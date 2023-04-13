Sports biopics have a long illustrious history within cinema, and in recent years they have taken our screens by storm. Some standout favorites include the likes of Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, the recent Netflix biopic The Swimmers, and the highly-praised Ford v Ferrari. The hunger for more sports biopics is great, and the eyes of the world constantly await the next offering. Well, one such offering is just around the corner, in the form of Martin Guigui's Sweetwater (2023). Telling the tale of Nat Clifton, an NBA Hall of Famer, the film itself has been in the works since 2007 and is finally being released this year.

Of course, we know that the movie will be about the life of Nat Clifton, but a film cannot simply show every aspect of a person's life, and will often choose a specific period of importance. The official plot synopsis of Sweetwater reads:

"The film follows Clifton, who is the star attraction of the Harlem Globetrotters, led by owner/coach Abe Saperstein. When New York Knicks executive Ned Irish and Knicks coach Joe Lapchick decide it is time for the Knicks to integrate, with the support of NBA President Maurice Podoloff, they come together with the other team owners of the league to make history."

With Clifton as the subject, the film is likely to not just tackle his story, but themes of discrimination and a struggle for acceptance, with the decision to focus on this period of his life an apt one. So, with all that in mind, here is exactly how you can watch Sweetwater when it finally arrives on our screens.

Is Sweetwater Coming to Movie Theaters (And When Will It Be Released)?

After an immensely long production period, with the film first set as "in production" back in 2012, the release date of this film will feel like the culmination of a saga. Recently, it was announced that Briarcliff Entertainment would release the film nationwide in theaters on April 14, 2023. So, after so long, anyone who has been following this movie's progress can finally book their tickets.

Is Sweetwater Streaming Online?

Currently, there is no announced streaming release for Sweetwater, however, with sports biopics all the rage, and with Netflix in particular really getting into the genre, it is likely that, soon, the film will end up available to stream somewhere before long. Of course, as well as this, there is likely to be a DVD release of the movie, which is also worth keeping an eye out for.

Watch the Sweetwater Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer for Sweetwater, and it can be watched below:

The themes of the film are striking throughout the trailer, with the opening line "It ain't about the color of my skin" resonating instantly. The dramatic score and intense dialogue set up a feeling of triumph through adversity, and it looks as if Sweetwater may just be one of the most feel-good movies hitting theaters this Spring.

Who Is Sweetwater About?

Every good biopic has a strong and often inspiring central character, and Sweetwater is no different. Born in Arkansas in October 1922, Nat Clifton, nicknamed "Sweetwater" because of his love for fizzy drinks, showed his true talent for basketball throughout his time in school. After serving in the US Army during World War II, Clifton made it back safely and began his career in professional basketball. As a member of the famous Harlem Globetrotters, Clifton would cement his legacy as an all-time great when he became only the second African-American to sign an NBA contract, just four days after Earl Lloyd. In 2014, some 24 years after his death, Clifton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, perfectly summarizing his incredible career. A terrific choice for the subject of a biopic, with a story as strong as his, Sweetwater looks unmissable for any fans of basketball and beyond.

Who's In the Cast of Sweetwater?

Of course, any great biopic must have a strong lead, and also a strong ensemble cast to hold the movie together. Starring as Nat Clifton in this film is Everett Osborne (Chicago Fire), a terrific casting choice due to him being a former professional basketball player himself. Joining Osborne on screen are the likes of Cary Elwes (Saw) as Ned Irish, Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight) as Judd, Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws) as Maurice Podoloff, Jeremy Piven (Entourage) as Joe Lapchick, and Robert Ri'chard (Coach Carter). Also appearing are former Harlem Globetrotter Kevin Daley, blues musician Gary Clark Jr., and Milwaukee Bucks power forward and center Bobby Portis, alongside Jim Meskimen (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

With a strong cast list and a tale that will resonate thematically due to its subject relevance and truthful nature, Sweetwater looks like one of the best sports biopics to take to our screens in 2023.

Sweetwater Showtimes

You can use the following links to check for Sweetwater showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

More Sports Biopics That You Can Watch Right Now

If you, like many, are particularly excited about the release of Sweetwater, then it is likely you are a fan of sports biopics. So, with that in mind, here are three other sports biopics to cleanse your palate before you consume Sweetwater.

Ali (2001)

Directed by Michael Mann (The Insider), this 2001 biopic about possibly the greatest sportsperson of all time stands out as one of Will Smith's (Men in Black) best performances. Following Muhammad Ali during a rollercoaster decade between 1964 and 1974, Ali tackles similar themes to Sweetwater, and fans of either will likely appreciate the narrative of the other.

The Swimmers (2022)

A sports biopic in its own right, but with major political themes that underline its plot, The Swimmers is one of Netflix's most successful sports biopics to date. Releasing last year to great public and critical acclaim, The Swimmers tells the true story of two young Syrian sisters who are forced to flee their country in an attempt to escape the war. At home, their prospects of becoming Olympic athletes were their only distraction from the devastation of their surroundings, but, on the run, this dream comes under threat. With wonderful lead performances and a tear-jerking narrative, The Swimmers is a sports biopic that no fan of the genre should miss.

I, Tonya (2017)

I, Tonya (2017) follows Tonya Harding as she rises through the ranks of U.S. figure skating. When her ex-husband intervenes, her entire career is thrown into jeopardy, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat in many moments. I, Tonya stands as one of Margot Robbie's most celebrated performances, with her co-star Allison Janney (Juno) picking up the Academy Award for an actress in a supporting role with her portrayal of LaVona. For any long-standing fans of US sports, this is certainly a must-watch alongside Sweetwater.

