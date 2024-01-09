After starting the year with comedy, crime, and horror, we are all set for an adrenaline-packed film, featuring action star, Jason Statham, in and as The Beekeeper. The revenge thriller is written by Kurt Wimmer of Salt fame, and directed by David Ayer, a filmmaker best known for making crime and action films that deal with gangsters and corruption, especially set in and around Los Angeles. Billed as a revenge action-thriller, The Beekeeper follows Adam Clay, a former operative of a secret organization called “Beekeepers” whose job, as hinted in the promos, is to protect those suffering from corruption. When his neighbor-turned-friend kills herself after falling for a phishing scam and losing all her money, Clay sets out to avenge her death and bring the company down. But as he gets deeper into his mission, he learns that there’s more to this than a mere financial scam, that leads to the top government and involves some very powerful entities.

Statham leads the cast of The Beekeeper as the titular protagonist, Adam Clay, along with an ensemble cast featuring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. Here’s our quick and handy guide for you to find out when, where, and how you can watch The Beekeeper, including the film’s showtimes at theaters near you.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The Beekeeper is releasing in theaters across the United States on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Is 'The Beekeeper' in Theaters?

Image via MGM

Back in 2022, MGM acquired the distribution rights for the film for the United States market, while Sky Cinema will distribute the film in the UK. Released by Amazon MGM Studios, The Beekeeper is getting an exclusive theatrical release across conventional cinemas, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on January 12, 2024.

The only other sought-after titles releasing on the same day are Mean Girls, a musical revival of the 2004 teen comedy film; and The Book of Clarence, a biblical comedy-drama by The Bullitts, featuring a star-studded cast. While several other films have been released so far in January 2024, the all-new David Ayer film could easily be called the second major release of the year, after Bryce McGuire’s Night Swim, released on January 5, 2024.

Find Showtimes for 'The Beekeeper'

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Check out the links below to find out the showtimes for The Beekeeper and book tickets, and/or get more details about the action-thriller film, playing at your nearest theater.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Beekeeper'

Released in October 2023, the trailer for The Beekeeper is a high-octane sneak peek into the action-thriller film. Although the film is billed as a fight against a phishing scam, it’s way more than that. In the nearly three-minute trailer, we see Statham’s Mr. Clay living a quiet life as a beekeeper and helping his wonderful neighbor, played by Rashad. But when the old woman’s bank accounts are hacked through a phishing scam, leading her to commit suicide. As Clay seeks revenge, he learns that the incident is more than a hack job, which ties back to the government and other powerful entities and is somehow connected to his previous job. And thus, a former secret operative sets out to expose corruption and bring justice to “protect the hive.” Packed with solid action sequences, this revenge film is as classic as it can get for a thriller reminiscent of other films in the genre by Ayer. Needless to say, Statham seems to fit into the skin of Mr. Clay, the kind of character he plays the best.

Other Jason Statham Movies You Can Watch Right Now

An English actor best known for portraying tough and gritty characters in fierce action-thrillers, Jason Statham is recognized for reviving the action genre in the 2000s and 2010s. From being a frequent collaborator of Guy Ritchie, The Transporter star has evolved into one of the most iconic action stars of our times. If you like The Beekeeper, then you might want to check out these other popular movies by Jason Statham.

Snatch

This 2000 crime comedy film marks the second movie project for both Statham and Guy Ritchie, reuniting the director-actor duo. A darkly humorous crime thriller, Snatch sees Statham as Turkish, a small-time boxing agent who gets exploited by a ruthless gangster “Brick Top” and ends up committing brutal acts for him. Set against the backdrop of London’s criminal underworld, Snatch runs on two parallel plots – one exploring Turkish while the other one deals with the search for a very expensive stolen diamond. The crime caper stars an ensemble cast with the likes of Brad Pitt, Benicio del Toro, Rade Šerbedžija, Vinnie Jones, and Stephen Graham, among others. On its release, Snatch was a major success, both commercially and critically, and generated a cult following over the years, with special appreciation for Pitt and Statham’s roles.

Rent on Amazon

The Expendables

Image via Lionsgate

Written by Sylvester Stallone and David Callaham, The Expendables follows a group of mercenaries, Lee Christmas (Statham), Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), and Toll Road (Randy Couture), led by Barney Ross (Stallone) who are tasked with high-profile, clandestine missions across the world. While this hardcore action film series is considered Stallone’s major comeback for Stallone in a lead role, the film wouldn’t be as popular without its other wild characters, particularly Statham’s Lee Christmas. A former SAS soldier, Lee is Barney’s closest friend, confidant, and right-hand man who is often entrusted with dangerous jobs. Various other action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, etc. have also joined the cast in the sequels. First released in 2010, The Expendables was followed by three more sequels, released between 2012 and 2023. Despite mixed reviews, the action-thriller series was a box office success, especially the second and third installments, and became popular among genre fans.

Rent on Amazon

Wrath of Man

Statham and Ritchie reunite for their fourth film together with this 2021 heist thriller. Wrath of Man is loosely based on the 2004 film, Le Convoyeur by Nicolas Boukhrief, and follows a mysterious man named Patrick “H” Hill, who works as a driver for a truck company that moves millions of dollars in and out of the city. After saving a truckload of cash against a robbery, H becomes a hero for the company, but all this turns out to be a front for his personal agenda. Statham, as you would have guessed, stars as the protagonist, as Patrick "H" Hill/Mason Hargreaves, whose heroic act of saving a cash truck sets off a chain of events. Although it's another Guy Ritchie film with Statham in yet another gritty role, the character of H differs greatly from all others in the duo's collaboration. The film is told in four parts/chapters, in a non-linear format. Wrath of Man also stars Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Andy Garcia, and Scott Eastwood in various roles.

Rent on Amazon