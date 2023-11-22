Bradley Cooper's highly anticipated follow-up to A Star Is Born is finally here. Maestro is a complex love story between the renowned conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, spanning over 30 years, and explores their relationship from their initial encounter in 1946 when the two artists met at a party. Leonard's accomplishments with musical compositions included West Side Story, and Felicia’s career expanded beyond television and Broadway into social activism.

Together, the two formed a relationship that was as revolutionary as it was controversial for its time. The relationship is a source of inspiration where love can transcend the societal norm. It’s a story that needs to be told, and here’s how you can see it yourself.

Maestro Release Date December 20, 2023 Director Bradley Cooper Cast Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, Alexa Swinton Rating R Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Music, Biography, Drama Writers Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer Producer Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger Studio(s) Amblin Entertainment, Sikelia Productions Distributor(s) Netflix

When Is ‘Maestro’ Releasing in Theaters?

Close

Following in the footsteps of other recent Netflix films such as David Fincher's The Killer, Todd Haynes' May December, and George C. Wolfe's Rustin, Maestro is also set to receive a limited theatrical release. The Bradley Cooper film is set to release in select theaters on November 22, 2023, after screening at various film festivals including the Venice Film Festival, AFI Fest, and the New York Film Festival.

Find Showtimes for ‘Maestro’

Image via Netflix

Currently, Maestro is only playing in very few theaters, but it is set to expand into more theaters across North America in the weeks leading up to its Netflix release. You can find out if Maestro is playing at a theater near you using the links below.

When Will ‘Maestro’ be Streaming?

Image via Netflix

Since Netflix is the distributor behind Maestro, it will make its exclusive streaming home on the service on December 20, 2023, a great way to spend a movie night during the holidays. Maestro will be joining several other exciting titles debuting on the service during the holiday season including Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, the series finale of The Crown, Sam Esmail's Leave the World Behind, and the long-awaited sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. You can click the link below to go to Maestro's landing page.

Watch on Netflix

When Will ‘Maestro’ be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Image via Netflix

While Maestro will be available to watch from home, a physical release of the film is more uncertain. As of right now, there has been no announcement of a physical release of Maestro, but that doesn't mean that the film won't ever be available in a physical format. While most Netflix movies don't ever receive a physical release, the streamer has begun dipping its toes into giving some of its films a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release, as can be seen with All Quiet on the Western Front. Netflix has also teamed up with the Criterion Collection in order to give some of their films a physical release, including The Irishman, Marriage Story, Okja, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. There's a good chance that Maestro will follow suit, especially if the film proves to be successful in the coming awards season.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Maestro’

A teaser trailer for Maestro was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on August 15, 2023.

This sneak peek starts in black and white with Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan) sitting back to back in a park while having a meaningful and playful conversation. As images of their love life flash on the screen, a beautiful symphony brings in colorful pictures. As the two age and their stories change, they continue their back-to-back conversations in the park well into old age, showing that no matter what happens, their connection remains.

Netflix later released the official trailer for Maestro on its YouTube channel on October 25, 2023.

In this trailer, the scene starts with an elderly-faced Bradley Cooper smoking a cigarette by his piano while a minimal piano song plays, and he describes what it takes to simply make music. The image fades to black and white, where the young couple meet at a party, introducing themselves for the first time. With a twinkle in his eye, Cooper makes it obvious that his character has found something in Felicia that he has never felt before. Their meaningful conversations continue, and the two have an apparent deep understanding, as Leonard has also made intimate connections with men. However, the composer’s rise to fame creates an electrifying draw for the people around him that, despite his complex field of emotions, people love to be in. As an amazing artist, Leonard constantly loved being around people and opened himself to every walk of life, which likely helped keep his creative brilliance alive throughout his career. But during all of these images of fame and fortune, he always had Felicia, a true testament to the possibility of love in any form.

More Movies Like ‘Maestro’ You Can Watch Right Now

Tár (2022)

Image Via Focus Features

In the psychological drama Tár, directed by Todd Field, Cate Blanchett takes on the role of Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. The film, which was unveiled at the Venice Film Festival, tells Lydia's story, exploring her professional turmoil amid accusations of misconduct and the strain it puts on her relationships with wife Sharon (Nina Hoss) and assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant). The movie was received extremely well, and Tár earned acclaim for Blanchett's captivating performance and Field's adept screenplay and direction. Despite its critical success, the film faced challenges at the U.S. box office, prompting discussions about its unconventional take on cancel culture and societal norms. Despite this, the movie's fusion of drama, music, and introspection remains a standout release in the cinema during the 2020s.

Watch on Prime Video

Amadeus (1984)

Amadeus, a captivating period drama directed by Miloš Forman, who has directed other masterpieces such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Man on the Moon, unfolds in the 18th-century Viennese court, portraying the relationship between composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his jealous contemporary, Antonio Salieri. F. Murray Abraham delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Salieri, who, in the winter of 1823, confesses to murdering Mozart. Salieri's recollections tell this story, revealing his admiration turned envy for Mozart's talent. Salieri, a devout composer, renounces God after witnessing firsthand Mozart's immaturity. As Mozart faces personal and professional challenges, Salieri devises a revenge plot, exploiting Mozart's vulnerabilities. The film, celebrated for its brilliant cast and Mozart's mesmerizing music, exposes genius, mediocrity, and the corrosive power of envy. Amadeus earned critical acclaim, multiple awards, and a lasting legacy as one of cinema's greatest achievements.

Rent on Prime Video

The Pianist (2002)

Image via Pathé Distribution

In the middle of Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, The Pianist brings to life the autobiographical journey of Władysław Szpilman, a Polish-Jewish pianist whom Adrien Brody brilliantly portrayed in a performance that won him the Oscar for Best Actor. Initially a celebrated musician, Szpilman's life takes a tragic turn when the Nazis invade, shattering his world. Forced into the Warsaw Ghetto, he witnesses unspeakable horrors, including the brutal treatment of his own family. As conditions worsen, Szpilman becomes a slave laborer, navigating through his dangerous life of surviving in the ghetto and aiding in a Jewish revolt. His desperate struggle for survival leads him to hide in the ruins of war-torn Warsaw, where a chance encounter with a compassionate German officer alters his fate. Szpilman's love for music is a beacon of hope while he endures the tragedies around him in a time of war.

Watch on Prime Video