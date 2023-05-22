Hulu is all set to launch its brand-new psychological thriller series, The Clearing. The Australian drama thriller series is inspired by a haunting, real-life story about a local cult led by an ominous woman who manipulated children and teenagers. Based on the best-selling novel In The Clearing by J.P. Pomare, the Hulu original series is created by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, and directed by Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto. The Clearing follows a woman who tries to stop a dangerous cult from kidnapping children, but first, she must confront her own demons and past nightmares. A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer headlines the cast of this new Australian series, along with Mare of Easttown star Guy Pearce and The Lord of the Rings star Miranda Otto in major roles. The stellar cast of the series also features some of the most recognized names in Australian film and television, like Kate Mulvany, Julia Savage, Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles-Smith, and Xavier Samuel, among others. McCredie, Cameron, and Walker also serve as executive producers of the series, along with Richard Finlayson, Elizabeth Bradley, and Jude Troy.

Psychological thrillers, especially stories that revolve around a cult have always managed to find an audience who love them for their suspenseful, haunting content, without actual supernatural elements. The evidence is in the successful shows with similar themes like Devil in Ohio, True Detective Season 1, Yellowjackets, etc. So, if you are a fan of these or similar shows, then you might want to check out this upcoming psychological thriller as well. Here’s our quick and comprehensive guide on how, when, and where you can watch The Clearing.

When Is The Clearing Coming Out?

The Clearing premieres on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Does The Clearing Have?

The Hulu original thriller series is slated for eight episodes. The first two episodes will release together on May 24, 2023, as a double-episode premiere. After that, every new episode of The Clearing will release weekly on Wednesdays.

Watch the Trailer for The Clearing

The recently released trailer for The Clearing has all the elements of a classic psychological thriller and cult horror. Set to an ominous background music, the gray and eerie setting could run a chill down your spine but not in a supernatural way. Then comes the odd, ominous, and mysterious characters, led by an equally mysterious but helpless protagonist, Freya, played by Palmer. At the very first look at the “commune”, you know it’s a cult and something’s off, with all the children (at least the ones we see in the trailer) in the same kind of clothes and the same blonde hair.

Meanwhile, there are distraught parents searching for their missing children, which easily adds back to the cult and tells you that the same children are being kidnapped. When Freya, the mother of a missing child, starts to investigate the community, she is threatened and goes down a perilous path of unraveling secrets and facing her own demons. As the trailer shows, the overall tone of The Clearing is going to be quite dark and terrifying so be prepared for unnerving moments, that can chill your bones.

What Is The Clearing About?

The Clearing is an Australian series, adapted from J.P. Pomare’s book, which is further inspired by the horrifying real-life cults that were active in Australia from the 60s through the 90s. The Hulu series follows a similar cult led by a woman, where children and teenagers are kidnapped, coerced, and “initiated” into the strange community. And then Freya, the mother of a missing child, decides to put an end to this and save the innocent kids from the community. But Freya also has many demos from her past that keep haunting her, and she must face her own nightmares before she can save others.

Can You Watch The Clearing Without Hulu?

The Clearing is a Hulu original series and will be exclusively available on this streaming network for viewers in the United States. But if you are located outside the US, then you can still watch this psychological thriller series on Disney+ via the Star Hub.

For those watching on Hulu, you need to be subscribed to the streaming service to get access to their unlimited library of movies, series, shows, and more. You can choose from their Basic Plan or the Premium Plan. The Basic Plan costs $6.99 per month and comes with ads, while the Premium Plan costs $12.99 and is free of ads. There is also the option of a bundle worth $69.99 per month that includes Hulu, ESPN, and Disney+.

