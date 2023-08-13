Prepare for a cinematic experience like never before as The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment proudly present the exclusive theatrical release of the 10th Anniversary edition of Sharknado. Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante and written by Thunder Levin, this spectacular edition boasts an all-new 4K version packed with never-before-seen specials, rekindling the magic of one of the generation’s most “love to hate, hate to love” shark movies.

Starring Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and John Heard, fans and thrill-seekers alike are invited to relive the iconic moments that define this cultural milestone. But there's a catch – the event only lasts for a limited amount of time, lighting up select movie theaters nationwide. So mark your calendars as Sharknado returns bigger, bolder, and deadlier than ever, ready to rock the silver screen.

Don't forget to mark your calendars! The Sharknado 10th Anniversary special will be exclusively available for just two nights on August 15th and 16th.

Is ‘Sharknado’ 10th Anniversary in Theaters?

Absolutely! Get ready for the Sharknado 10th Anniversary, a special two-night-only event hitting selected cinemas nationwide.

Find Showtimes for ‘Sharknado’ 10th Anniversary

Use the following links below to check the official showtimes for Sharknado 10th Anniversary at a theater near you:

Is 'Sharknado' Available for Streaming?

While you won't have the opportunity to enjoy the brand-new 4K 10th anniversary rendition of Sharknado in the comfort of your own home, you can still access the original version through various streaming platforms.

At present, the streaming options for watching Sharknado include AMC Plus Apple TV Channel, AMC+ Amazon Channel, Hoopla, DIRECTV, Shudder, and Shudder Amazon Channel.

Additionally, you can purchase Sharknado on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and DIRECTV for downloading purposes.

You can also rent the movie on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV, and Spectrum On Demand for online streaming.

Is 'Sharknado' on DVD and Blu-ray?

You can currently find the original Sharknado movie available in various formats, including DVD, Blu-ray, and Multi-Format, with Amazon offering prices as affordable as $4.97.

If you want the whole shebang, check out the Sharknado Complete Collection starting at just $16. You can snag this collection on Amazon and Walmart. It's got all six Sharknado films: Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Sharknado’ 10th Anniversary

Below is the official film description for Sharknado 10th Anniversary:

“It’s the 10 Year Anniversary of the pop culture phenomenon SHARKNADO and the creators are bringing on the celebration. The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment present a special theatrical release of SHARKNADO: The 10th Anniversary Edition, featuring an all new 4K version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Fans can catch the newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema’s greatest cult classics for two nights only on August 15 & 16 in select movie theaters nationwide.”

With a $2 million budget and an audacious dream, Sharknado set out to be a cult classic within the shark genre. Originally premiering in 2013 on Syfy, the film has garnered quite a reputation amongst its audiences. Despite endless critics commenting on the film's multiple plot holes and less-than-appealing CG sharks, Sharknado took the phrase "so bad it's good" to another level.

Sharknado's intentionally over-the-top nature, along with its outlandish concept of tornadoes filled with sharks, has contributed to the film's campy appeal. Released during the rise of social media and online culture, Sharknado has generated multiple reaction videos, discussions, memes, and hashtags, further elevating the film's status as a pop culture phenomenon. Fans come to watch Sharknado for a bunch of reasons; either to watch, mock, or celebrate its weirdness together, reviving the joy of watching "horrible" movies simply because it's pure fun and joy.

More Movies Like 'Sharknado' You Can Watch Now

Jaws (1975): Steven Spielberg's Jaws takes place during a scorching summer on Amity Island, a quaint coastal community heavily reliant on its beautiful beaches. The story kicks off when Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) stumbles upon the grisly remains of a victim of a shark attack. His initial reaction is to safeguard the swimmers by closing down the beaches. However, this decision clashes with the interests of Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) and various local entrepreneurs who fear the financial repercussions. As tensions rise, Sheriff Brody yields to the pressure, a choice he will come to regret deeply. Revolutionizing the film industry by introducing the concept of the summer blockbuster, Spielberg highlights humans' general fear of the unknown and the primal fear of predators lurking in the depths of the water.

The Shallows (2016): directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the story unfolds as Nancy (Blake Lively) embarks on a surfing adventure along a remote beach. Little does she know that her chosen spot happens to be the feeding territory of a formidable great white shark. Stranded a mere 200 yards from the safety of the shore, Nancy's fight for survival becomes a high-stakes battle of determination and courage. As the tension escalates, the film explores the limits of Nancy's resourcefulness and strength. In a fight for her life, she must summon all her wit, ingenuity, and resilience to outsmart her relentless aquatic predator.

The Meg (2018): Director Jon Turteltaub plunges viewers into a thrilling aquatic adventure with The Meg. The movie follows expert sea diver and former Naval Captain Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), whose life took a drastic turn during a daring mission in the uncharted depths of the Mariana Trench, where he encountered a menacing threat that led to the abandonment of his mission. While the tragic event resulted in his expulsion from the Navy, the real blow came from the disbelief his story generated. Jonas's claims of a colossal, 70-foot sea creature, thought to be extinct for over a million years, attacking his vessel were met with skepticism, costing him his career, marriage, and reputation. However, fate intervenes when a submersible becomes stranded in the ocean's abyss, with his ex-wife among the crew members on board. In a twist of events, Jonas is summoned to the rescue. Its highly anticipated sequel, The Meg 2, recently made big waves this summer.

