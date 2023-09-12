Get ready for a musical rollercoaster where the beats are hot, the stars are cool, and the moments are nothing short of epic! We're talking about the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Keeping us hooked year after year, the MTV VMAs are all about mind-blowing performances, celebs strutting their stuff on the red carpet, and those unforgettable on-stage shenanigans.

With a mix of old-school nostalgia and the latest chart-toppers, the VMAs are where music, glitz, and pop culture collide in one laid-back, can't-miss extravaganza. So, grab your popcorn, kick back, and let's dive into the hottest event of the year. Here's where you can watch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

RELATED: Where To Watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’: Theaters and Showtimes

Where Is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Streaming?

Image via MTV

The 2023 MTV VMAs will be broadcast on MTV itself, and for those who prefer online streaming, the show can be watched via a live stream on MTV.com or Paramount+.

Furthermore, viewers have the option to tune in to the VMA live broadcast on various other channels simultaneously, including BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network.

When Is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Streaming?

Image via MTV

The 2023 MTV VMAs are all set to go down on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This time around, the VMAs are bringing it back to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark.

Who Are the 2023 MTV VMAs Performers and Presenters

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

MTV revealed that Nicki Minaj, whose hit song Barbie World became the summer anthem of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, will be taking on the role of host for the upcoming 2023 MTV VMAs. This year's awards show promises an exceptional lineup of both presenters and performers, with Jared Leto (who's set to play in the upcoming Tron:Ares), Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Madelyn Cline (best known for her work on the Netflix mystery hit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Rita Ora, and Sabrina Carpenter among the notable presenters scheduled to appear.

The star-studded performer roster includes Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Diddy (who will be receiving the Global Icon Award), Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin (featuring Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV), Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more. This year's MTV VMAs promise an unforgettable evening with a diverse array of talent in both presenting and performing roles.

There will also be plenty of performances during the 90-minute live VMA Pre-Show, hosted by Saweetie and media personalities Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.

RELATED: 'Hate to Love: Nickelback' Review: Look at This Music Doc, Every Time I Do, I Wish It Rocked | TIFF 2023

Who Are the Nominees of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

Image via MTV

Check out all the nominees of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards:

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Video of the Year

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White - Goated

March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!nk - Trustfall

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive

Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way

Best Alternative

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - The Loneliest

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Latin

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Video for Good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - “Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake - Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Cinematography

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Choreography

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Attention

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus - River

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been selected to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award and the Global Icon Award, respectively, at this year's ceremony. Notably, both of these celebrated artists will also grace the stage with live performances, marking their return to the MTV VMAs stage after an absence of over 15 years.