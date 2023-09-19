“This ain't no party, this ain't no disco, this ain't no fooling around.” In conjunction with the film’s 40th anniversary, the acclaimed American rock band, Talking Heads, makes a grand return to the silver screen with the restored version of Stop Making Sense - in pristine 4K.

Directed by the late Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense, which has been regarded as one of the best concert films to date, brilliantly captures the dynamic performances of the iconic band. Originally filmed over three electrifying nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December 1983, the movie prominently showcases the band's key members: David Byrne, the enigmatic lead vocalist and guitarist; Tina Weymouth, the bass guitarist, and co-founder; Chris Frantz, the dynamic drummer and co-founder; and Jerry Harrison, the versatile keyboardist and guitarist. Other familiar faces gracing the stage include Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry, and Edna Holt.

Join in and let loose on the dance floor (or at least in the cinema) as Byrne and the band perform some of their standout hits from the '80s. Here's where you can catch the restored version of Stop Making Sense.

Relive the ultimate concert film of all time in IMAX on September 22, followed by its release in theaters everywhere on September 29. Prior to this, the 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 11, at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto

Is 'Stop Making Sense (Restored)' in Theaters?

Absolutely! Experience Stop Making Sense in its restored 4K glory exclusively in theaters.

When Will 'Stop Making Sense (Restored)' Be on Streaming?

While there isn’t any news of when the restored version of Stop Making Sense will be available on streaming platforms, audiences can catch the original film on Apple TV or Prime Video.

When Will 'Stop Making Sense (Restored)' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Likewise, for those seeking the restored version of Stop Making Sense on DVD or Blu-ray, there are currently no updates available. However, you can still purchase the DVD or Blu-ray of the original Stop Making Sense from retailers such as Amazon.

Watch the Trailer for 'Stop Making Sense (Restored)'

Below is the official A24 description for the restored version of Stop Making Sense:

“Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Stop Making Sense stars core band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt. The live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December of 1983 and features Talking Heads' most memorable songs.”

Stop Making Sense showcases Demme's skillful direction and the band's exceptional musicality as they come together in this cinematic concert, earning it a spot in the National Film Registry in 2021. Alongside their music, the band was celebrated for visually captivating live performances, featuring Byrne's unconventional stage presence and inventive choreography. The film remains a timeless masterpiece, celebrated for its ability to bring the unmatched artistry and creativity of Talking Heads to life on the big screen.

Who Are the Talking Heads?

Formed in 1975, Talking Heads is celebrated for its innovative and eclectic sound, blending punk, new wave, art rock, funk, and world music. Their songs were characterized by Byrne's distinct vocals, thought-provoking lyrics, and experimentation with diverse musical styles. Bryne also contributed to "This Is a Life" to the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning picture Everything Everywhere All at Once. Notable hits like "Once in a Lifetime," "Burning Down the House," and "Psycho Killer," showcased their musical prowess and cemented their legacy as pioneers of new wave and post-punk.

Who Was Jonathan Demme?

Demme (1944-2017) stood as an American filmmaker celebrated for his remarkable versatility in the realm of cinema. Across a spectrum of genres—be it drama, thriller, comedy, or documentary—Demme consistently showcased his ability to seamlessly blend these diverse narrative styles. While he is lauded for impactful works like the family drama Rachel Getting Married, earning Anne Hathaway an Oscar nomination, and the groundbreaking film Philadelphia, which bravely addressed HIV/AIDS and homophobia, it was his psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs that firmly established him as a standout filmmaker, earning him the prestigious Academy Award for Best Director.

More Concert Films Like 'Stop Making Sense (Restored)' You Can Watch Now

Sign o' the Times (1987): score a front-row seat to witness Prince's electrifying live performances during his 1987 European tour in Sign o' the Times. This concert film, performed and recorded at Prince's Paisley Park Studios, is a mix of live footage that shows off Prince's immense musical talent and his high-energy stage presence. On top of his high-octane performances, several dramatic bits give audiences a peek into his artistic vision and thoughts on society. Whether it's rock, pop, funk, or R&B, Sign o' the Times is a brief snapshot of Prince's musical mastery.

Gimme Shelter (1970): directed by Albert and David Maysles, along with Charlotte Zwerin, Gimme Shelter chronicles the ill-fated 1969 Rolling Stones' US tour, culminating in the disastrous Altamont Free Concert. Capturing the zeitgeist of the late 1960s, the film the idealism, counterculture, and music that defined that era. However, the film takes a dark turn as it captures the chaotic and violent events at the Altamont concert, including the tragic killing of a fan by Hells Angels security. This stark contrast between the peace and love of Woodstock and the violence of Altamont symbolizes a turning point in the cultural and musical landscape, and the documentary remains a powerful and chilling reflection of that turbulent time.

Summer of Soul (2021): helmed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots, the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul delves into the often-overlooked Harlem Cultural Festival that unfolded during the summer of 1969, coinciding with the famed Woodstock event. Bursting with a trove of unearthed footage and insightful interviews, the documentary embarks on a mesmerizing journey through this pivotal moment in African-American history. It showcases potent performances by artists like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and Sly and the Family Stone, among others. Beyond the musical brilliance, the film illuminates the festival's significance as a celebration of Black pride, unity, and resilience during a critical juncture in the Civil Rights Movement.

