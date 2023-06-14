Horror has always been a genre somewhat difficult to define. Continuously pushing boundaries, exploring societal issues, and turning stereotypes on their head, horror is so much more than cheap jump-scares and creepy old houses. In 1992, we saw the release of Candyman, a movie following the legend of the title character, an African-American entity murdered in the 19th century due to his participation in an interracial relationship. Additionally, in the 90s, we saw horror go "meta" when the first Scream movie hit theaters in '96, becoming an instant fan favorite and going on to boast a huge franchise. In more recent years, critically acclaimed screenwriter and director Jordan Peele has become a central figure in the genre, shining a light on racial issues in groundbreaking movies such as 2017's Get Out.

Now comes The Blackening. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along), the upcoming movie combines all of the above, while also telling the story with a comedic tone. Following a group of Black friends as they vacation at an isolated cabin in the woods, The Blackening challenges the stereotype that the Black character is often the first to die in horror movies. Confronted with a masked killer, the group is told they must rank their degrees of "Blackness" so that the killer can determine who to murder first. Using their extensive knowledge of horror movie tropes, the group is determined to survive their night of terror. Keep reading to find out how to watch The Blackening.

The Blackening Release Date 2023-06-16 Director Tim Story Cast Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robinson Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy, Horror, Thriller

What Is The Blackening About?

Read the official synopsis below:

Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive.

The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People), Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws), Sinqua Walls (Teen Wolf), Grace Byers (Empire), X Mayo (The Daily Show), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), and James Preston Rogers (The Righteous Gemstones).

When Is The Blackening Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Blackening premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 16, 2022. It will also screen at the Tribeca Film Festival and the American Black Film Festival in June 2023. The Blackening will be available to wider audiences in theaters nationwide on June 16, 2023. Fans in the UK, however, will have to wait a little longer. The Blackening releases in the United Kingdom on August 25, 2023.

The Blackening Showtimes

You can use the following links below to check for showtimes and ticket availability at theaters near you:

When Is The Blackening Coming to Streaming and VOD?

There is no news about when or where The Blackening will be available to stream. However, the movie's distribution company, Lionsgate, leads us to speculate that The Blackening will likely be available on a couple of different platforms when it comes to streaming.

In the United States, The Blackening is likely to land on Starz, which is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, we believe the movie could be hosted on LIONSGATE+, home to many Lionsgate movies, and can be purchased alongside any Amazon Prime plan starting at £5.99 per month.

Watch The Blackening Trailer

Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for The Blackening on its official YouTube channel on March 1, 2023. The two-minute-long video currently sits at almost ten million views in the months since its release. It's safe to say that every single line in this trailer is comedy gold. We're shown the friends settling into their cabin for the night, only to be interrupted by a sudden power cut. When they go outside to investigate the fuse box (together, of course, because every horror fan knows that splitting up is never good), they're confronted with their tormentor. Additionally, we see the group discover a board game titled The Blackening, during which the killer tells them that to save one of their friends, they must decide who is the "blackest" so that the mysterious masked man can target the chosen person first. The group descends into a hilariously chaotic argument, explaining why they should not be chosen.

Lionsgate Movies released a second and final trailer for The Blackening on May 17, 2023. In this trailer, we see the extended version of the argument clip and a brief look at some new scenes as the group tries to figure out what to do about their predicament. We're also treated to some brilliant behind-the-scenes audience reactions at an early screening of the movie.

What Is the Background of The Blackening?

The Blackening was expanded from a Comedy Central short of the same title for the big screen. Following the same premise, the short was written by Dewayne Perkins, who also co-wrote and stars in the feature film adaptation. Check out the four-minute sketch below.

More Movies Like The Blackening That You Can Watch Right Now

Scream (1996) - A slasher that explores the tropes of the horror genre through a meta lens, Scream follows high school student Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Struggling with the upcoming anniversary of her mother's murder, Sidney has a lot on her plate, which is only added to when a fellow student is brutally murdered by a masked figure known only as "Ghostface". Whilst home alone, Sidney receives a chilling phone call and quickly realizes she is lined up as Ghostface's next target.

Scary Movie (2000) - Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and written by Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, Scary Movie is a slasher parody movie. Many well-known horror movies from the 80s and 90s are parodied throughout, including Scream, Halloween, The Shining, and The Blair Witch Project. If you're in the mood for a gore-filled watch that doesn't take itself too seriously, this is definitely the one for you.

Get Out (2017) - Taking a more serious look into the issue of racism, Get Out is written and directed by filmmaker Jordan Peele. The movie follows a young Black photographer Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) as he travels with his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to her family home. Worried that Rose's family might disapprove of their relationship, Rose reassures Chris that isn't the case. However, when Chris meets the parents and begins to explore the Upstate New York home, a series of bizarre and unsettling occurrences lead him to suspect that something very sinister is at play.

