While there have been many coming-of-age tales that center around religion, The Starling Girl is already proving to be a stellar addition to the genre. The feature directorial debut of Laurel Parmet, the critically acclaimed film stars Eliza Scanlen as Jem Starling, a young woman raised in a large family as a Christian fundamentalist. When she begins to have feelings for her youth pastor Owen (Lewis Pullman), she begins to question not only her faith but also her upbringing.

Ever since the film premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival, critics who were fortunate enough to see the film were incredibly enthusiastic about the staunch and gripping portrayal of a young woman learning to grow up in a hyper-religious community. Collider's own Maggie Boccella had the opportunity to see the film at Sundance 2023 and sang the praises of Laurel Parmet's feature debut, saying that "Eliza Scanlen and Lewis Pullman are electric in the writer-directors' debut film."

We're only halfway through the year, and it seems that the stunning feature film is already looking like an early contender for awards season, and many who missed Sundance are eager to see if the praise is justified. To find out how and when you can see Laurel Parmet's big screen debut starring Eliza Scanlen, here is where to watch The Starling Girl.

Jem Starling's (Eliza Scanlan) quest to find her own path while on the cusp of adulthood will be available nationwide starting Friday, May 12th, 2023. The film will be arriving courtesy of Bleecker Street Media, who in the past year have also distributed the Toni Collette-starring crime comedy Mafia Mamma and the John Boyega-starring psychological thriller Breaking.

Is The Starling Girl in Theaters?

Starting May 12th, The Starling Girl will be released via a limited theatrical run, about four months after the film premiered at Sundance. Since the release plan is limited, not every theater in the nation will be playing the movie, so be sure to check your local theater's listings to ensure that The Starling Girl is playing near you.

When Will The Starling Girl Be on Streaming?

Bleecker Street Media has given no specific date or timeframe for The Starling Girl, but we do have a good idea of where the upcoming indie film will be streaming. In February 2022, Bleecker Street Media formed a partnership with Showtime to bring its new releases to the platform. Presumably, that means Showtime will be the most likely streaming home for The Starling Girl once its theatrical run concludes. Showtime currently has one subscription plan available for the service, costing $10.99 USD per month or $99 USD per year. The premium platform and the home of hit original shows like The Judge and Dexter is primarily available as an add-on for existing services, such as Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

When Will The Starling Girl Be on DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD?

As we don't yet know when The Starling Girl will be available to stream, we also don't know when exactly the film will be available to rent or buy for home video. For most theatrical films, a DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD release typically comes around the same time it begins streaming. Most blockbuster films typically become available to watch at home ninety days after theatrical release, but in the case of smaller-scale indie projects like The Starling Girl, it will likely be ready to watch from home sooner rather than later.

Watch the Trailer for The Starling Girl

The main trailer for The Starling Girl introduces the titular character of Jem Starling rather quickly. Even though the young woman is only seventeen years old, Jem is already feeling the mounting responsibility of adulthood, and being raised in a strict Christian fundamentalist community doesn't make it that much easier. While she's being publicly criticized by other members of the community just because of her growing body and choice of clothing, Jem does find a level of comfort in Owen Taylor, her older youth pastor. Jem develops romantic feelings for Owen, and those feelings will end up changing her life forever and changing her into a wholly new person.

More Dramatic Coming-of-Age Movies Like The Starling Girl

Lady Bird (2017) - Great Gerwig's Oscar-nominated smash hit is certainly much more comedic than The Starling Girl is, Lady Bird is still a gripping look into the life of a young woman raised in a religious upbringing. Here, rebellious young Lady Bird McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is going through her last year of Catholic high school before entering an entirely new world of freedom with college. We see the main character constantly arguing with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf), but in the end, it's a powerful family story that ends surprisingly uplifting.

Boy Erased (2018) - Gay conversion camps are an incredibly upsetting subject, so it makes sense that Boy Erased begins in an upsetting way. Inspired by a true story, the film follows Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), a closeted gay teenager who struggles to share his sexuality with others, especially his family. Eventually, his religious parents do find out about his secret and send him to a church-based conversion program, but when they learn exactly what the program is putting their son through, Jared's parents begin to rethink their entire worldview.

Women Talking (2022) - The all-female ensemble drama took home an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay last year, and for good reason. Women Talking is a gripping story about the indoctrination of religious cultism, particularly how the women apart of these organizations are robbed of their voices. As the title suggests, Women Talking tells its tale almost entirely through gripping dialogue and sensational performances.

