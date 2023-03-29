While over years, a lot of games have come and gone, one particular puzzle game made a home in people’s hearts and refused to leave: Tetris. One of the most iconic video games in the world, Tetris has survived despite all the changes in the game business. One reason for its popularity is its simplicity. The gameplay is easy to understand, and the rules are simple, but it doesn’t come without the challenges which makes it easy to pick up but difficult to master. While the game is simple, Tetris's backstory is anything but that, and the audience has a chance to witness that as a live-action adaption is all set to make its release. Tetris (2023) tells the incredible true account of how the renowned video game came to be, the circumstances of its creation, and the legal disputes over its ownership that occurred during the Cold War, all leading up to how it became a global phenomenon. Noah Pink is the writer of the screenplay for the biographical drama, which is directed by Jon S. Baird.

Unlike most video game movies, the story of Tetris isn't centered on the gameplay but rather it is inspired by how the game was developed to become the phenomenon it was in the 1980s. Certainly, your mind conjures up an image of a brilliant inventor who overcame opposition to pursue his goals; Tetris' creation is far more complicated than that. From one highly driven individual who is ready to risk it all, because he believes in the potential of the game, to the Cold War, the KGB, and legal disputes, Tetris promises a thrilling ride.

Tetris has an international ensemble of characters since it is a worldwide story. Henk Rogers, played by Taron Egerton, is a gaming entrepreneur who is driven to gain the license for Alexey Pajitnov's (Nikita Yefremov) game's international distribution because he recognizes its worth. Soviet officials, from low-level KGB officers to Mikhail Gorbachev (Matthew Marsh), are adamant about not making this an easier process. Meanwhile, everyone from longstanding Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi (Togo Igawa) to British media tycoon Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) and his entitled son Kevin (Anthony Boyle), everybody wants a stake in the game.

Here is the film’s official synopsis and read on to find out where, when, and how you can watch Tetris:

Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.’

Tetris Director Jon S. Baird Release Date 2023-03-31 Cast Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Ben Miles Rating R

Is Tetris Streaming Online?

Tetris is all set to globally premiere on March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+. The movie launches alongside a number of eagerly awaited Apple Originals, such as Extrapolations, My Kind of Country, and The Big Door Prize, which are also scheduled to make their global debuts in March on Apple TV+. Before the streaming release, Tetris had its premiere at this year's South by Southwest festival on March 15, 2023.

Watch on Apple TV+

Is Tetris Coming to Movie Theaters?

Unfortunately, no. As great as it would have been to see this intriguing Cold War thriller on the big screen, Tetris is releasing exclusively on streaming.

Can You Watch Tetris Without Apple TV+?

Tetris will be streaming only on Apple TV+ so that's basically the only place where you can watch it. In case you don't have a subscription, Apple's single plan, which starts at $6.99 a month, offers one of the best deals in the streaming industry and all new subscribers receive a free seven-day trial before being charged. After your free trial of Apple TV+, you can choose to pay $69.99 yearly and save 15%. Everything is ad-free, accessible in stunning 4K streaming or downloading, and one subscription can be shared with up to five more individuals.

Watch the Trailer for Tetris

On February 16, Apple TV+ released the first Tetris official trailer, which boasts the aesthetic of the ’80s, an action-packed ride, and Tetris’ iconic falling blocks artfully integrated into the trailer. The trailer opens as an expected ode to Pajitnov's work, accompanied by a shot of the video game in its original version and praise from the gaming entrepreneur played by Taron Egerton: "It's poetry. Art and math all working in magical synchronicity. It's... it's the perfect game." But soon after, things start to go awry. A prototype Gameboy is showcased, sending Egerton on a journey to Moscow, which is not the friendliest country in the world, especially for Americans seeking to make a profit. He quickly finds himself dealing with several communist officers, some violent gangsters, and other business tycoons, none of them ready to miss on the golden opportunity to make some money.

How's the Critical Reception to Tetris?

After its premiere at SXSW, Tetris received widely positive reactions with an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the movie a B- rating in his review of the film. Read on for an excerpt from the review (and read the full article here):

Beyond the clichés and the added elements to try and boost the drama, Tetris at its core works because the true story is inherently an interesting one, and when the film sticks to these details, it's at its best. Like a difficult game of Tetris, this film might fumble some of its pieces, but in the end, it's ultimately a satisfying experience.

Related:'Tetris' Director Jon S. Baird Discusses the Unbelievable True Story Ahead of SXSW World Premiere [Exclusive]

Great Video Game Movies That You Can Watch Now

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

While Mortal Kombat (1995) may not be the first video-game movie, it is the pinnacle of the fight tournament format because the premise is virtually impossible to mess up if you just go for it: A group of fighters gathers in an extraterrestrial setting and engage in a conflict over the future of the planet. The movie stayed true to the popular video game series on which it was based. The characters, storyline, and overall feel of the movie accurately reflected the game's world and made fans happy because it felt like the movie was an extension of the game they loved. Mortal Kombat managed to capture the spirit of the video game and appeal to both fans of the game and newcomers and remains a cult classic among fans of the franchise.

Rent on Amazon

Doom (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Doom (2005) is one of those great video game movies that proudly displays its tactical roots by briefly switching into complete fist-person-shooter action. The movie, while not critically acclaimed, was loved by some audiences for its faithful depiction of the game's iconic demons and monsters. The movie brought to life the game's world and characters in a way that fans enjoyed and this helped the movie appeal to fans of the video game franchise and contributed to its avid following. The Rock and Karl Urban, the film's two male leads, are Doom's main selling point. Urban exudes a get-it-done charm that is impossible to resist, and the Rock is exceptional playing a rare role as a supervillain. While not perfect, Doom had enough elements that appealed to fans of the video game franchise and action movie enthusiasts to make it a beloved classic. Its impressive special effects, faithful depiction of the game's world, and all-star cast were enough to make it an entertaining and enjoyable movie for viewers.

Watch on Starz

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Image via Legendary Entertainment

There is something about Detective Pikachu (2019) that just clicks, and because of that, it was a hit among audiences. Mainly, the movie brought the beloved Pokémon franchise to life in a new way. Fans were excited to see their favorite Pokémon characters in live-action and the movie did not disappoint with the animation and visual effects being highly impressive, making the Pokémon look realistic and adding to the overall immersion of the film. The tiny detective Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds was the cherry on top. His humor and charisma brought a fresh take on the character, making him even more lovable and relatable to audiences. Additionally, the character of Tim Goodman, played by Justice Smith, provided a great balance to Pikachu's comedic moments with his emotional storyline.

Rent on Amazon