Though fans have had their fair share of MCU TV shows to binge recently, fans are ready to step back into theaters to watch an epic crossover of their favorite superheroes. No, it’s not another Avengers movie; it’s The Marvels, the most recent MCU installment following Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau coming together to fight and save the universe. Building off of the events of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion, the film promises some answers to any questions fans may have after these five films.

Whether you want to get a front-row seat opening night or are hoping to snag a DVD to watch in the comfort of your living room, here is how you can watch the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Marvels.

Arguably, the best way to watch any superhero film is on the big screen in a theater, and The Marvels is no exception. The Marvels will have its theatrical release on November 10, 2023. The film will also have the shortest runtime of any MCU film, clocking in at 105 minutes. Check the links below to find a screening near you.

When Will 'The Marvels' Be Streaming on Disney+?

Following the suit of most MCU films, The Marvels will be released on Disney+ after its theatrical run has finished. If it follows the pattern of other Marvel Studios releases, it should appear on the streaming service about 45 to 90 days after its release in theaters, making an early 2024 release seem likely.

When Will ‘The Marvels’ Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

The answer to this question depends on where you live, and for some the answer is never.

Bad news for MCU fans in Australia, as Disney has completely halted the sale of DVDs, Blu-rays, and all physical media in the country. This comes after a steady decline of physical media sales, a downward trend that has no indication of bouncing back. Aside from taking away the thrill of adding your favorite film to a physical collection, it also takes away the viewer's choice as streamers have been known to pull fan-favorite projects off their platforms for various financial or legal reasons. If a company decides to take a title out of its library, without the sale of physical copies, it could be lost forever. So buy your favorites while you can, and you might just turn around the trend.

In better news, Australians can always turn to the international market, where physical copies are still sold around the world. We can assume that The Marvels will be released in various other markers, including the US, though no official confirmation has been announced.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Marvels’

The official trailer for The Marvels was released on July 20, 2023, about four months ahead of the film's release in theaters. The trailer shows Avengers founder Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) checking in on Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who is currently stationed deep in space. We also glimpse the villainous Kree leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) in all her purple-glowing glory.

Alongside the trailer, Marvel also released the official synopsis of the film:

"Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

Who Are The Marvels?

Brie Larson reprises her role, leading the pack as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Larson made her MCU debut in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, subsequently appearing in Avengers: Endgame and other MCU films. Before she became a superpowered superstar of the MCU, Larson gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her role in the 2015 drama film Room, which earned her numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau, the unofficial niece of Carol Danvers who is incredibly powerful in her own right, with this set of powers to be fully explored in the upcoming film. Parris is best known for her work in Mad-Men, Dear White People, and Candyman.

The main group of Marvels is rounded out by actress and comic-book writer Iman Vellani who plays Kamala Khan in the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel. She will reprise her role as super-fan turned superhero who must help her idols save the universe.

