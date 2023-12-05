After months of waiting, we finally have Hayao Miyazaki’s magnum opus in the form of The Boy and the Heron, ready to hit the screen and tug at your heartstrings. This all-new fantasy animated film marks the legendary animator-filmmaker’s 15th film and the first one since 2013’s The Wind Rises. Written and directed by Miyazaki himself, The Boy and the Heron follows the titular boy, Mahito, and his adventures in a coming-of-age story of self-discovery, love, loss, and overcoming grief. After the sudden death of his mother, 12-year-old Mahito and his father move to a new town but struggle to settle in. Then he meets a talking grey heron who guides him to an abandoned tower, where Mahito discovers a strange world, where life and death collide. Said to be a semi-autobiographical feature based on Miyazaki’s personal experiences, the film’s Japanese title references the 1937 novel Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?) by Genzaburo Oshino.

After overwhelming responses and accolades at its global premiere at TIFF 2023, followed by several other international film festivals, The Boy and the Heron is now arriving in theaters across North America. Announced in October 2023, the ensemble voice cast for the film’s English dub features the likes of Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Luca Padovan (You), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home). On its release in Japan, The Boy and the Heron was a major success, critically and commercially, and became the most expensive film ever produced in the country, and set several box office records. In the film’s initial reviews, Collider’s Ross Bonaime describes it as:

"Miyazaki's newest film is a testament to the overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling that makes him one of the greatest directors ever."

And that's why, for anyone who loves Miyazaki’s works or simply admires beautiful art, this is a film you cannot miss. So, here’s a quick guide on when and how you can watch The Boy and the Heron.

The all-new Studio Ghibli film arrives in theaters across the US on December 8, 2023. The film also had limited previews in select theaters on November 22, 2023. The Boy and the Heron was first released in Japan in July 2023, followed by its first international premiere at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, in September 2023, where it became the first animated film to ever open the festival and earned widespread acclaim.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro introduced the film at its gala presentation. The film also had screenings at the 71st San Sebastián International Film Festival, the 2023 New York Film Festival, the 56th Sitges Film Festival, and the 42nd Vancouver International Film Festival.

Is 'The Boy and the Heron' in Theaters?

When The Boy and the Heron was released in Japan earlier this year, the film’s North American distribution rights were acquired by GKIDS, who are bringing the much-awaited film to the theaters. GKIDS also plans to give the film the widest release in the distributor’s history of 15 years. To make this possible and reach a wide audience, GKIDS released a teaser for the film, although Studio Ghibli steered clear of any promotional activity to promote this film when it was initially announced.

Other much-awaited films like Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and William Oldroyd’s Eileen are also releasing on the same day as The Boy and the Heron.

Watch the Trailers for 'The Boy and the Heron'

The first official teaser for The Boy and The Heron was released in September 2023, at the time of its TIFF screening, followed by the official English trailer, and a final teaser on November 29, 2023. The official trailer gives a quick peek into an enchanting world and tells us how Mahito sets out on his journey into the unknown. Through gorgeous visuals, the clip informs the audience of what the film is all about and yet doesn’t reveal many details. While the first two trailers explore the plot and introduce the characters, the latest teaser is more of a retrospective of all previous Ghibli films, speeding through the most magical moments in each film, and finally arriving at his latest masterpiece.

Other Hayao Miyazaki Films You Can Watch Right Now

Japanese animator, filmmaker, manga artist, and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki is considered one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the world of animation. Miyazaki’s films, as we see in The Boy and the Heron, are characterized by fantastical themes and enriching visuals which he turns into hand-drawn animation. In his career spanning six decades, he has given the world of international cinema some of the best animated features, particularly those produced by Studio Ghibli, also known as Ghibli Movies. These three remain highly successful, all-time favorites.

Spirited Away

Although Miyazaki had made several, highly praised films throughout the 80s and the 90s, Spirited Away became his first film in this millennium to achieve widespread global acclaim. This 2001 feature is also considered one of the greatest animated films ever made. The story follows Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who is unwillingly moving to a new home with her parents. On their drive to the new place, they make a pit stop at an abandoned park that instantly draws the little girl. As Chihiro begins to explore the empty wilderness, she finds herself in a spirit world, where she meets and interacts with magical creatures and discovers that her parents have turned into pigs. Now, to escape this strange world and bring her parents back to normal, Chihiro must do whatever it takes, while also following some rules of the spirit plane. Besides the story of a child’s imaginative perspective of the world, Spirited Away also captures folk symbolism, spiritualism, and connections with the natural world through an enchanting fairy-tale-like narrative. On its release, Spirited Away won the 75th Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and remains a modern legacy with major cultural and commercial impact. A stage adaptation of the film titled Spirited Away: Live on Stage, ran in Japan in 2022, with its screening showcased at the 2023 Studio Ghibli Fest.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Following the success of Spirited Away, Miyazaki returned with this 2004 fantasy film. Loosely adapted from Diana Wynne Jones’ eponymous 1986 novel, Howl’s Moving Castle tells the story of the titular protagonist, a mysterious man who lives in a flying castle. Set in a fictional kingdom where steampunk, 20th-century technology, and Victorian art co-exist, the film follows Sophie, a young woman and a milliner’s daughter who lives a mundane life and works at her father’s shop. Until one day, she befriends Howl, which also leads to her being cursed by an evil witch. While Howl is fighting for his country, he also wants to help Sophie become her old self. And so they set out on a fantastical adventure of self-discovery, love, and magic. Just like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle also explores significant themes like old age, anti-war sentiments, feminism, compassion, and joie de vivre. For its English dub, Christian Bale voices Howl with Emily Mortimer/Jean Simmons as Sophie, along with Lauren Bacall, Josh Hutcherson, and Billy Crystal. On its release, Howl’s Moving Castle earned widespread acclaim, earning an Academy nomination and several accolades for the art, animation, direction, and music. The Boy and the Heron marks Bale’s return to a Studio Ghibli project.

Ponyo

Miyazaki returns to leave his fans in awe once more with this 2008 fantasy feature that boasts a very different setting and art style. Written and directed by Miyazaki, Ponyo tells the story of Brunhilde, a goldfish who escapes from the ocean, trapped in a glass jar. Washed ashore, she gets saved by a five-year-old boy, Sosuke, who names her Ponyo. As they start bonding, Ponyo desires to become a human girl against her wizard father’s wish, which results in unexpected outcomes. On its release, Ponyo was a huge success, both in Japan and internationally, becoming the eighth highest-grossing anime film of all time. The film’s heartwarming theme and immersive visual design earned it great acclaim. The English dub version, released in the US in 2009, features the voices of Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Tina Fey, Cate Blanchett, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin, Matt Damon, and Betty White in various roles. Released in 927 theaters across the country, Ponyo had the widest opening for a Studio Ghibli film in the U.S.

