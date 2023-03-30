Not to be confused with David Bowie’s eponymous hit single, the upcoming film Space Oddity is a sci-fi romantic comedy feature starring Kyle Allen as the protagonist, Alex McAllister. Kevin Bacon also stars in the film as Alex’s father, Jeff, along with Carrie Preston, Alexandra Shipp, Madeline Brewer, Christopher Jackson, Andrew Polk, Arden Myrin, and Simon Helberg featuring in various roles.

Space Oddity follows a young man, Alex, who tries to secure an insurance policy so he can go on a one-way trip to Mars. But of course, his plans don’t go the way he expects. From the promos, Space Oddity looks like a sweet and maybe a tad clichéd story of ambition, love, loss, and hope. But who doesn’t like a little cliché once in a while?

The rom-com is written by Rebecca Banner (True Spirit) and directed by Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick in her feature directorial debut. Sedgwick is best known for her acting roles in TNT’s, The Closer, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as directing episodes of hit series like Ray Donovan, In the Dark, and Grace and Frankie, among others. She also serves as one of the executive producers for the film. As the film hits the theaters this March, here’s our handy guide for you to find out how to watch Space Oddity and when and where to watch it.

Image via Tribeca Film Festival

Related: 15 Best Sci-Fi Romance Movies of All Time, Ranked

When is Space Oddity Releasing?

Space Oddity first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022. The film is set for a theatrical release by Samuel Goldwyn Films on Friday, March 31, 2023, coinciding with other major film releases like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and A Good Person.

Watch the Space Oddity Trailer

The official trailer of Space Oddity was released in February 2023. From the two-minute trailer, we quickly learn about the plot, where the protagonist Alex, played by Kyle Allen, has a one-way ticket to Mars. This news scares his family, who start looking at their lives and choices. The trailer also introduces all the story's major characters, so there’s no surprise element there. While it looks like Kevin Bacon leads the cast, he actually plays the role of Alex’s father, with Carrie Preston as his mother and Alexandra Shipp as Daisy, his love interest.

From what we understand from the trailer, Space Oddity looks like a feel-good film about human connections and relationships that keep us hopeful in this unpredictable world. Check out the official trailer here.

Is Space Oddity Available on Streaming?

As of now, there is no official announcement about the streaming release of Space Oddity. But the film might arrive on streaming platforms in the coming months. Watch this space for the latest update on the streaming release of Space Oddity.

Is Space Oddity Available on VOD and Blu-Ray?

Image via Rolling Pictures

There has yet to be an update on whether or not Space Oddity will be available on VOD, but if it happens, it will not be for at least the next couple of months. The film will be exclusively in theaters. The same goes for its physical media release.

What is Space Oddity About?

Space Oddity explores a young man’s ambition to leave Earth and join the Mars colonization program, which he believes is his future. When he proposes his idea to his family, it is not welcome, as you would expect, because no one wants to see their loved one move all the way to another planet. But our protagonist, Alex, sees this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, moves forward with his plan, and tries to get an insurance policy.

As luck would have it, during his preparations to leave Earth, he meets Daisy, a charming girl who has newly moved to the town for a fresh start. The two young people connect in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Alex’s father, who wants to pass on the family flower farm to his son, wonders about the future of his business. When Daisy shows Alex what he has here on Earth, he questions whether he should confront his life and acknowledge the value of what he has or just fly off into an uncertain future.

Related: Now Is the Time for a Kevin Bacon-Led ‘Tremors’ Sequel

Other Kevin Bacon Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Rolling Pictures

Kevin Bacon might not be the protagonist of Space Oddity, but the actor’s presence in a character role would surely make a difference to the story. While the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor is still recognized for his breakthrough role in 1984’s Footloose, several other highly acclaimed films remain highlights of his acting career that you can watch before or after Space Oddity.

A Few Good Men: From Emmy-winning filmmaker Rob Reiner who also directed When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride is A Few Good Men. This 1992 legal drama is based on Aaron Sorkin’s eponymous 1989 play. It follows the court-martial of two U.S. Marine officers charged with the murder of a fellow Marine and explores the trials and tribulations of their respective lawyers.

Bacon stars as Captain Jack Ross, USMC Judge Advocate Division, among an ensemble cast that features Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Pollak, J. T. Walsh, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland, among others. The film was critically acclaimed with positive fan reviews and earned five nominations at the 65th Academy Awards.

Watch on Tubi

Mystic River: Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2003 novel of the same name, Clint Eastwood directed and co-produced this Academy Award-winning film. Eastwood also composed the score for the film. Set across 25 years in Massachusetts, Mystic River follows the mysterious death of Katie, the daughter of an ex-con Jimmy. When the local police start investigating, they trace the incident back to a crime that goes back 25 years. Bacon stars as Detective Sean Devine, Jimmy’s childhood friend who investigates Katie’s murder. The neo-noir crime thriller also stars Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Marcia Gay Harden, and Laura Linney in various roles.

The film was a critical and commercial success, with six Academy Award nominations. Penn and Robbins won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, making Mystic River the first film since Ben-Hur in 1959 to win both awards for the same movie, until Dallas Buyers Club in 2013 and Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2023.

Watch on HBO Max

Apollo 13: Another Academy Award-winning film from Bacon’s filmography, this 1995 space docudrama is an adaptation of the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13 by astronaut Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger. The film is a dramatized version of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 mission directed by Ron Howard and depicts its three commanding astronauts, Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise. Launched in 1970, Apollo 13 was the third space mission to land on the moon. But en route, the lunar landing was aborted after an onboard explosion left the spacecraft and its crew deprived of oxygen supply and electrical power, which forced NASA to abort the mission and bring the three astronauts back to earth.

Kevin Bacon stars as Command Module Pilot Jack Swigert, with Tom Hanks as Lovell, Bill Paxton as Haise, and Gary Sinise as astronaut Ken Mattingly. On its release, Apollo 13 ranked number one at the box office and was highly acclaimed by critics. It earned several Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations, winning two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

Watch on Peacock