Created by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk to Me is an Australian supernatural horror set to debut on the big screen this summer. The movie centers on a young woman, Mia (Sophie Wilde), as she and her friend group become hooked on a morbid new pastime: using a mysterious embalmed hand, the youngsters have figured out how to communicate with the spirit realm. Still grieving from the recent loss of her mother, Mia has more of an emotional reaction to the activity than her friends, who see the sessions as a joke - even going so far as to film the communications for social media. The group's devil-may-care attitude (no pun intended) regarding the dead soon unleashes terrifying forces, placing the friends in grave danger. Talk to Me serves as part of A24's summer line-up of 2023.

Alongside Sophie Wilde as Mia the movie stars Joe Bird as Riley, Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto as Sue, Marcus Johnson as Max, Alexandria Steffensen as Rhea, Zoe Terakes as Hayley, Chris Alosio as Joss, and Ari McCarthy as Cole.

Talk to Me (2023) Release Date 2023-07-28 Director Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou Cast Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji Rating R Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Thriller

Following its first screening at the Adelaide Film Festival in October 2022, Talk to Me had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with critical acclaim.

Talk to Me will be available to wider audiences across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on July 28, 2023.

Where Can I Watch Talk to Me?

As of now, the only way to see Talk to Me is in theaters starting on July 28.

Talk to Me Showtimes

You can use the following links below to check for showtimes and ticket availability in theaters near you:

When Is Talk to Me Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Regarding when and where Talk to Me will be available to stream, there is currently no concrete information. However, based on the movie's US distribution company, we speculate Talk to Me could be available on a couple of different platforms when the time comes.

In the United States, A24 movies are available on many well-known streaming platforms. Streaming giant Max is home to a variety of A24's best installments, and Talk to Me will likely join their impressive catalog. Max can be purchased for $9.99 per month.

Additionally, Paramount+ with Showtime is another likely host for Talk to Me. Showtime is home to a fantastic A24 horror collection, including movies such as Ti West's X and Pearl. Showtime starts at $10.99 per month.

Watch the Talk to Me Trailer

A24 released a trailer for Talk to Me via their official YouTube channel on April 11, 2023. The trailer currently sits at almost ten million views, a testament to the level of anticipation surrounding the movie. We begin with Mia and her friend Jade watching the mysterious séances on social media before Mia expresses an interest in joining in with the group - after all, it's her mother's remembrance day, and Mia wants nothing more than to let off a little steam with her peers. When Mia and Jade join their friends, self-appointed paranormal expert Hayley lets them know the most important rule: physical contact with the embalmed hand that serves as their conduit must last no longer than ninety seconds, otherwise the spirits will "want to stay". Mia can be seen holding onto the hand and uttering the three words that will put her in touch with the spirit realm. Initially enchanted by the "other side" and feeling a connection to her deceased mother, dark and dangerous entities soon begin to spread poison into Mia's life and the lives of those around her.

A second trailer for Talk to Me was released by A24 on June 6, 2023. In it, we see the group briefly discussing the origins of the hand. Although no one is clear exactly where it came from, there are rumors among the friends that it previously belonged to a psychic, or perhaps a Satanist. Additionally, we see the communications with the dead begin to change from a fun pastime to a dangerous, life-changing mistake. Mia worries that they opened the "door" to something evil without knowing how to properly close it, as those around her struggle with the fact that no one's safety is guaranteed. As well as the strong performances and captivating storyline, the trailers showcase A24s unique and aesthetic style fans have come to know and love.

What Is the Background of Talk to Me?

Talk to Me serves as the feature film directorial debut of social media personalities Danny and Michael Philippou. Best known on YouTube as RackaRacka, the twins' fame began to grow in 2013, and they have since accumulated over one billion views on their channel. As well as making live-action horror-comedy videos, the pair were crew members on The Babadook, teaming up with the movie's production company Causeway Films once more to make Talk to Me. Regarding their next project, the Philippou brothers are reportedly in talks to direct the new Street Fighter movie.

More Movie Like Talk to Me That You Can Watch Right Now

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) - Distributed by A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies centers on a group of young people as a night of fun with friends goes terribly wrong. The movie begins with Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) joining up with their wealthy friends in a family-owned mansion. After partying the night away, the group decides to play a murder mystery game. However, when one of them is found slaughtered outside the house, the remaining people realize that a real-life killer is among them, pushing their already-strained relationships to breaking point.

Host (2020) - Set entirely on a Zoom meeting screencast, Host was hailed a lockdown hit in 2020. The movie takes place during the height of the pandemic and follows a group of friends who stay in touch via weekly video calls. One night, Haley (Haley Bishop) brings a guest into the meeting: psychic medium Seylan (Seylan Baxter), who offers to lead the group in a virtual séance. As Seylan begins, the group begins to experience shocking unexplainable events, and when Seylan's internet cuts out they're left alone to battle the unrelenting paranormal forces she unleashed upon them.

