The wild and hilarious trio of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes are back with SmartLess: On the Road, a follow-up to their hit podcast, SmartLess. The highly-anticipated Max docuseries takes a candid look as the three of comedy’s best travel and meet celebrities and other guests. Following the live tour of the SmartLess podcast team where they traveled through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles in February 2023, SmartLess: On the Road captures the fun behind-the-scenes moments from their tour. In this six-part documentary, fans can expect to get a sneak peek into their friendship, work relationships, conversations, and as you would expect, a glimpse into the minds of the three beloved comedians and actors.

Following the success of the podcast the three actors, comedians, and podcasters went on a cross-country comedy adventure, interacting with popular personalities from various walks of life, just like they do on their podcast, but in person this time. They also follow their original podcast’s format where one host introduces a mystery guest to the other two at the end of the episode. Directed by Sam Jones, SmartLess: On the Road features some of entertainment’s biggest names like Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, and David Letterman, as well as political personalities like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among other surprise guests. Arnett, Bateman, and Hayes also serve as executive producers for the docuseries, along with Sam Jones, and Ross M. Dinerstein.

SmartLess started in 2020 and soon became one of the most popular comedy podcasts, earning many accolades. And now, you get to see all the fun that goes on behind the curtains, the witty banter, and seriously-unserious chatter. So, hop on and get ready for a wild ride with three of these fan-favorite stars. Check out our quick guide below with all the details of how, when, and where you can watch SmartLess: On the Road.

When Is SmartLess: On the Road Releasing?

SmartLess: On the Road premieres on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, only on Max.

Can You Watch Smartless: On the Road Without Max?

SmartLess: On the Road is releasing exclusively on Max, so the docuseries is not available anywhere else at the moment. Max, rebranded from HBO Max, is the same streamer from HBO and is available for subscription. You can easily sign up for Max for the basic, ad-included plan for $9.99 per month, the ad-free middle plan for $15.99 USD per month, or Max Ultimate Ad Free, which (as you might guess from the name) is ad-free, allows 4K streaming, and costs $19.99. Pick a plan that works for you and explore their unlimited library of series, movies, shows, and more. And if you already have an HBO Max subscription, then your account will automatically transfer over to Max without you having to pay anything extra on top of your existing subscription plan.

Watch the SmartLess: On the Road Trailer

The trailer for SmartLess: On the Road was revealed exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of Max, rebranded from HBO Max. As is with most live tour documentaries, this follow-up to the hit podcast also explores behind-the-scenes stories as well as the three podcasters’ takes on everything, as they travel from city to city. Set against the backdrops of some of the most gorgeous cities of North America, the hosts take their popular podcast on the road and meet famous people in person. At each stop, they meet a celebrity friend or a famous personality and take home an unforgettable and hilarious experience, while also taking in the local vibes. The series seems to be shot in black and white, as the trailer shows, which makes it look more candid, with a classic documentary feel, except for the non-stop hilarity and laughter that ensues from the trio’s antics.

What Is the SmartLess Podcast?

SmartLess started out as a passion project during the COVID-19 pandemic and turned out to be a highly successful project. Conceptualized by actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes in 2020, SmartLess was named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple and has been consistently ranking in the Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 Overall Shows on iTunes. To date, the podcast has released 147 episodes and featured interesting personalities from various walks of life. It also enjoys a huge fan following and audience because of its light-hearted but thought-provoking discussions on issues that matter, while also infusing fun throughout the conversation. SmartLess is available for listening on Wondery, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts. Here's the link to the podcast's official website:

Official SmartLess Website

The Best Comedy Specials That You Can Watch Right Now on Max

While Max has a long list of comedy series, sketch shows, and more, their lineup of comedy specials is quite something. SmartLess: On the Road is soon going to join that list and become one of the first completely original comedy docuseries on the streamer. But if you like shows like these and are looking for a good laugh on a weekend night. or just for comic relief in your daily grind, check out these outstanding and unbearably hilarious comedians as they explore life, the universe, and everything through their unique POVs.

Daniel Sloss: X (2019)

Image via HBO

The Scottish comedian became a sensation at the mere age of 19, as the youngest comedian to ever perform at London’s West End. Daniel Sloss’s high-brow, darkly funny routines, and unabashed criticism of all the ridiculousness of life and society make for a very refreshing comedy experience. In Daniel Sloss: X, his 10th solo international special, Sloss talks about a wide range of topics, from his love of children to sex, parenting, being a man in the present day, and more. His sketches are straightforward, filled with his personal anecdotes and observation of the world, and can be harsh, but as he goes on, he makes his audience realize that it all comes from an honest place and is essentially about all things “human”. Prior to this special, Sloss also had two popular specials on Netflix, Daniel Sloss Live Shows: DARK and Daniel Sloss Live Shows: Jigsaw, among many television and live appearances.

Tig Notaro: Drawn (2021)

Image via HBO

The famous stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, podcaster, and actress is best known for her deadpan comedy, which has earned her nominations at the Grammy and Primetime Emmy Awards. Tig Notaro: Drawn comes three years after her 2015 HBO special, Boyish Girl Interrupted, where she talked about her breast cancer and became a household name. This 2021 HBO special sees Tig Notaro use her signature comedy style (and voice), coupled with her artistic “storytelling”, as she “recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, a road trip with Dolly Parton, and more.” Notaro’s playful and silly humor tends to draw the audience into her perspectives, making it feel more like a narration or reading a journal, than a stage performance. Her subtle punchlines are just the finishing touch you need on a good, amusing story.

Tracey Ullman: Live And Exposed (2005)

Image via HBO

The famous British-American actress, comedian, singer, writer, producer, and director is known for her nearly 50-year-long career in comedy, satire, and social commentary. However, the Primetime Emmy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winner humorist is perhaps best associated with The Simpsons, a series-turned-media franchise that was born on her iconic Tracy Ullman Show. Tracey Ullman is famous for taking on various personas that she has created throughout her career on stage and screen. But in this 2005 special, she sheds all those avatars and alter-egos and presents herself, unfiltered and raw. In Tracey Ullman: Live and Exposed, she explores her most challenging and intimate persona in her one-woman, autobiographical stand-up that will make you see the artist and the mind that created so many iconic and deliciously funny personas over the years.

