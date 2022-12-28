'1923': Where to Watch the Cast of the Show on Film and TV

1923 premiered to record numbers for Paramount. It's a prequel of the drama Yellowstone, and ties in to Yellowstone: 1883, which all follow the history and rise to prominence of the family Dutton. As Kevin Costner holds the reins as John Dutton in Yellowstone, this installment will feature similarly prominent Hollywood names, namely Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

1923 covers one generation of the Dutton family during the time when they faced some impossible challenges, such as a pandemic (which people will undoubtedly relate to on some plain), the end of the Prohibition and the Great Depression. To celebrate the release and success of another neo-Western primetime hit, check out the cast and where to watch them besides 1923.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is a legend of cinema. His career spans decades, and he's not only made memorable features as the leading actor, but he was crucial for some of the most beloved franchises in history. Besides watching Ford as the archeologist adventurer Indiana Jones, fans can also watch him in the Star Wars franchise.

Additionally, Ford has starred in some classic features like Air Force One, where he was President James Marshall, and sci fi masterwork Blade Runner, in which he played the protagonist, Deckard. Interestingly, 1923 isn't the first time Ford has appeared with Helen Mirren, since they starred together in The Mosquito Coast in 1986. In 1923, he plays the patriarch, Jacob Dutton.

Helen Mirren

Coincidentally (or not,) some of Helen Mirren's most prominent leading roles are royalty. In The Queen, she portrays Queen Elizabeth II, and in Catherine the Great, an HBO production miniseries, she stars as the Russian empress Catherine the Great. Her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Queen earned Mirren an Oscar for Best Actress.

However, Mirren is also somewhat of a daredevil; besides portraying royalty, she can frequently be seen in action flicks, most notably RED (alongside Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson), and The Fast and Furious franchise (F9: The Fast Sagaand Hobbs & Shaw). Mirren is definitely a woman of many faces and talents, and she'll undoubtedly continue to be fantastic in 1923 as the matriarch, Cara Dutton.

Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar has had a considerable career, although a bit under the radar in some aspects. Despite taking the lead in several features (one is Indigo Valley) these films never garnered a lot of attention. Still, he appeared in a supporting role in Roland Emmerich's World War II spectacle Midway, and acted next to Christian Bale in the critically-acclaimed biopic Vice.

In 1923, Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, the younger brother of John Dutton I. Expectations have been high of Sklenar in this role ever since his first appearances in the show's promotional spots.

Darren Mann

Although Animal Kingdom had a good, long run for six years and six seasons, Darren Mann appeared only in the final stint. Still, his role was crucial, since he played young Baz (who was originally played by Scott Speedman in earlier seasons).

Besides his role in Animal Kingdom, Mann played Luke in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and a supporting role ofBallas Kohl in the feature film Giant Little Ones. In 1923, Mann stars as Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton I and Emily.

Brian Geraghty

Brian Geraghty has had a pretty long and outstanding career; he went from a cameo in The Sopranos to starring roles in some of the most popular TV series and movies of the times. His role as Theodore Roosevelt in The Alienist put him in the spotlight and brought substantial acclaim, but a role in Chicago PD generated even more exposure.

In 1923, Brian Geraghty plays Zane Davis a ranch foreman. Given 1923's already considerable success, more great roles seem guaranteed for the actor.

Jerome Flynn

Jerome Flynn is one of the more prominent figures in the 1923 trailer, where he seems to be playing a working-class man. However, fans might know him from other projects, since Flynn is a well-established British actor whose acting credit go back all the way to 1985.

Flynn's most notable previous works include Game of Thrones (where he played Bron,) Ripper Street(in which he was Detective Bennett Drake,) and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. This funny and charming actor will likely have a fantastic screen presence in the upcoming series, as he always does.

James Badge Dale

A huge hit in its day, Fox's 24 was may have been the role that helped James Badge Dale rise to prominence. He starred as Chase Edmunds, the undercover agent and partner of Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer. Making the most of that, Dale continued to star in detective roles in CSI, and action flicks like Iron Man 3 and World War Z.

James Badge Dale works well in many genres, and in 1923, he plays John Dutton I, Jacob's nephew. Since John Dutton Senior is a crucial character in the Dutton lineage, Dale has big shoes to fill in the story.

Marley Shelton

Marley Shelton has graced the big screen for a while now. Her most recent role was in 2022's Scream, where she played Sheriff Judy Hicks (a role she reprised from the previous entry). Her other stand-out roles include Hannah in the action thriller Manhunt, Dr. Atkins in the action adventure Rampage, and a portrayal of Dr. Dakota Block in Grindhouse.

Marley Shelton's role in 1923 is a rather big one - she plays Emma Dutton, wife of John Dutton I, and mother of Jack, who's looking to inherit the Yellowstone ranch. Shelton's presence on screen is always graceful and captivating, so playing someone as big as Emma will likely suit her well.

Sebastian Roche

Sebastian Roche is a prominent Scottish-French actor with a long-lasting career. One of his most prominent roles includes Martin Heusmann in The Man in the High Castle, but other viewers may have also seen him in Fringe and Supernatural. It seems that Roche thrives in fantasy and sci-fi series, so 1923 may be a step in a different direction for him.

In the series, he stars as the local clergyman, Father Renaud. According to IMDb, he'll appear only in four out of eight episodes, which is surely enough to establish his on-screen presence and importance as a character.

Timothy Dalton

This actor may not need an introduction. Just the mention of the name Timothy Dalton evokes memories of some of his greatest roles. He was James Bond from 1987 to 1989; today, he's more known as Simon Skinner from the dark comedy Hot Fuzz and as Niles Caulder in Doom Patrol.

The first face fans could see in the 1923 trailer is Dalton's. Although he'll apparently be an impactful character on the show, IMDb's data doesn't specify how many episodes he appears in. Considering his great charm and presence, more Timothy Dalton is always better than less Timothy Dalton.

