This summer is about to get wet and wild with DreamWorks’ latest installment, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Following the super shy sea creature Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor), all this sixteen-year-old wants is to fit in with her peers (and for her skater-boy crush to like her back). But Ruby gets the shock of her life when she discovers that she’s the descendent of warrior Kraken queens. And if that’s not surprising enough, Ruby is next in line for the throne after her commanding grandmother. High school just got a lot more complicated for this future queen.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco, who’s worked on films such as Vivo and The Croods, the highly anticipated Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken features a star-studded ensemble, including Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, and Jane Fonda.

Here’s where you can watch and stream Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Better get your swimsuits ready! Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is set to premiere in the United States on June 30, 2023. Before this, the film debuted at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 15, 2023, followed by an early screen at selected Regal Cinemas theaters on June 19, 2023, as part of their “Monday Mystery Movie” program.

Is Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken in Theaters?

Certainly! Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is scheduled for release in multiple theaters throughout the United States. As for an international premiere, there have been no official statements regarding its global release at this time. Stay tuned for further updates!

Find Showtimes for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Use the following links below to check the official showtimes for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken at a theater near you:

When Will Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Be on Streaming?

Under the terms of their 18-month agreement with Netflix, the movie will be available for streaming on Peacock during the initial four months of the pay-TV period. Subsequently, it will transition to Netflix for the following ten months before returning to Peacock for the final four months.

According to Deadline, NBCUniversal has launched a new windowing strategy in which most pictures from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group will be accessible for exclusive streaming on Peacock in a shorter timeframe following their theatrical release. Beginning with the studio's 2022 roster, these titles will be available on Peacock 45 days following their theatrical and PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) debuts.

Considering that Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is distributed by Universal Pictures, there's a possibility that the film will be launched on streaming platforms based on this scheme.

When Will Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

No announcements have been made about the release of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken on DVD and Blu-ray. But don’t fret. Be sure to keep an eye out for further updates.

Watch the Trailer for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

The trailer for the DreamWorks animated film was released on May 23, 2023.

Below is the official synopsis for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken:

“This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed. Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White, Ralph Breaks the Internet), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar® nominee Toni Collette, Knives Out), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.”

