Get ready for a musical rollercoaster where the beats are hot, the stars are cool, and the moments are nothing short of epic! We're talking about the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Keeping us hooked year after year, the MTV VMAs are all about mind-blowing performances, celebs strutting their stuff on the red carpet, and those unforgettable on-stage shenanigans.
With a mix of old-school nostalgia and the latest chart-toppers, the VMAs are where music, glitz, and pop culture collide in one laid-back, can't-miss extravaganza. So, grab your popcorn, kick back, and let's dive into the hottest event of the year. Here's where you can watch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Where Is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Streaming?
The 2023 MTV VMAs will be broadcast on MTV itself, and for those who prefer online streaming, the show can be watched via a live stream on MTV.com or Paramount+.
Furthermore, viewers have the option to tune in to the VMA live broadcast on various other channels simultaneously, including BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network.
When Is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Streaming?
The 2023 MTV VMAs are all set to go down on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This time around, the VMAs are bringing it back to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark.
Who Are the 2023 MTV VMAs Performers and Presenters
MTV revealed that Nicki Minaj, whose hit song Barbie World became the summer anthem of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, will be taking on the role of host for the upcoming 2023 MTV VMAs. This year's awards show promises an exceptional lineup of both presenters and performers, with Jared Leto (who's set to play in the upcoming Tron:Ares), Bebe Rexha, Charli D’Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Madelyn Cline (best known for her work on the Netflix mystery hit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Rita Ora, and Sabrina Carpenter among the notable presenters scheduled to appear.
The star-studded performer roster includes Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Diddy (who will be receiving the Global Icon Award), Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin (featuring Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV), Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more. This year's MTV VMAs promise an unforgettable evening with a diverse array of talent in both presenting and performing roles.
There will also be plenty of performances during the 90-minute live VMA Pre-Show, hosted by Saweetie and media personalities Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.
Who Are the Nominees of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?
Check out all the nominees of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards:
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Video of the Year
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Push Performance of the Year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
- October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
- November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
- February 2023: Armani White - Goated
- March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
- April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
- May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
- June 2023: Flo – Losing You
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Best Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- Karol G & Shakira - TQG
- Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- P!nk - Trustfall
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Hip-Hop
- Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
- DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
- Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
- Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay
- Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
- Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
- SZA - Shirt
- Toosii - Favorite Song
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way
Best Alternative
- Blink-182 - Edging
- Boygenius - The Film
- Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters - The Teacher
- Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
- Måneskin - The Loneliest
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
- Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Latin
- Anitta - Funk Rave
- Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to
- Karol G & Shakira - TQG
- Rosalía - Despechá
- Shakira - Acróstico
Best K-Pop
- Aespa - Girls
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
- Seventeen - Super
- Stray Kids - S-Class
- Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
- Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
- Libianca - People
- Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
- Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Video for Good
- Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
- Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
- Demi Lovato - Swine
- Dove Cameron - Breakfast
- Imagine Dragons - “Crushed
- Maluma - La Reina
Best Direction
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake - Falling Back
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Cinematography
- Adele - I Drink Wine
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects
- Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
- Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Melanie Martinez - Void
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Art Direction
- Boygenius - The Film
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Megan Thee Stallion - Her
- SZA - Shirt
Best Editing
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
- Miley Cyrus - River
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been selected to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award and the Global Icon Award, respectively, at this year's ceremony. Notably, both of these celebrated artists will also grace the stage with live performances, marking their return to the MTV VMAs stage after an absence of over 15 years.