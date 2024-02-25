The beautiful setting of Feudal Japan is being torn apart by war in FX's hugely anticipated epic miniseries, Shōgun. Based on the acclaimed novel by James Clavell and a remake of the 1980 miniseries of the same name, Shōgun tells of how a Japanese leader becomes enraptured in a unique conflict when a ship from Europe crashes into Japan's shores. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (played by the legendary Hiroyuki Sanada) discovers elements from this shipwreck that could dramatically change the solitary nation of Japan, either in or against his favor.

Shōgun hasn't even premiered yet, and it's already been the subject of positive reviews by critics. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson got a chance to see the show and praised the series for Hiroyuki Sanada's exceptional performance, and its elaborate and impressive production design. Couple that success with an extremely reputable network like FX, and Shōgun is already looking to be one of the most exciting television projects of 2024. To learn more about when and how you can watch FX's latest hit, here is where you can watch Shōgun.

Is 'Shōgun' Premiering on TV?

Shōgun will be making its official debut via a two-episode premiere on the FX network on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10 PM PT. One of the following eight episodes of the ten-episode limited series will premiere every following Tuesday.

Is 'Shōgun' Streaming Online?

FX, being a subsidiary of 20th Century Studios and, as such, The Walt Disney Company, means that Shōgun will be available to stream on Hulu. Usually, FX's release strategy involves premiering a series on a specific date and then having the episodes come to Hulu one day later. Shōgun appears to be doing things a little bit differently, as at least the first two episodes of the show will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu on the same date as the show's live television premiere on February 27.

Hulu currently has two subscription plans available, one with ads and one without. Each plan has its own benefits and pricing options, which you can read more about in the table below. Hulu also offers several other bundle plans that include live TV, Disney+, and more.

Plan Features Price Hulu Access to most of Hulu's streaming library with ads $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year) Hulu (No Ads) Access to Hulu's full streaming library with most ads removed (some programs may have limited ads before or after a program) $17.99 per month

Can You Watch 'Shōgun' Without FX or Hulu?

If you're in the U.S., FX and Hulu are your exclusive options to watch Shōgun when it premieres later this February. Distribution of Shogun outside the U.S. will vary depending on whether Hulu or Disney+ is available in your country.

Watch the Trailer for 'Shōgun'

The extended trailer for Shōgun throws audiences headfirst into this beautifully realized vision of Japan during the 1600s. As a marooned group of sailors quickly learn how the elite clans of Japan treat outsiders, those very same clans are preparing for a deadly civil war. The outcome of this bloody conflict could not only change the course of Japan's future and history but could perhaps affect the entire world. The trailer also showcases plenty of impressive action setpieces, ranging from one-on-one duels to full-scale battle sequences.

What Is 'Shōgun' About?

The official plot synopsis for Shōgun reads as follows:

"Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

What's the 'Shōgun' Episode Schedule?

After the two-episode premiere on February 27, new episodes of Shōgun will premiere every following Tuesday until April 23rd. The first few episodes have titles and plot synopsizes attached in case you'd like to learn more about each episode.

Episode 1: "Anjin" - February 27, 2024

"Destinies converge in Japan after a barbarian ship washes ashore in a poor fishing village; in Osaka, Lord Toranaga finds himself outplayed by his enemies."

Episode 2: "Servants of Two Masters" - February 27, 2024

"Blackthorne's arrival in Osaka stirs up a hornet's nest of rivalries; Mariko is trapped between her cause and her faith when she must translate for the barbarian in Lord Toranaga's custody.

Episode 3: "Tomorrow is Tomorrow" - March 5, 2024

"After Blackthorne survives a brazen assassination attempt, Toranaga realizes he must ferry his allies out of Osaka or risk certain defeat."

Episode 4: "The Eightfold Fence" - March 12, 2024

"Blackthorne and Mariko test their new alliance as they train Toranaga's gun regiment for war. Yabushige must navigate his past promises to Ishido when an old friend comes to the village."

Episode 5: "Broken to the Fist" - March 19, 2024

Episode 6: "Ladies of the Willow World" - March 26, 2024

Episode 7: April 2, 2024

Episode 8: April 9, 2024

Episode 9: April 16, 2024

Episode 10: April 23, 2024

Other Historical Epics Like 'Shōgun' You Can Watch Right Now

'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

Many have compared Shōgun to Game of Thrones for its large-scale action sequences. We'd easily recommend the HBO series were it not for its abysmal ending, which still hurts to this day, so instead, we'll recommend the yet-to-be-tarnished prequel, House of the Dragon. Set over a hundred years before the events of the original show and taking place in a fantastical world of dragons and magic, House of the Dragon details the tumultuous and controversial Targaryen family as they try to control the kingdom of Westeros. House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.

'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Another great historical series, fittingly from the History Channel, is the acclaimed Vikings. As the simple yet effective title implies, the series takes audiences to the bitter tundras of Scandinavia and beyond to showcase the daily lives and conquests of several Nordic warriors. At the core of all of it is one Viking named Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), who seeks to become the greatest warrior and leader his kind has ever seen. Vikings is available to stream on Hulu.

'Marco Polo' (2014-2016)

One of Netflix's earliest original successes (even if it got cancelled), Marco Polo tells the seafaring tale of the well-known historical explorer. Here, we see a young Polo (Lorenzo Richelmy) explore wonders his home continent of Europe never could have possibly imagined. However, in this pursuit of exploration, Marco Polo will also have to encounter more than a few unexpected challenges. Marco Polo is available to stream on Netflix.

