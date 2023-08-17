Remember those classic dog movies where the human owners genuinely cared for their furry companions? Well, now step into the world of Strays, a comically twisted version of those cherished dog-centric films. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, known for directing the cult comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the film introduces Reggie (Will Ferrell), a wide-eyed Border Terrier with a heart full of optimism. He spends his days immersed in the vibrant, sun-soaked wilderness, radiating sheet positivity. But here's the twist: his owner, Doug (Will Forte), is far from enthusiastic about having a canine presence in his house.

Realizing how much of a jerk his owner is, Reggie intends to find a way back home to seek ballsy revenge. But Reggie's not embarking on this mission solo. Along the way, he crosses paths with a bunch of strays who swiftly become his trusted comrades on this adventure. Picture this: the fast-talking, no-filter Boston Terrier, Bug (Jamie Foxx), the sharp-minded Australian Shepherd (Isla Fisher), who's feeling somewhat sidelined since her owner brought in a new puppy, Maggie, and let's not forget the anxious Great Dane, Hunter (Randall Park), who's finding it rough serving as an emotional support animal. These quirky dogs make Reggie's journey anything but ordinary. Talk about taking matters into his own paws!

Joining the Strays production team is writer Dan Perrault, known for his work on American Vandal and Honest Trailers. Besides its already solid main cast, the R-rated comedy also includes a star-studded supporting ensemble, with big names like Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara. Promising heart, humor, and um, humping, Strays shows audiences what it’s like to literally live in a dog-eat-dog world.

Here’s how you can catch Strays at your nearest theater.

Strays Release Date 2023-08-18 Director Josh Greenbaum Cast Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Sofia Vergara, Isla Fisher Rating R Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Strays is set to be released on August 18, 2023. The movie will premiere on the same date as DC’s Blue Beetle.

Prior to this, Strays was initially scheduled for a much earlier summer release on June 9, 2023, which would have pitted it up against Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. But instead, Universal made the decision to postpone the movie’s premiere by two months, taking over the slate previously reserved for a movie starring SNL's Please Don't Destroy.

Is Strays in Theaters?

Absolutely! Strays is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release.

Find Showtimes for Strays

Click one of these links below to get tickets for Strays:

When Will Strays Be on Streaming?

Given that Strays falls under the Universal umbrella, it's anticipated that the film could hit the Peacock streaming platform as early as 45 days following its theatrical debut. Viewers would then have the option to either rent or buy it. This aligns with Universal's fresh approach to releasing films, a strategy they initiated with their 2022 movies lineup.

When Will Strays Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

At the moment, the DVD and Blu-ray release for Strays has not been announced. Be sure to stick around for further updates!

Watch the Trailer for Strays

Below is the official synopsis for Strays:

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

More Movies Like Strays You Can Watch Now

Ted (2012): Directed by Seth MacFarlane, Ted brings a foul-mouthed twist to the concept of childhood friendships. The story follows John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a grown man who has managed to maintain a lifelong friendship with his childhood teddy bear, Ted (MacFarlane). Ted is no ordinary stuffed animal – he magically came to life as a result of a childhood wish. As John navigates the challenges of adulthood, including his relationship with his girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis), he must also manage his unconventional friendship with Ted, who is a vulgar, pot-smoking, and often inappropriate living teddy bear. Despite its R-rated plot, the film takes the audience on a hilarious and sometimes heartwarming journey as John grapples with his past and his future, all while sharing his life with a living, breathing teddy bear. Word on the street is that a Ted prequel series is in the works, set to premiere on Peacock.

Sausage Party (2016): Helmed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, Sausage Party takes an irreverent approach to the world of seemingly innocent grocery store items. In this wildly imaginative tale, food items come to life with personalities, dreams, and wild sexual tendencies. The film follows the journey of Frank (Seth Rogen), a sausage, and his fellow grocery store products, as they believe that being chosen by humans means they'll be taken to a paradise-like world. However, they soon discover the harsh reality of their fate, leading them on a hilarious and sometimes shocking adventure to challenge their beliefs about the world beyond the store shelves. The film is known for its raunchy humor, satirical take on religion and consumerism, and unexpected plot twists. Similar to Ted, an eight-episode sequel series titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia is scheduled to hit Prime Video in 2024.

The Happytime Murders (2018): The Happytime Murders is a dark comedy film directed by Brian Henson that combines crime noir and puppetry in a hilariously unconventional way. The story is set in a world where puppets and humans coexist, but not always harmoniously. The film centers on a puppet private investigator named Phil Phillips (Bill Barretta), who reluctantly teams up with his former human partner Detective Connie Edwards (Melissa McCarthy) to solve a string of mysterious puppet murders. As they delve deeper into the investigation, they uncover a web of secrets, deceit, and puppetry underworld intrigue that leads them to confront their own pasts and the blurred lines between puppet and human society.

