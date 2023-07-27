While the plot of Sympathy for the Devil can feel like an unhinged mystery, even after you've watched it, whether to see it or not should constitute as a no-brainer. In this gripping film, a man is unexpectedly forced to drive an enigmatic passenger under the threat of a gun. As events unfold, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game of pursuit, where the truth is far from what it appears.

Front and center of this wild ride of a film is Nicolas Cage, who brings his undeniable star power to his manic role on the big screen. It's clear that Cage worked hard to deliver a compelling performance that exudes authentic menacing energy. His co-star Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad), impressively anchors the film as the unwavering, no-nonsense character. Although the final outcome of the story may follow a familiar path, the enthralling journey is rife with suspense and exhilaration, turning it into a mesmerizing cinematic experience.

Thanks to director Yuval Adler (The Secrets We Keep), the duo has a high potential to launch this movie from its underdog status to the hit movie of the summer. It's the vagueness of its plot that will garner the attention of many curious moviegoers, but it's how the two play off of each other that will keep viewers entertained and on the edge of their seats.

All in all, this insane dark comedy will be better and more bizarre than you could have ever imagined. Here's our guide on how, when, and where you can watch it.

Early reviews are in as Sympathy for the Devil made its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 22, 2023. It caused quite a stir as critics were left in shock after watching another seemingly off-script over-the-top performance from Cage.

Meanwhile, RLJE Films has scheduled the film for a release on July 28, 2023, and fans will finally have their chance to buckle in for the highly anticipated ride.

Other movies opening on this date include A24's latest horror flick Talk to Me and Disney's star-studded reboot of the Haunted Mansion. Sympathy for the Devil will also be competing with the second weekend of the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon. Last weekend, both Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie broke numerous records in their opening weekend.

Is Sympathy for the Devil in Theaters?

Sympathy for the Devil will only be released in a very limited amount of theaters across North America

When Will Sympathy for the Devil Be on Streaming?

Bring your own snacks because Sympathy for the Devil will be available to stream on-demand on July 28, 2023, in the comfort of your own home. You can use the links below to find the new film on the streaming platform of your choice.

When Will Sympathy for the Devil Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Mark the calendars, RLJE Films is set to unveil the Blu-ray and DVD release of Sympathy for the Devil on September 26, 2023. Be sure to check Amazon or Best Buy when the movie becomes available.

Watch the Trailer for Sympathy for the Devil

RLJE released the official trailer for Sympathy for the Devil on June 6, 2023. The trailer shows tense action scenes filled with violence and suspense. Cage appears completely unhinged spouting insane babble as a sweaty Joel Kinnaman tries to reason with him. It’s obvious that Cage’s character has made no effort to explain his motives, but it’s certain to keep the audience exhaustedly waiting on their toes to find out.

More Nicolas Cage Movies You Can Watch Now

Pig (2021): Pig is an emotional film that follows the reclusive truffle forager, Rob, portrayed by Cage, who lives in the Oregon wilderness with his beloved pet pig. When his pig is stolen, Rob embarks on a soul-searching journey to retrieve her, leading him back to the city he left behind and confronting his past. The film sets apart from many of Cage's other movies as the audience has a chance to see his nuanced capabilities. For animal lovers, this is a must-watch tear-jerker and is seriously underrated overall.

Watch on Hulu

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022): Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself facing financial difficulties. To overcome his troubles, he agrees to attend a wealthy superfan's extravagant birthday celebration in exchange for $1 million. Little does he know that his seemingly simple decision will lead him into a bizarre and unexpected adventure involving real-life CIA missions. This surreal depiction of Cage’s life almost feels like a true story that can only be told under the guise of a fictional film.

Watch on Starz

Face/Off (1997): Face/Off is a classic Cage action thriller directed by John Woo. The film follows FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) as he undergoes experimental surgery to swap faces with terrorist Castor Troy (Cage). With Archer now taking on Troy's identity, he must navigate a treacherous world of crime and deception to dismantle a deadly terrorist plot. Meanwhile, the real Castor Troy awakens with Archer's face, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse between the two sworn enemies. For Cage fans, this is one of his greatest roles and provides the gateway to see him play a range of characters all in one movie.

Watch on Paramount+

Raising Arizona (1987): This classic Coen Brothers comedy starring Cage and Holly Hunter follows an offbeat couple with a set of child problems, to say the least. The couple is made up of H.I. McDonnough an ex-con (Cage), and Edwina "Ed" McDunnough, an ex-cop (Hunter) who gets married and desperately want to have a child of their own. Unfortunately, they soon find out that McDunnough is unable to have kids -- which leads them to kidnap a baby. In efforts to keep their crime a secret, they involve friends, co-workers, and a bounty hunter, all with their own hidden agendas. The suspense, humor, and twists are enough to tune in.

Watch on Starz