtimes

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Available for Streaming Online?

Right now, there are currently no confirmed plans for streaming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As more cinemas open up and theater attendance continues to rise post-pandemic, simultaneous streaming and theater releases are becoming less common. However, if past titles are anything to go by, it's a safe bet that Fury Of The Gods will join its DCEU siblings on HBO Max within the next few months. It's possible that you'll also be able to rent or buy copies of the movie on other streaming platforms, such as Amazon or YouTube but again, it'll be a while before the movie becomes available anywhere other than in theaters.

Will There Be a Shazam 3?

Following the recent shakeup at DC studios and the major changes that ensued after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-leads of DC Studios, many have been wondering whether the original cast will be returning for another sequel and beyond. The new changes include the cancelation of several upcoming projects, including the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3, and the surprise departure of Henry Cavill as a Superman recast was announced. While no further solo projects involving Shazam have been confirmed past Fury of the Gods, Zachary Levi himself seemingly confirmed his return on Twitter, stating: "Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci."

Who's In the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Cast?

The cast of Fury of the Gods is expansive, considering the fact that Billy and each of his five foster siblings are played by two separate actors: one for their regular form, and the other acting as their superhero counterpart. The cast members playing the Shazam super-family are as follows: Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson and Shazam; Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, with Adam Brody as his superhero self; Jovan Armand as Pedro, with D.J Cotrona as his superhero self; Grace Fulton as Mary, also playing her superhero self; Faithe Herman as Darla, with Meagan Good as her superhero self; and Ian Chen as Eugene, with Ross Butler playing his superhero self.

Fury of the Gods also stars Dame Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as Anthea, the Daughters of Atlas and main antagonists of the film. Marta Milans and Cooper Vasques return as Billy's foster parents, along with Djimon Hounsou as the ancient wizard Shazam.

More DCEU Movies That You Can Stream Right Now

Want to catch up on your DCEU lore before heading out to see Fury of the Gods? You're at the right place! Below, you can find out where to stream previous DCEU movies in the run-up to the Shazam! sequel:

Shazam! (2019): The first modern iteration of Shazam follows Billy Batson as he gains the ability to transform into an adult version of himself, who also happens to be a superhero. Shazam! is streaming now on HBO Max, and is available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube.

Man of Steel (2013): 2023 marks the ten-year anniversary of Henry Cavill's Superman and the establishment of the DCEU. Whether the news of his recasting has you rejoicing or mourning, you can rewatch his super-debut on HBO Max. You can also rent or buy a copy of the Superman reboot on Amazon or YouTube.

Birds of Prey (2020): If you're looking for something as lighthearted as Shazam!, Cathy Yan's stylistic and modern take on a post-break-up Harley Quinn might scratch that itch. You can find the Margot Robbie-led movie on HBO Max, or you can rent or buy a copy on YouTube, Google Play, or Amazon.

