Few horror writers in the US are better than Bentley Little. Publishing a novel a year since 1990, he is also one of the most prolific writers, across genres, in the country. His debut novel, The Revelation, earned him the highly coveted Bram Stoker Award for achievements in dark fantasy and horror writing in a debut novel. He has also been lauded by horror authors like Stephen King and Dean Koontz, but unlike those two, his work hadn't really received a memorable TV or film adaptation... until now. In November 2021, Prime Video announced the new series The Consultant, adapted from Little's novel of the same name, and it finally releases this week.

The Consultant is created by Tony Basgallop and stars Christoph Waltz in the titular role. The cast also includes Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, Aimee Carrero as Patti, and many more. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place. But first, here’s the official synopsis of the show:

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff, is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.

When and Where Is The Consultant Releasing?

The Consultant is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with its first season set to premiere on February 24, 2023. Unfortunately, you cannot watch The Consultant without a Prime Video subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month, or you can just get the Prime Video membership on its own for $8.99 a month. And once it's out, you'll be able to stream The Consultant using the following link:

Watch the Trailer For The Consultant

The first official trailer for The Consultant was released on January 3, 2023. It opens on a distorted mirror image of Patoff as he gets ready to inform his workers of the journey they are about to embark on together. Two workers, Craig and Elaine, are taken aback by his eccentric perfectionist, but terrifying manner. However, unable to let go of this darkly powerful man, they find themselves enveloped in a fast-moving tech company and accomplices to criminal practices. But as Patoff puts it, “If it helps you to see me as a monster, so be it”.

How Many Episodes Does The Consultant Have?

The Consultant is set to have eight episodes, all currently scheduled to release together on the day of the premiere. Here are the titles of all the episodes:

Episode 1: "Creator"

Episode 2: "Mama"

Episode 3: "Friday"

Episode 4: "Sang"

Episode 5: "Sick"

Episode 6: "Glass"

Episode 7: "Elephant"

Episode 8: "Hammer"

All the episodes have been written by Tony Basgallop, with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) Dan Attias (Alias), Alexis Ostrander (Interview With the Vampire), Charlotte Brändström (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets) as the directors. Shakman directs Episode 1; Attias, Episode 2 and Episode 3; Ostrander, Episode 4 and Episode 5; Brändström, Episode 6 and Episode 7, and Kusama directs the finale.

More Shows Like The Consultant That You Can Watch Now

To help you out while you wait for Prime Video to release this captivating new series, check out these three other shows that explore how toxic work environments can manifest themselves as surreal, dark, and utterly Shakespearian:

Industry (2020-Present): Featuring a young cast, Industry adeptly dives into what it means to be a young professional in a fast-paced work environment. The show follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London. While many critics found the social critiques in the first season to be superficial, the second season opened to wide acclaim. Featuring stars like Marisa Abela (Barbie), Myha’la Herrold (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Harry Lawtey (The Pale Blue Eye), this show is unmissable.

Succession (2018-Present): In the past few years, it has been virtually impossible for any show to beat Succession, both at the Emmys and the Golden Globes, thanks in no small part to its experienced cast, quick-witted dialogue, and epic family drama. Succession follows Logan Roy, an aging media mogul who is reluctant to hand over his empire to his children, each of whom vies desperately for the metaphorical throne. Mixing the sharp insults of Veep, the headlines of The Wall Street Journal, and Shakespeare’s royal tragedies, Succession remains in a class of its own.

Severance (2022-Present): Adam Scott has made a name for himself as your favorite nerd or loser in TV sitcoms like Party Down as well as the local government mockumentary Parks & Recreation. In each, he has shown the comical highs and lows of a highly dysfunctional workplace, but he has never gone as dark as Severance. The Apple TV+ series follows Mark (Scott), an employee of Lumon Industries who agrees to a "severance" program in which his non-work memories are separated from his work memories. Using the medium of science fiction, this critically acclaimed drama shines a light on the harsh corporate world.

