Were you looking for some "serenity now"? If so, it may be time to revisit one of the funniest sitcoms ever made, Seinfeld. The brainchild of its titular star, Jerry Seinfeld, and blossoming comedy writer, Larry David, Seinfeld became a monster hit for its flawed-yet-funny characters and the absurd situations they constantly find themselves in. The moment the show launched, there was not a single person in America who didn't know the names Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), and George Costanza (Jason Alexander).

Despite ending in 1998, Seinfeld is now more popular now than it was when it was airing on cable, which is quite an accomplishment. What makes that even more impressive is that Seinfeld has had no revivals, no spin-offs, and no real attempts to franchise it since it concluded in the late nineties. Sure, Larry David would deliver a more adult Seinfeld-esque show with the critically acclaimed Curb Your Enthusiasm, but Seinfeld has largely been left alone. Still, the streaming rights to the highly rewatchable series have become so valuable that Seinfeld and David have sold the rights to their series for enough money to declare themselves billionaires.

You may be wondering, where is Seinfeld streaming now? To find out where you can revisit (or experience for the first time) this legendary sitcom, here is how to watch Seinfeld.

Is Seinfeld Still Airing on TV?

No new episodes of Seinfeld have been produced since 1998, but reruns of the series are still regularly available on cable and live television. This is possible due to a historic deal shortly after the show's conclusion, with the television rights being sold to syndication for an unprecedented price of over $1 billion. The television channels that play the series may vary depending on your location and cable/live television service provider. However, the show is regularly played on TBS and TV Land where available.

Is Seinfeld Streaming Online?

Seinfeld has bounced around from service to service in the streaming market, but as of October 2021, Jerry and his friends have made their current streaming home on Netflix. However, before Netflix obtained the exclusive streaming rights to one of the biggest comedy shows ever made, the right to show Seinfeld on streaming belonged to Hulu. The now-Disney-owned and soon-to-be-merged streaming service reportedly bought the streaming right for Seinfeld for a total of $180 million. Desperately wanting to have Jerry Seinfeld do fictional stand-up on their own service, Netflix reportedly quintupled the price Hulu paid and got the rights for over $500 million, which is about a third of what the show went for to syndication.

Netflix currently features four separate subscription plans including Standard with Ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Standard with Ads offers two supported devices at a time and streaming in full HD with limited ads for $6.99 per month. Basic offers one supported device at a time, HD streaming, and downloading on one device at a time for $9.99 per month. Standard offers two supported devices at a time, Full HD streaming, downloading on two devices at a time, and the option to add one member who does not live in your residence for $15.49 per month. Finally, Premium offers four supported devices at a time, Ultra HD streaming, downloading on six devices at a time, the option to add two members who do not live in your residence, and Netflix Spatial Audio for $19.99 per month. Extra member slots can also be added to the Standard and Premium plans for an additional $7.99 per month.

Can You Watch Seinfeld Without Netflix or Live Television?

For those who don't have a live television plan or have Netflix, another way to access Seinfeld is to buy the seasons or episodes individually. Those who wish to purchase the seasons and episodes of their choice can do so through Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV. You can use the links below to purchase the series on the platform of your choice:

Can You Purchase Seinfeld on DVD?

For those who collect physical media, or aren't dependent on streaming in order to watch their favorite shows, the complete series is available to purchase on DVD. You can use the link below to purchase the massive 33-disc collection on Amazon.

Watch the Trailer for Seinfeld

To celebrate the 180 episodes of the hit series coming to the service Netflix released the above trailer to celebrate the momentous occasion of Seinfeld's arrival. As one might expect, the trailer reintroduces us to the comedian Jerry Seinfeld, the coward George Costanza, the cynic Elaine Benes, and the wild card Cosmo Kramer. Within the span of only about two minutes, the trailer offers a taste of what the gang gets up to in their hilarious misadventures.

