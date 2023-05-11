Thirteen years ago, when BBC first premiered Sherlock (2010-2017), very few people expected it to become one of the biggest television adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s best-selling crime fiction. The British crime drama series is based on Doyle’s eponymous fan-favorite detective Sherlock Holmes but is set in present times. In modern-day London, Sherlock sets out to solve various mysteries, using, of course, his brilliant mind, but also takes the help of contemporary technology and not to mention, his faithful friend and sidekick, Dr. John Watson. Holmes’ character, though set in the present day, has a lot of elements from Doyle’s original portrayal of the wizard of Baker Street. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman portray the legendary Holmes and Watson respectively, supported by Rupert Graves as Detective Inspector Greg Lestrade, Una Stubbs as the ever-accommodating landlady Mrs. Hudson, Louise Brealey as Holmes’ go-to pathologist Molly Hooper, and Andrew Scott as his arch nemesis, Jim Moriarty.

Sherlock was created for BBC by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, with Gatiss also playing a significant role in the series as Holmes’ elder brother, Mycroft. Both Moffat and Gatiss also served as executive producers for the series, along with Beryl Vertue, Sue Vertue, and Rebecca Eaton. On its release, Sherlock became a highly popular television production among fans of crime and mystery. The series was nominated in several categories at the Emmys, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, winning many of them, including awards for Cumberbatch, Freeman, and Scott for their portrayals of the iconic characters. The series was also critically acclaimed for its writing, direction, and cast performance of the iconic characters. The third season of Sherlock became the most-watched drama series in the UK since 2001, with an average of 11.82 million viewers.

For those who love to awaken the sleuth in them, and love “a nice murder” or a classic whodunit, then you cannot miss Sherlock. After all, the “master of deduction” paved the road for many modern detectives, even if he’s a “high-functioning sociopath.” And if you have never had a chance to watch this hit crime series, then you are just at the right place. Though more than a decade old, you can now watch this crime mystery series online, among other options. Check out our guide below to find out how and where you can watch Sherlock.

Sherlock Cast Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs, Rupert Graves, Loo Brealey, Mark Gatiss, Andrew Scott Main Genre Crime Rating TV-14 Seasons 4 Studio BBC America

Related:From Downey Jr. to Cumberbatch: 10 Best Portrayals of Sherlock Holmes, According to Reddit

When and Where Did Sherlock Premiere?

Image via BBC

Sherlock premiered on July 25, 2010, on BBC One. The series was broadcast in the United States on PBS through its popular anthology series Masterpiece for its 2010-2011 season. Sherlock aired its last episode of Season 4/Series 4 on January 15, 2017.

Where Is Sherlock Streaming Online?

If you have missed watching this hit thriller series, then you can do it right away through streaming. Fortunately, Sherlock is available to stream for free in the United States on Redbox and Crackle. Redbox, the former video rental service had launched its streaming, on-demand, and online rental platform. The streaming service is free but ad-supported, so you can watch dozens of shows, movies, and live channels without having to pay a dime. The same goes for Crackle. Formerly developed by Sony, the free streaming platform is now a standalone service, which you can avail for free and explore its large library of original and curated content, but with frequent ads in between.

What Is Sherlock About?

Image via BBC

BBC’s Sherlock adapts from short stories by Arthur Conan Doyle from his various books on the famous fictional detective. However, the series is set in the present times and reshapes the characters accordingly. Although each episode follows a crime procedural format and explores different crimes and criminals, Holmes’ and Moriarty’s conflict remains a recurring, underlying theme. Here’s the official synopsis of Sherlock:

Sherlock depicts "consulting detective" Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) solving various mysteries in modern-day London. Holmes is assisted by his flatmate and friend, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman), who has returned from military service in Afghanistan with the Royal Army Medical Corps. Although Metropolitan Police Service Detective Inspector Greg Lestrade (Rupert Graves) and others are suspicious of Holmes at first, over time, his exceptional intellect and bold powers of observation persuade them of his value. In part through Watson's blog documenting their adventures, Holmes becomes a reluctant celebrity with the press reporting on his cases and eccentric personal life. Both ordinary people and the British government ask for his help.

Can You Watch Sherlock Without Streaming?

Yes, you can, and comfortably so. The award-winning, popular television series is now available on DVD and Blu-ray as well for all its seasons. The DVD and Blu-ray for Sherlock Series 1 was released in November 2010, followed by the same for Series 2 in May 2012, Series 3 in February 2014, and Series 4 in January 2017. There is also a DVD/Blu-ray for the Special episode, "The Abominable Bride", released in January 2016. There’s also a 4K UHD Blu-ray available for Series 1, released in 2018. The bonus features for the first two series include audio commentaries and special documentaries, while those for the last two series include additional featurettes, set tours, etc. The DVD and Blu-ray for the Special episode include more features like behind-the-scenes interviews with the creators and a “Sherlockology Q&A.”

You can use the following link to buy the 4K UHD Blu-ray for Sherlock Series 1 on Amazon:

Buy on Amazon

How Many Episodes Does Sherlock Have?

Image via BBC

Sherlock consists of four seasons/series, beginning in January 2010, with each season consisting of three episodes, plus one special episode that aired on January 1, 2016, one year before the final season. Series 3 also has a Christmas special, a mini-feature, which is not counted as a separate episode. That brings the total up to 14 (or 13 and a half) episodes.

Check out the details of all the episodes of Sherlock Series 1 through 4 below:

Series 1 (2010)

Episode 1: "A Study in Pink"; written by Paul McGuigan; directed by Steven Moffat; July 25, 2010 (UK) / October 24, 2010 (US)

Episode 2: "The Blind Banker"; written by Euros Lyn; directed by Stephen Thompson; August 1, 2010 (UK) / October 31, 2010 (US)

Episode 3: "The Great Game"; written by Paul McGuigan; directed by Mark Gatiss; August 8, 2010 (UK) / November 7, 2010 (US)

Series 2 (2012)

Episode 1: "A Scandal in Belgravia"; written by Paul McGuigan; directed by Steven Moffat; January 1, 2012 (UK) / May 6, 2012 (US)

Episode 2: "The Hounds of Baskerville"; written by Paul McGuigan; directed by Mark Gatiss; January 8, 2012 (UK) / May 13, 2012 (US)

Episode 3: "The Reichenbach Fall"; written by Toby Haynes; directed by Stephen Thompson; January 15, 2012 (UK)/ May 20, 2012 (US)

Series 3 (2014)

"Many Happy Returns"; written by Jeremy Lovering; directed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat; December 24, 2013

Episode 1: "The Empty Hearse", written by Jeremy Lovering; directed by Mark Gatiss; January 1, 2014 (UK) / January 19, 2014 (US)

Episode 2: "The Sign of Three"; written by Colm McCarthy; directed by Stephen Thompson, Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss; January 5, 2014 (UK) / January 26, 2014 (US)

Episode 3: "His Last Vow"; written by Nick Hurran; directed by Steven Moffat; January 12, 2014 (UK) / February 2, 2014 (US)

Special Episode (2016)

"The Abominable Bride"; written by Douglas Mackinnon; directed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss; January 1, 2016

Series 4 (2017)

Episode 1: "The Six Thatchers"; written by Rachel Talalay; directed by Mark Gatiss; January 1, 2017

Episode 2: "The Lying Detective"; written by Nick Hurran; directed by Steven Moffat; January 8, 2017

Episode 3: "The Final Problem"; written by Benjamin Caron; directed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat; January 15, 2017