Created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day), a master of disaster movies, and sci-fi veteran Jonathan Glassner (Stargate: SG-1), The Ark seems to be the perfect combination of their immense talents. Devlin and Glassner's previous joint venture as producers of The CW's The Outpost resulted in an immersive, character-driven story with compelling world-building, and The Ark seems to share all those qualities while cranking up the stakes. Devlin is returning to the sci-fi sandbox after years of creating fun TV dramas like Leverage, Leverage: Redemption, and The Librarians. Having co-written and produced Stargate (1994), the film that launched half a dozen spin-offs, it only makes sense that Devlin would pull in a Stargate SG-1 alum to help bring this new story to life.

Set a hundred years in our future, The Ark follows humanity's last hope into the void of space on ARK One, a colony ship carrying thousands of people in the hopes of starting over on a new planet. Unfortunately, a tragic mishap destroys part of the ship, killing most of the sleeping settlers. This is where Devlin and Glassner kick off their exploration of the ways humans react to stress, uncertainty, and great loss. The series features Christie Burke (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), Richard Fleeshman (Sandman), Reece Ritchie (The Outpost), Lisa Brenner (Bad Samaritan), and Christina Wolfe (Batwoman). It also stars newcomers Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

When and Where Is The Ark Airing?

The Ark premieres Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. on SYFY, and will air its 12-episode first season on a weekly basis. So if you have a cable TV subscription you will be able to watch live on the network. However, if you've already cut the cord the episodes will be available to stream the next day on NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock. Though Peacock does include a free tier, most of the programming lives on the other side of the premium paywall. The Premium Tier Subscription is $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year if you do the upfront annual plan. Premium content will still contain ads just like the original airing of the series, however, you can opt for Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year to get most of the programming ad-free, and have the added ability to download content for offline playback.

Once you check out the episodes each week there is also an official after-show produced by Dean Devlin's own production company. Electric Entertainment, and hosted by Yael Tygiel called After The Ark. In addition to episode discussions, the after-show will feature behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast, writers, and Devlin himself. After the Ark will air Thursdays, the day after the broadcast, exclusively on Electric Entertainment's premium streaming app ElectricNow.

Watch the Trailer for The Ark

SYFY's had its fair share of space epics over the years, the most recent being The Expanse and Killjoys, and one of the most popular series being the 2004 re-imagining of Battlestar Galactica. The trailer shows promise that The Ark will fall in line with these modern classics. Hearkening back to the desperate struggle for survival of the aforementioned Battlestar, with notes of The CW's breakout hit The 100 on display through a variety of scrappy young protagonists. From the very beginning of the trailer for The Ark, the striking contrast between pleasant automated announcements set over scenes of death and destruction let the audience know they're in for a wild ride. The initial jolt of the Ark ship breaking apart appears to be the least of the crew's worries as the trailer displays a heavy emphasis on the difficulties of managing resources like food, water, and air while trying to solve the mystery of how things went awry in the first place. With just this small taste of the treacherous ground the survivors tread upon, it feels like it will be a constant push and pull between getting attached to characters while preparing for fate to snatch them away at any moment.

When Is The Ark Season 1 Finale (And Will There Be a Season 2)?

The final episode of The Ark Season 1 is expected to air on Syfy on April 19, provided there are no delays in the release schedule. As for Season 2, we're yet to get an announcement on that so it looks like the show's chances at renewal will depend entirely on how well it is received by the audience.

For a full guide to the episodes, including the revealed titles, release dates, and plot synopses, keep reading!

The Ark Season 1 Episode Guide

Here's your guide to all the information revealed so far about the episode schedule for The Ark Season 1:

Episode 1: "Everyone Wanted to Be on This Ship" - February 1, 2023

After suffering a disaster, the remaining crew of spaceship Ark One must band together to survive.

Episode 2: "Like It Touched the Sun" - February 8, 2023

The crew struggles to establish order; investigations uncover more questions than answers.

Episode 3: "Get Out and Push" - February 15, 2023

All hope seems lost when the crew learns an asteroid is hours away from impact.

Episode 4: "We Weren't Supposed to Be Awake" - February 22, 2023

When their psyches are put to the test by hallucinations, the crew must race to find the cause.

Episode 5: "TBA" - March 1, 2023

Episode 6: "TBA" - March 8, 2023

Episode 7: "TBA" - March 15, 2023

Episode 8: "TBA" - March 22, 2023

Episode 9: "TBA" - March 29, 2023

Episode 10: "TBA" - April 5, 2023

Episode 11: "TBA" - April 12, 2023

Episode 12: "TBA" - April 19, 2023