Taylor Swift fans around the world took a collective gasp on August 31 following the surprise social media announcement that her history-making Eras tour would be released as a concert film.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already shattered records as the highest-grossing tour in history, hitting $2.2 billion. But fans still can’t get enough. Enter Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a cinematic experience that takes the music and magic of a stadium concert and translates it to the big screen. With a total runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, fans can expect an authentic concert experience as the filming occurred throughout three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Like at the live concerts, Swift encouraged filmgoers to bring Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing. It’s safe to say that Swifties are up to the task.

Though there were negotiations with major studios, Swift (who is also a producer on the film) struck a groundbreaking deal negotiating distribution directly with movie theaters. Because of its lack of association with a major studio, SAG-AFTRA permitted it to continue amid the strike.

Start making those friendship bracelets now because Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released in theaters on Friday, October 13, 2023. The release date comes less than a month after the concert film's announcement. The Eras Tour continues to set records, as AMC reported it broke the record for most first-day presales in AMC’s 103-year History with a total of $26 million in presales in its first 24 hours.

Despite this vast number, the concert film gives more affordable access to the concert experience for fans who may not be able to pay the high price tag for live concert tickets, which frequently are in the thousands. The film is directed by Sam Wrench, a Grammy-nominated & Emmy award-winning director whose previous work includes Billie Eilish Live at the O2 and Lizzo: Live in Concert.

Is ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Heading to Theaters?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be exclusively in movie theaters in North America on October 13.

For Taylor Swift fans living outside the US, Mexico, or Canada, there is yet to be a worldwide release date announced. Considering that the Eras Tour has been comprised of 146 dates across five continents globally, it can be assumed that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will also be released globally, though nothing has yet been confirmed. Stay tuned for any updates regarding its theatrical release.

Watch The Trailer For ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

Filled with all the songs and all the glitter you can imagine, the trailer gives a sneak peek at song selection from her vast discography, which spans across ten eras. From close-ups capturing her subtle emotions to sweeping aerial shots that show the complete stage design, the concert film promises to give audiences a perspective that they could never get just from sitting in one seat.

Will ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Be Available To Stream?

There has been no announcement about whether Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to stream after its theatrical release. The movie poster touts the statement “only in theaters.” Still, it is possible that after its initial release, the concert film will be made available for fans to watch via streaming, DVD, or Blu-Ray, though no announcement has yet been made. Hopefully, fans will be able to relive the experience from their homes once the tour is over, and the film is no longer in theaters.

Other Movies like ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ To Watch

We have a few recommendations if you can't wait for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour or want to watch more music-inspired films. These films will make you wish you had the voices of these influential singers and artists. Check out the list down below.

Miss Americana (2020): The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, offers a behind-the-scenes perspective on Swift's personal and professional journey, shedding light on her evolution as an artist and her experiences in the public eye. The film touches on various aspects of Taylor Swift's life, including her early years in the music industry, her struggles with body image and self-esteem, her political awakening, and her efforts to use her platform to advocate for social and political causes. It offers fans and viewers a more personal and vulnerable side of Taylor Swift, allowing them to see the challenges and triumphs she has faced throughout her incredible career.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019): This concert film, directed and produced by Beyoncé herself, offers an in-depth look at her historic 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance, often referred to as Beychella. It not only showcases Beyoncé's spectacular live performance at Coachella but also provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the extensive preparation and rehearsal process that went into creating the show. The film delivers all the expected musical genius of a Beyoncé concert while also serving as a tribute to black culture and the importance of HBCUs in the United States.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021): This candid documentary directed by R.J. Cutler offers an inside look into Billie's upbringing in a creative family, her close partnership with her brother Finneas, and her struggles with mental health. It delves into her unique creative process, capturing breakthrough moments like the release of her debut album and chart-topping single. The documentary doesn't shy away from addressing the pressures of fame and the music industry, emphasizing the strong family bond that navigates these challenges alongside Billie. It showcases her fan interaction and humanizes her, portraying one of the most influential young artists of her generation in an honest and emotional light on her remarkable journey to superstardom.

