In the 1980s, it was hard to name a bigger star than Michael J. Fox. He was number one at the box office in 1985 with the release of the first part of the Back to the Future trilogy. A few weeks after that release, he starred in another blockbuster hit with the coming-of-age comedy, Teen Wolf. Apart from being a moneymaker, Michael J. Fox was a respected comedic actor who won three Emmys in a row for his role as the straight-laced son of former hippies, Alex P. Keaton, on the hit show Family Ties. He was on top of the world until a devastating diagnosis threatened to end his career. Rather than let Parkinson's destroy him, Fox has become a beacon of hope and an activist for change. Finally, his story is being told in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch this documentary, you’ve come to the right place.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie Release Date 2023-05-12 Director David Guggenheim Cast Michael J. Fox, David Diamond Rating R Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Documentary Genres Documentary, Biography

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20th and will be released on May 12th.

Where Can I Stream Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie?

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Unfortunately, you cannot watch Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie at home without an Apple TV+ subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get an Apple TV+ subscription for as little as $6.99 a month.

Will Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Be Released in Theaters?

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be released in select theaters alongside it's streaming release. You can visit Fandango to find out if the film is playing a theater near you:

What Is Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie:

The official synopsis for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie via Apple reads as follows:

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words – the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Collider's own Ross Bonaime praised the documentary in his review saying:

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie succeeds because of Fox, and it’s hard to not get wrapped up in appreciation for this man, and the nostalgia for all the roles that showed Fox has always been an engaging and wonderful performer. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie can be a bit standard as far as biographical documentaries go, but when the subject is someone as much to watch as Fox is, it’s hard to care too much about the form when the content is so captivating.

Watch the Trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie was released on April 6th. It opens with clips of Michael J. Fox’s early success. From starring in a hit movie series to winning Emmys, and appearing on every late-night talk show, Fox admits he was “bigger than bubblegum”. But the good times couldn’t last forever. When he saw his pinky twitching on its own, he knew something was wrong. With the help of his wife and family, he is able to hide his condition. But hiding and giving up is simply not in his nature. The trailer makes it clear, this is not a movie about a man who gets a horrible disease and lets it destroy him. As Fox declares, that would be boring.

