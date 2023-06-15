Never try to take someone else’s gold, especially from someone like Korpi. Making waves since its global theatrical release, Sisu (2023) is an action film of epic proportions. Directed by Jalmari Helander, the movie revolves around the unassuming miner Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), who surprisingly strikes gold in his mining endeavors but must embark on a perilous cross-country journey across Nazi-occupied Finland to reach safety. Facing off against ruthless Nazi soldiers, Korpi unleashes his formidable skills, attracting the attention of a brutal SS officer. As he evades the remaining Nazi forces in pursuit of his valuable gold, audiences can expect explosive action sequences and a thrilling battle of wills. With its unique premise, stellar cast, and Helander's signature style, Sisu's adrenaline-fueled adventure leaves audiences either screaming or squealing.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, no worries! Here’s all the information you need on how and where you can watch Sisu.

When Was Sisu Released?

Sisu had its global premiere on April 28, 2023.

Is Sisu Still in Theaters?

Unfortunately, Sisu is no longer in theaters. The movie made its first debut at the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022. Following that, it had its official premiere in Finland on January 27, 2023, and was later released in theaters in the United States on April 28, 2023. The film’s theatrical release took place approximately one month after the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. Word on the street is that a sequel to Sisu may be a possibility (although nothing has been confirmed yet).

Watch the Sisu Trailer

The trailer for Sisu was released on February 21, 2023, alongside the following official synopsis:

“During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.”

Is Sisu Streaming Online?

At the moment, Sisu isn't available on any streaming platforms either. But be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any future streaming updates! And fret not, the movie can still be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home through digital on-demand services.

Is Sisu Available on Digital and On Demand?

Yes! You can now catch Sisu on digital and on-demand platforms. The rental price is $19.99 (a purchase will cost you $24.99) and the film is currently available on most major online video stores. So this epic movie is only a few clicks away. Here's the link through which you can rent or purchase the film on Amazon:

When Is Sisu Releasing in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Formats?

Mark your calendars for July 11, 2023, because that's the day Sisu lands on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD™. The 4K + DVD + Blu-ray + Digital release is packed with special features that will make your viewing experience truly unforgettable. Brace yourself for the stunning HDR quality of the film, accompanied by the immersive audio of Dolby TrueHD 5.1. Dive deeper into the world of Sisu with the exclusive bonus features, "Indestructible: Making Sisu" and "Pushing the Boundaries of Reality: The Visual Effects of Sisu." Plus, you have the option to enjoy the main feature with optional English, French, Spanish, and English SDH subtitles. The retail price for the combo is $30.75. Don't miss your chance to experience the breathtaking visuals and enthralling story of Sisu in the comfort of your own home. Be sure to snag your copy from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Here's the link to pre-order Sisu in 4K:

More Period Action Movies Like Sisu That You Can Watch Now

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Set during the first year of Germany's occupation of France, Inglourious Basterds follows the audacious journey of Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt). In a daring move, Raine assembles a squad of Jewish soldiers whose mission is to exact violent acts of retribution against the Nazis, including the gruesome practice of taking their scalps. Together with Bridget von Hammersmark (Diane Kruger), a German actress and undercover agent, they form an unlikely alliance to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich. As their paths intertwine, they cross with the determined theater owner Shosanna Dreyfus (Mélanie Laurent), who harbors a burning desire to avenge her family's execution by the Nazis. Filled with tension, action, and gripping performances, Inglourious Basterds weaves together multiple narratives of resistance and retribution in a thrilling quest to dismantle the evil regime.

The Hateful Eight (2015)

In post-Civil War Wyoming, the thrilling story of The Hateful Eight unfolds as bounty hunter John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell) and his fugitive prisoner (Jennifer Jason Leigh) make their way to the town of Red Rock. Along their treacherous journey, they encounter another enigmatic bounty hunter (played by Samuel L. Jackson) and a self-proclaimed sheriff. Seeking refuge from an impending blizzard, the group seeks solace at a remote stagecoach stopover nestled in a mountain pass. However, their hopes for safety quickly fade as they are confronted by four mysterious strangers. As tensions rise and secrets are revealed, the eight travelers come to realize that their very survival may be in jeopardy, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their fateful journey to Red Rock.

RRR (2022)

Set against the backdrop of India in the 1920s, RRR is a captivating tale that weaves a fictional narrative around two iconic revolutionaries: Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), a valiant leader of the Gond tribe, and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), a passionate independence activist. Both heroes embark on separate journeys far away from their homeland, only to return with a burning desire to fight against the oppressive British colonial rule.

