Master of action thrillers and legendary Hong Kong filmmaker, John Woo returns to direct and produce Silent Night. Starring Joel Kinnaman, the holiday-themed action film, written by Robert Archer Lynn, follows a grieving father who loses his young son due to gang violence. Turning his pain into his life’s sole mission, he then sets out to exact his long-awaited revenge on his child’s killers on Christmas Eve. Kinnaman leads the holiday action thriller as Brian Godluck.

Silent Night marks Woo’s return to Hollywood after two decades. His last English-language film was 2003’s Paycheck, starring Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman, and Aaron Eckhart. So, naturally, genre fans as well as those of Woo’s classic films have their eyes set on the all-new, one-of-a-kind action thriller. Most importantly, one of the key elements of the film that sets Silent Night apart from most action flicks and Woo's other films is that it has no spoken dialogue.

Being the film’s lead, Kinnaman has also gone to great lengths to integrate the theme in his acting, and considers it a “great challenge.” Now, how his plan of exacting revenge without spoken words shapes up for Brian Godluck, is something we are yet to find out when the movie arrives in theaters this December. Check out the quick guide below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Silent Night.

Silent Night A grieving father enacts his long-awaited revenge against a ruthless gang on Christmas Eve. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director John Woo Cast Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres Rating R Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action Writers Robert Archer Lynn

Image via Lionsgate

Silent Night is releasing on December 1, 2023. With the story set around Christmas Eve and the film releasing during the season, it’s just in time to put this movie on your holiday watchlist.

Is 'Silent Night' in Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

Lionsgate Films acquired the distribution rights for Silent Night in September 2023 and will be distributing the action film exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Releasing on the same day is Beyoncé’s concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicles the development and execution of the Renaissance World Tour, following her seventh album Renaissance. Also releasing on December 1 is Toho's new Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One.

Find Showtimes for 'Silent Night'

Image via Lionsgate

Check out the links here to find out the showtimes at your nearest theater, book tickets, and get more details about Silent Night’s theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for 'Silent Night'

Lionsgate released the official trailer for Silent Night in October 2023. The trailer, as you would expect from a revenge thriller, is packed with high-octane action sequences with Kinnaman’s Brian Godluck implementing all possible ways to avenge his son’s death. With the story set against the backdrop of the holiday season and the events primarily taking place on Christmas Eve, the trailer has ample elements to set off the theme. From the trailer opening to an intense rendition of Carol of the Bells, followed by car chases and gunshots interspersed with Ode to Joy, the video ensures that you get a generous dose of the holiday vibe. And yet, Brian's path of violence keeps reminding you what the story is actually about.

The two-and-half-minute preview is also devoid of any dialogue, and yet, one can easily gather the plot and what to expect. We see Brian broken and in grief after losing his child, which soon turns into burning vengeance. This is quickly followed by the classic training montage where he prepares himself physically and psychologically to eliminate his son’s killers. So, even without spoken words, the movie says enough through emotions and actions. After all, “nothing speaks louder than revenge.” With plenty of slick fight scenes, gun-slinging, and explosions, Silent Night is like a classic action thriller, albeit with a new touch, as is the signature of Woo’s filmmaking.

Other John Woo Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Hong Kong filmmaker, John Woo is renowned for being an influential figure in action films. Most recognized for making heroic action thrillers using stylized action sequences, slow motion, and Mexican standoffs, Woo has several Hong Kong and Hollywood projects to his credit. He marked his US film debut in 1993 with the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Hard Target, followed by some of the most popular action films of the 90s, including the blockbuster hit, Face/Off.

Broken Arrow

Image via 20th Century Fox

Three years after his Hollywood debut, Woo returned to direct this action-thriller in 1996. Written by Graham Yost of Speed fame, Broken Arrow stars John Travolta, Christian Slater, and Samantha Mathis in lead roles. The plot follows the theft of two American nuclear weapons and the U.S. military’s attempts to recover them. Major Vic Deakins of the United States Air Force steals a nuclear warhead and holds the government for ransom, threatening to detonate the head in a massively populated area. But Park Ranger Terry Carmichael (Mathis) and Deakins’ former co-pilot, Captain Riley Hale (Slater) devise various strategies to thwart his plans. On its release, Broken Arrow was a substantial box office success, despite a lukewarm reception and mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Rent on Prime Video

Face/Off

Image via Paramount Pictures

Woo reunites with Travolta and gives us this iconic sci-fi action thriller in 1997. Starring Travolta and Nicolas Cage as the leading characters, Face/Off remains a cult classic and one of the greatest hits of all time, as well as a landmark film of their careers. With two Hollywood legends pitted against each other, Face/Off makes for an exciting film. Written by Mike Werb (The Mask) and Michael Colleary (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), the film follows FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta) and a grieving father whose son was killed by terrorist Castor Troy (Cage), making him obsessed with hunting down Troy. When Troy suffers a plane crash and goes into a coma, Archer uses the opportunity and undergoes surgery to look like Troy and infiltrate his life. But complications arise when Troy wakes up from his coma and begins to impersonate Archer, turning his game around. On its release, Face/Off was a massive box office success, becoming the 11th highest-grossing film of 1997. Both Cage and Travolta’s performances were highly acclaimed, with the film earning an Academy nomination for sound effects. In 2021, a sequel was reported to be in development by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong).

Watch on Paramount+

Paycheck

Image via Paramount Pictures

This 2003 film marks the last Hollywood project by Woo before he returned for 2023’s Silent Night. Based on legendary sci-fi author, Philip K. Dick’s 1953 short story of the same name, Paycheck follows a “reverse engineer”, Michael, who is chased by authorities on charges of murder and treason and goes on the run. Simultaneously, suffering from memory loss, Michael has to put the pieces together to find out why he has become a target. Ben Affleck leads the film as the protagonist, Michael with the rest of the stacked cast featuring Uma Thurman, Aaron Eckhart, Paul Giamatti, Michael C. Hall, Joe Morton, and Colm Feore. On its release, Paycheck received overall negative reviews but turned out to be a huge commercial success.

Watch on Max