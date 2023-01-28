Therapy sessions are a common narrative component for characters to unlock their traumas and progressively care for their mental health. Although the dynamic between therapist and patient has been played onscreen various times before, there is rarely an inside look at the inner sorrows and everyday lives of mental health experts. That is changing with the new series from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the creators of Ted Lasso. In Shrinking, Jimmy Laird (a therapist played by Jason Segel) mourns the death of his wife at the same time that he helps others to overcome equally overwhelming circumstances. While the protagonist relies on friends and co-workers (especially Paul, played by none other than Harrison Ford) to cope with the painful loss, he also tests an unconventional approach to therapy with his patients. Instead of giving objective insight to those that visit his office, Jimmy just shares with them his personal opinions and snide remarks over what he hears them say. Throughout the season, viewers will be able to analyze whether this technique is worthwhile or not, as well as see the main character experience a healing journey of his own.

Shrinking had its series premiere on January 27, 2023. In case you are excited to have a good time and see Segel navigate another hilarious role, here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see new episodes of this comedy series.

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

When and Where Are New Episodes of Shrinking Coming Out?

As we mentioned already, the first two episodes of the series became available to stream as of January 27. The rest of the season will be released on a weekly basis until March 24. There are 10 episodes in total, and they will come out on Fridays at 12 am ET.

Shrinking is an Apple TV+ original, so in order to watch it you must be subscribed to the platform. The subscription cost stands at $7.00 per month, which makes it one of the most affordable streaming service options. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial, so if you are planning on binging the series for free, you must wait until all the episodes are available on Apple TV+ in March. Another free route that this streaming service offers is the 3-month trial for people who have recently purchased an Apple device. If you bought your Apple device on Best Buy, you might also be eligible for this deal. The streaming service is also included in the Apple One bundle, no matter the plan that you choose to acquire. A regular Apple TV+ subscription grants you access to watch exclusive TV shows and films with ad-free playback, as well as the opportunity to watch MLB's Friday Night baseball games that are live-streamed on the platform.

Watch the Official Shrinking Trailer

"Are you just going to burn down your career and take me with you?". From Paul's first line in the Shrinking trailer, viewers can tell that Jimmy's career as a therapist is in a slippery slope ever since his wife passed away. While he is administering therapy sessions, the protagonist can't keep his thoughts to himself and often violates the code of conduct tied to his profession. That is not the only thing that is going off the rails in Jimmy's life. He begins to take drugs, annoys his next-door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), and is unable to care for his own mental health. Yet, when the main character starts noticing that his controversial approach at work is "paying off", he convinces himself that this technique could be beneficial to his patients. This thought process leads Jimmy into some unethical scenarios, and it is only with Paul's guidance that he is able to get his life back on track and also be there for his daughter Alice (played by Lukita Maxwell).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Segel shared more about the behind-the-scenes preparation he and the rest of the cast did while working on this show:

“We had a lot of great advisors from the therapy world and we’re all pretty therapy-ed up, so between our experience and theirs, we really tried to figure out where the ethical lines were, the moral lines, and stay within them but push as far to the line as we could."

More Comedies Like Shrinking That You Can Watch Now

After Life: Like Jimmy in Shrinking, Tony (Ricky Gervais) had a picture-perfect life up until his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) passes away. After this loss, the protagonist stops being the so-called good guy and decides to spend the rest of his life punishing other people, both through words and actions. He begins to perceive that his lack of kindness is a superpower, because he can make as many people feel as hurt and offended as he wants without being remorseful. Although it seems like Tony can never become his old self, viewers will witness his friends and family trying to help him remember who he was before his wife's death. This series has a similar narrative to that of the Apple TV + original, and it also utilizes comedy to talk about the challenges that come with grief.

Ted Lasso: It would be impossible to not recommend this Apple TV+ gem. This award-winning series follows an American football coach named Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who receives a job offer to become the new coach of a British soccer team. Although he has no knowledge of soccer or familiarity with the British lifestyle, he accepts the challenge. Despite him being set up to fail, Ted maintains his high spirits and doesn't give up. As a result, he slowly helps the team improve and makes new friendships along the way. This series might be a feel-good tale, but that doesn't keep it from diving into tough subjects, especially regarding mental health.

