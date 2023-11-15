Black Friday stress comes early this year with Thanksgiving, a new slasher film from director Eli Roth (Hostel) about a serial killer named John Carver who comes to haunt Plymouth, Massachusetts, just in time for the holiday. Written by Roth and Jeff Rendell (Cabin Fever), the film takes place after a Black Friday riot that divides a small town and attracts "The Carver," a mysterious masked man who quickly begins to wreak havoc on everyone around him. Plymouth's own Sheriff Newlon (Patrick Dempsey) attempts to keep everyone's spirits up while also living with the memories of the riot and the damage it caused to his town. Dempsey stars alongside a cast that also includes Rick Hoffman (Suits), Gina Gershon (Killer Joe), Milo Manheim (School Spirits), and Addison Rae (He's All That).

A film 15 years in the making, the idea for Thanksgiving was born when Roth made a mock trailer of the film for Robert Rodriquez and Quentin Tarantino's 2007 double-feature film Grindhouse. Fans of Roth's are excited to see what the director has in store for this idea he came up with so many years ago. Spooky season may be over, but that isn't stopping Roth from bringing the scares to other holidays. With the promise of gory and creative kills, horror fans aren't going to want to miss out. Here's how you can watch Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Eli Roth Cast Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Patrick Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Mystery, Thriller Writers Jeff Rendell, Eli Roth

When Does 'Thanksgiving' Release In Theaters?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Thanksgiving slashes its way into theaters on November 17, 2023. The film will be opening up against a crowded weekend that also includes the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the animated sequel Trolls Band Together, and Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins.

Find Showtimes For 'Thanksgiving'

Image via TriStar Pictures

If you want to pre-book your tickets to see the flick, check out the links below:

Will 'Thanksgiving' Be On Streaming?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Films generally move to streaming one to three months after their run in theaters, so we can expect Thanksgiving to be on demand in the new year. Thanks to a deal that was struck back in 2021, we do know that the film will eventually be available to stream on Netflix alongside other recent Sony films such as Insidious: The Red Door, No Hard Feelings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If you can't wait to find out who The Carver really is, check out the links above to grab your tickets and see it in theaters starting November 17.

Will 'Thanksgiving' Be On Blu-ray and DVD?

Image via Sony Pictures

Similar to streaming, Thanksgiving should make its way to Blu-ray and DVD a few months after it finishes its time on the big screen. As of right now, we don't know any information as to when the film will be available on physical media, but we should know more in the weeks after the film's release.

Watch The Trailer For 'Thanksgiving'

Caution: this one is gory. In the trailer for Thanksgiving, we get a look into Plymouth and the people in it, as well as the traditions they hold around Thanksgiving. We see Sheriff Newlon (Dempsey) not just talking about the importance of the holiday but also present at the Black Friday massacre that caused The Carver to come to town. We also get a look into the creative ways The Carver kills his victims, most of which involve a kind of way you'd prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

More Eli Roth Films You Can Watch Right Now

No stranger to the slasher film style, Roth has been making gory films since the early 2000s, with his 2005 "splatter film" Hostel solidifying him as a master of the kill.

Hostel (2005)

Image via Lionsgate

Inspired by a horrifying website offering people the opportunity to kill someone Hostel tells the story of college friends Paxton (Jay Hernandez) and Josh (Derek Richardson) as they travel around Europe with their friend Oli (Eythor Gudjonsson). The trio hears about a hotel in Slovakia where they're told the women love foreigners, and they immediately head there. However, upon their arrival, everything is not as it seems, and the guys realize they'll be lucky to check out alive. Roth's style has always been incredibly gory, and he certainly found his fans with the debut of Hostel, as it spawned two sequels, Hostel: Part II and Hostel: Part III.

Stream on Prime Video

Cabin Fever (2002)

Image via Lionsgate

In Roth's directorial debut, Cabin Fever tells the story of a group of friends from college, Jeff (Joey Kern), Marcy (Cerina Vincent), Karen (Jordan Ladd), Paul (Rider Strong), and Bert (James DeBello), who decide to rent a cabin in the woods for a week of time away together. As any slasher film will tell you, that is step one in how to get murdered. Things take a turn for the much worse when one of the gang catches a flesh-eating virus that begins to spread around the group. As the virus takes over, the group not only has to survive the virus but also each other. Cabin Fever introduced Roth to the world in a way that showed his ability to leave a mark. More than that, Cabin Fever proved Roth's love for slasher films and his ability to generate new, creative ways of telling a story.

Rent on Prime Video

Death Wish (2018)

Image via MGM

Directed by Roth and written by Joe Carnahan and Brian Garfield, and based on the 1974 film by Wendell Mayes, Death Wish stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Paul Kersey, a surgeon working in the Emergency Room at his local hospital. While Dr. Kersey is used to saving the lives of others, it isn't until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and daughter (Camila Morrone) are attacked in their home that the script is flipped, and Dr. Kersey is now out to cause harm to the person who did this to his family. While the film didn't score high with critics, audiences loved it, as it veered slightly away from Roth's regular slasher style and also delivered a great performance from Willis as Dr. Kersey. The most interesting part of Death Wish, perhaps, is that we get the origin story of our killer, Dr. Kersey, first, whereas many times, audiences play guessing games until the true motivation behind the killing is revealed. This enables viewers to understand Willis's character before he begins his attack, humanizing him in a way that many slasher films don't do with their killers.

Rent on Prime Video