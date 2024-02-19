Imagine if animated characters, especially the creepy, scary ones, came to life and began to haunt their creators. The upcoming horror film, Stopmotion explores that very fear, where that fear becomes a harsh reality. The film tells the story of Ella, a stop-motion animator who is about to finish her film, when a last-minute change begins to question her sanity, and her life goes out of control. As Ella grapples with her fractured reality, her film’s characters assume a life of their own. Using live-action and stop-motion in a grotesquely horrifying narrative,

Stopmotion explores the struggles of a creator and the dangerous line between obsession and pushing too far, where the difference between fact and fiction gets blurred.

The British live-action adult animated film comes from BAFTA-nominated animation and short filmmaker, Robert Morgan, who co-wrote it with Robin King, in his feature-length debut. Stopmotion stars Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones) as the protagonist, Ella, along with Stella Gonet (Spencer), Tom York (Olympus), and James Swanton (Black Mass) in various roles. Released first at Fantastic Fest 2023, Stopmotion, as shared by the filmmaker himself in a Collider exclusive, reflects some of Morgan’s own struggles with pushing his art too far. Morgan won the Best Director award at the Fantastic Fest, and critical acclaim for his work on the film, followed by a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And now, as ultimate horror unfolds on the big screen this February, find out where, when, and how you can watch Stopmotion, along with the film’s showtimes at theaters near you.

Stopmotion already had its initial film festival screenings in 2023 and is now getting a theatrical release on February 23, 2024. The live-action animated horror had its global premiere at the 2023 Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas in September 2023, followed by a screening at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

The horror film’s theatrical premiere will be followed by a streaming release on Shudder on May 31, 2024.

Is 'Stopmotion' in Theaters?

Distributed by IFC Films, Stopmotion is scheduled for release in select theaters across the United States on February 23, 2024.

The film’s release is shared by two other new titles. Ethan Coen’s dark comedy,Drive-Away Dolls, and the Hilary Swank-Alan Ritchson-led faith-based drama, Ordinary Angels, are also opening on the same day.

Watch the Trailer for 'Stopmotion'

The official trailer of Stopmotion, released by IFC Films in January 2024, is merely a peek into the ghastly terror that the film will explore in more gory details, if not less. The two-and-a-half-minute clip opens with an ominous voiceover commenting on what a morbid idea it is to bring life to dead things. The trailer then cuts to Franciosi’s Ella working on her latest animation project, where we see her putting the finishing touches on her disturbing-looking character – a doll with a fleshy appearance and bloody skin. Soon, she is disturbed by her young neighbor who finds the original story boring, so she suggests that Ella should use a different story instead, where she can bring The Ashman, a terrifying urban legend, to life.

There is also a Collider exclusive sneak peek that features a conversation between Ella and her neighbor, where the little girl sets the scene for Ella and talks about The Ashman. As Ella manages to finish her set and begins filming, things begin to take a dark turn for her. From this point on, the scenes cut between live-action and animation, with quick shots of an extremely terrified Ella, where she can’t differentiate between her imagination and reality. This leads her down a twisted and horrifying path, where she suffers from physical and mental trauma. It’s hard to tell whether it’s Ella’s mind playing tricks or if she is haunted by her film’s character, but it’s hinted that her passion project could be the end of her.

Stopmotion follows the ranks of similar critically acclaimed horror films from recent years and earlier. If you are a genre fan and like movies that feature dystopian nightmare-inducing terror, then check out these films that might change your perception of stop-motion animation in horror.

Mad God

Phil Tippett might not be a known name for everyone, but horror film buffs are likely to recognize his work from films like the Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park, RoboCop, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. The Oscar and Emmy-winning visual effects supervisor and producer, renowned for specializing in creature design, stop-motion, and computerized character animation, wrote, directed, and animated this adult animated horror film. Mad God “follows a figure known as The Assassin, who descends from the heavens into a nightmarish pit full of monsters, titans, and cruelty.” Quite like Stopmotion, the film also features disturbing but incredible visual effects, monstrous characters, and ethereal settings, coupled with a spine-chilling narrative. The film, which took 30 years to make, is a definite visual treat for fans. On its release, Mad God earned critical acclaim and became the most-watched premiere on Shudder.

The Secret Adventures of Tom Thumb

Though it’s easy to confuse the title with the popular English folklore character of the same name, The Secret Adventures of Tom Thumb only uses the character and has nothing folksy about it. This 1993 adult animation sci-fi film is a dystopian take on Tom Thumb and explores his nightmarish adventures. Written, directed, and animated by Dave Borthwick and starring Nick Upton, the film follows the story of tiny Tom Thumb who is abducted from his parents and taken to an experimental lab, where he discovers the horrors of other people like him. The film is mostly without dialogues but features non-verbal vocalizations, which adds to the greater impact of the visual effects. The unsettling, surreal atmosphere of the film, rendered by the old-school stop-motion/pixilation techniques, is sure to leave you with a creepy feeling.

The House

One of Netflix’s recent horror offerings, The House is perhaps one of the unique narratives of horror that we have seen in a long time. The British stop-motion animated anthology series revolves around a house, which remains the common denominator for the entire film. Each of the film's segments is a different story, featuring the same house across different timelines and with a new set of characters that range from humans to anthropomorphic animals. The House is scripted by Enda Walsh (Hunger), with different directors and writers contributing to the film’s three segments. In its overall narrative, the film features surreal tales of the characters, with unsettling and sometimes, eerie visual effects and art style. But the film’s focus on themes of obsession and pursuit of happiness also makes it oddly alluring and humane. On its release, The House was critically acclaimed and earned an Emmy for Kecy Salangad, for the animation.

