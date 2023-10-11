A Twitter (now named X) thread that went viral in 2017 will be adapted to the screen in director John McPhail's latest film, Dear David. The horror project is based on the real-life experience that Buzzfeed journalist Adam Ellis (played by The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power alum Augustus Prew) encountered in his apartment after being haunted by the ghost of a child. The thread lasted for months, and its repercussions remained long after that. After attracting the attention of multiple Twitter followers, the film is about to land in theaters, reaching a whole new audience of horror enthusiasts.

If you plan to watch Dear David as soon as it comes out, here is a detailed guide to when and where you'll be able to see the film.

This horror film will be out just in time for spooky season. The release date for Dear David is October 13, which is very soon. The film will be available in theaters and digital, enabling horror fans to choose the viewing experience that works best for them.

Is 'Dear David' Currently in Theaters?

As previously mentioned, Dear David will only be out in theaters starting on October 13, which happens to be a Friday. That will be a hectic weekend to go see the film in nearby theaters, given that Taylor Swift's concert film will also premiere on that day. The pop star has been selling out stadiums over the last few months and has already sold over 100 million in movie tickets ahead of her film’s theatrical release.

Another anticipated title that will also be released this week is Anatomy of a Fall, which won the top prize at Cannes this year. According to Collider's own Therese Lacson: "Thoughtful and meaty, Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall offers a microscopic look not at the fall of a man, but the falling apart of relationships and what is left in the aftermath."

'Dear David' Tickets and Showtimes

Tickets to see Dear David on the big screen are available for purchase. The links below are some of the websites where you can secure your tickets in advance:

Is 'Dear David' Available on VOD?

Like its theatrical release, Dear David will land on VOD this Friday. Although viewers can't watch the film before its premiere, they can already pre-order it. The cost of purchase for the film on VOD is $14.99. After pre-ordering it, the film will only be available to watch at midnight EDT on October 13. Here are a few links to purchase it:

Will 'Dear David' Be Available to Stream?

As of now, there are no details surrounding the horror film's release on streaming. Yet, given that Lionsgate is backing up the project, Dear David will probably be available on the Roku Channel or Peacock. The reason why the Twitter adaptation might end up on Roku is due to the channel's multiyear contract with Lionsgate, allowing films like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret to land on the ad-supported platform as soon as they leave theaters.

Here is what Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution at Lionsgate, had to say about the deal:

"This partnership with the Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

Watch the Trailer for 'Dear David'

The trailer introduces Adam (Prew) as a Buzzfeed employee whose job leads him to be on Twitter (or X) 24/7. In between checking out what online trolls are saying about his work, the protagonist is haunted by the ghost of a dead child. Adam believes that the ghost is somewhat related to one of his followers, whose social media handle is @(D)___David. As he investigates into the ghost's past, the main character details his horrifying experiences at home through a Twitter thread. The more Adam finds out about the dead child, his life goes on a spiral.

More Movies Like 'Dear David' You Can Stream Right Now

Believe it or not, online horror films have been at an all-time high, so there are plenty of other titles to watch if you enjoyed Dear David. Here are three recommendations to keep you on the edge of your seat:

Cam - In this Netflix psychological thriller, Alice Ackerman (Madeline Brewer) works as a camgirl for a website called FreeGirlsLive. She is a hit on the web under the name Lola, going viral after pretending to slit her own throat during a stream. Everything seems to be going well in terms of online popularity until Alice finds out that her account has been hacked and that there is another streamer who looks just like her and has a very similar studio setup pretending to be Lola. In an attempt to retrieve her camgirl identity, Alice reaches out to other streamers and her followers for help.

Watch on Netflix

Ratter - This found-footage horror film has Ashley Benson playing Emma Taylor, a college student being stocked by a hacker. After her electronic devices are hacked, Emma's life becomes an open book for her hacker to observe daily from his computer screen. As he begins to threaten her and her boyfriend with messages and emails containing personal information, the student feels progressively more worried about her fate.

Watch on Tubi

Unfriended: Dark Web - Another horror film recommendation that primarily takes place on the internet, Unfriended: Dark Web ventures into the good and bad of online connectivity. It follows Matias O'Brien (Colin Wooden), a man who gets possession of a laptop whose previous owner is willing to do whatever it takes to get it back. A game night quickly turns into a scary ride when Matias and his friends receive an anonymous message, threatening them if they disconnect or call the police.

Watch on Freeve