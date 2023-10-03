Bring on the cowboys! The swash-buckling, lasso-looping Western genre returns to the theaters with Strange Way of Life. Directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar, the short film follows Silva (Pedro Pascal) a rancher who makes the journey across the desert and visits town with one intention in mind: to reunite with his former mate Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke). These two cowboys are no strangers - having a shared past working as hired gunmen, these boys have a lot to reminisce about. But underneath the joyful meeting is a hidden agenda. As much as Silva and Sheriff Jake want to relive the budding romance they never got to embrace in the last 25 years, both cowboys are steadfast in achieving what they want.

Stereotypically, cowboys are known to be tough, horse-riding gunslingers who are fiercely independent and self-reliant. In Hollywood, we’ve seen them in timeless movies like The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, with Clint Eastwood as The Man with No Name. If we’re thinking of iconic outlaw duos, then there’s Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy and Robert Redford as the Sundance Kids from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. But past films depicting the Wild West rarely portrayed LGBTQ+ themes, and even with more recent films like Brokeback Mountain, there’s still more potential waiting to be explored.

With Strange Way of Life, the hypermasculine cowboy genre is given a breath of fresh air all while staying true to its rugged roots. As the two leading men bring the heat to the desert, audiences will find themselves fixated on their sizzling romance waiting to burn up. Giddy up ladies and gentlemen, here’s where you can catch the Strange Way of Life at your nearest theater.

Hold onto your cowboy hats. Strange Way of Life is all buckled up for a nationwide release on October 6, 2023. Prior to its release date, the short film made its official premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year on May 17, which is reported to have been warmly received by critics.

Following their debut at Cannes, a screening session of the film was at the Toronto International Film held on September 9, in conjunction with a conversation event with director Almodóvar. Before premiering all over the U.S., Strange Way of Life will have a head start in New York and Los Angeles with an earlier premiere date on October 4, 2023.

Is 'Strange Way of Life' in Theaters?

Absolutely! Fans of the Hawke and Pascal duo can watch Strange Way of Life on the silver screen.

Find Showtimes for 'Strange Way of Life'

Check out the showtimes for Strange Way of Life by clicking the links below:

When Will 'Strange Way of Life' Be on Streaming?

At the moment, there is no news on whether Strange Way of Life will be available for streaming. Even though Mubi posted a clip of the movie on YouTube, there are no updates that the platform will have the movie available for streaming. Stay tuned for future info!

When Will 'Strange Way of Life' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Similarly, there isn’t any news on whether Strange Way of Life will be available on DVD and Blu-ray. But with a short 31-minute runtime, chances are Strange Way of Life might not receive the DVD and Blu-ray treatment. But be sure to stick around in case of any future updates.

Watch the Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'

The trailer for Strange Way of Life was released by Sony Pictures Classic on April 26, 2023.

Check out the official synopsis for Strange Way of Life:

A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship....

