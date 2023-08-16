The sci-fi comedy-drama Landscape with Invisible Hand comes from filmmaker Cory Finley (Bad Education). Based on author M. T. Anderson's 2017 novel of the same title, the movie follows the teenage couple Adam and Chloe. Set in an alternate near-future, Landscape with Invisible Hand takes place in a world where an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. At first glance, the Vuvv's invasion is seen as a saving grace for the people of Earth due to their labor-saving technology and advanced medicine able to cure every illness imaginable. However, most humans struggle financially to survive with no jobs and therefore no way to pay for the aliens' miraculous offerings. Thus, Adam and Chloe hatch a plan: live-streaming their dates via a pay-per-view channel to the Vuvv, who are fascinated with the concept of love. There is, however, one glaring problem. With each passing episode, Adam and Chloe slowly begin to hate each other, and the Vuvv grow suspicious that all is not as perfect as it seems.

Asante Blackk (This Is Us) and Kylie Rogers (Beau Is Afraid) star as the struggling couple Adam and Chloe. Joining them is Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as Beth Campbell, William Jackson Harper (Midsommar) as Mr. Campbell, Brooklynn MacKinzie (Puppy Place) as Natalie Campbell, Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade) as Mr. Marsh, Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) as Hunter Marsh, John Newberg (Dark Waters) as Mr. Stanley, Tony Vogel (Nightwing: Year One) as Brett, and Christian Adam (Irresistible) as Zach.

Keep reading to find out when and where you can watch Landscape with Invisible Hand.

Landscape with Invisible Hand Release Date 2023-08-18 Director Cory Finley Cast Asante Blackk, Brooklynn MacKinzie, Kylie Rogers, Tony Vogel Rating R Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Drama

When Is Landscape with Invisible Hand Coming to Movie Theaters?

Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2023, Landscape with Invisible Hand will be available to wider audiences in theaters across the United States on August 18, 2023.

Landscape with Invisible Hand Showtimes

Image via Sundance

You can use the following links below to check for theater availability and showtimes near you:

RELATED: 'Landscape with Invisible Hand's Director Cory Finley & Kylie Rogers Talk Aliens, the Unique Script, and Designing the Near Future

Watch the Landscape with Invisible Hand Trailer

MGM released a trailer for Landscape with Invisible Hand on its official YouTube channel on June 13, 2023. The trailer currently sits at around 1.5 million views and begins with Adam and Chloe's first meeting in an art class, bonding over their dislike of a fellow student. From that moment on, the pair are shown to be inseparable. Soon, however, the youngsters don headcams and begin to broadcast their romantic moments, following Chloe's explanation that the Vuvv don't have love in their culture and find the mysterious concept exotic and exciting. This of course makes for some hilariously awkward interactions, with a couple of Adam and Chloe's school peers even attempting to launch their own copycat broadcast. As the much-needed money rolls in, Adam and Chloe's relationship tensions arise. In a brief scene, we see them called to a meeting with the Vuvv, who aren't happy they're being deceived. Threatened with the options of paying back all the money they've earned under false pretenses or plunging their family into debt for the next six generations, Adam promises the Vuvv that he and Chloe will fall in love again.

When Is Landscape with Invisible Hand Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Image via MGM

There's no concrete news about when or where Landscape with Invisible Hand will be available to stream. However, the movie's distribution company, MGM, leads us to speculate that the film will be hosted on its MGM+ or Prime Video.

In the United States, MGM+ is available via cable and satellite or to stream online with plans starting at $5.99 per month. Additionally, it was recently announced that MGM+ is now available via Prime Video with plans starting at $11.99 per month.

RELATED: Asante Blackk and Kylie Rogers Fake Love for Alien Views in 'Landscape with Invisible Hand' Trailer

What Is the Background of Landscape with Invisible Hand?

Landscape with Invisible Hand is adapted from author M. T. Anderson's 2017 young adult novel of the same title. Anderson is known for his witty and sarcastic writing style whilst offering a satirical and surreal view into society and challenging people to look at the world in new ways. From the trailer, it seems many of these elements have made it from page to screen.

More Movies Like Landscape with Invisible Hand That You Can Watch Right Now

Nope (2022) - Starring Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) as brother and sister OJ and Em Haywood, Nope is a neo-Western sci-fi horror centering on an alien invasion. The movie begins on the Haywoods' horse ranch with mysterious metallic objects raining violently from the sky. Six months later, OJ and Em are struggling to get make ends meet. With the UFO activity on their ranch only getting stronger, they decide to capture it on camera and sell the footage to end their financial worries.

Watch on Prime Video

Bumblebee (2018) - A family-friendly sci-fi, Bumblebee serves as the sixth installment of the Transformers franchise but can be watched as a standalone. The movie stars Hailee Steinfeld as 18-year-old Charlie Watson. Grieving the recent death of her father, Charlie finds the perfect opportunity to distract herself when she finds a yellow Beetle in her uncle's junkyard. After working to bring the vehicle back to life, however, Charlie quickly realizes he is, in fact, a robot from the planet Cybertron.

Watch on Paramount+

Arrival (2016) - Arrival begins with twelve extraterrestrial spacecraft suddenly appearing above various locations across the globe. With worldwide panic quickly spreading among civilians and the threat of a war breaking out, military and scientific experts are sent to the locations to study the craft. Linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) uses her extensive knowledge to establish a tenuous communication with the beings, during which she experiences strange and unsettling visions of her daughter who lost her life at the age of twelve.

Rent on Prime Video