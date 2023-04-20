When it comes to stylized violence with a tongue-in-cheek attitude, there is nobody like Guy Ritchie. He’s brought epic myths to the screen as well as gangland stories set against the brutal backgrounds of the rough neighborhoods of London but with glamorous storylines that belong in the most decadent sets in Hollywood. His newest film keeps violence at the fore but offers a completely different perspective and style. The most topical film of his career, The Covenant (2023) puts audiences in the middle of the Afghanistan War, following an American soldier’s desperate journey to save his Afghan translator.

Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the lead role of US Army Sergeant John Kinley. Starring alongside Gyllenhaal as his translator Ahmed is Dar Salim, who has primarily worked in Danish television, appearing on popular shows like Borgen and The Bridge. Salim also has notable film roles in Curveball and Darkland. Alexander Ludwig also stars in The Covenant, as does Antony Starr (The Boys), Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary). One of the most acclaimed directors of our time, Guy Ritchie made his debut in 1998 with Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, a crime comedy about confident young criminals who decide to rob the gang next door in order to pay off their massive debts. The film received critical acclaim and was followed by Snatch starring Brad Pitt. More recently, Ritchie has devoted his time to adaptations of well-known stories including Sherlock Holmes, The Man From U.N.C.LE, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The Covenant is Ritchie’s second movie to be released this year followed by Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, and Aubrey Plaza.

For anybody who can’t wait to see this war drama, read on to find out everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this thrilling epic. But first, here's the official synopsis for The Covenant:

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

The Covenant Director Guy Ritchie Release Date 2023-04-21 Cast Jake Gyllenhaal, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Jonny Lee Miller Main Genre Action

Is The Covenant Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Covenant will be distributed to US theaters by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on April 21, 2023.

Will The Covenant Be Streaming Online on the Same Day?

Unfortunately, The Covenant will not be available for streaming in the US on the same day as its theatrical release, but Prime Video has acquired the international streaming rights, as well as post-theatrical streaming rights in the United States. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscription for $14.99 a month, or you can just get the Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month. There's no word yet on the movie's DVD or Video-on-Demand releases but, if they are in fact happening, they won't likely be coming out for a while either.

Watch the Trailer for The Covenant

A trailer for The Covenant was released on February 2, 2023. It opens on the desert lands of Afghanistan as bullets fly and a tired Kinley is left in the middle of the crossfire. He meets an interpreter, Ahmed, and though he is cold to him at first they soon become friends and later brothers when Ahmad single-handedly saves his life. Though his duty as a soldier requires him to leave Afghanistan forever, his personal debts to Ahmed make that an impossible task. More recently, a teaser for The Covenant was released on April 4, which you can check out in the player below:

The Covenant Showtimes

More Movies Like The Covenant That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this war drama, check out these three other films that question the nature of war and how to retain a sense of honor in duty.

Brothers (2009)

Image via Lionsgate

Also starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this American adaptation of a Danish classic asks big questions about what it means to come home. Brothers (2009) follows Captain Sam Cahill, played by Tobey Maguire, a presumed dead prisoner of war who returns home and has to struggle with his own PTSD as well as confront the fact that his brother, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, has seemingly taken his place as father and husband. Veteran director Jim Sheridan makes sure this epic story stays grounded and thrilling while Gyllenhaal and Maguire give some of the best performances of their careers.

Rent on Amazon

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The war film that should have gotten Steven Spielberg his second Best Picture Oscar, Saving Private Ryan (1998) offered audiences one of the most realistic and hard-to-watch depictions of war. The film follows a group of soldiers sent on a deadly mission behind enemy lines in order to take a young soldier home and inform him that his three brothers have died in the line of duty. To this day, the opening scene depicting the storming of the beaches of Normandy is not only historically accurate but a cinematic triumph.

Watch on Paramount+

Dunkirk (2017)

Image via Warner Bros

Possibly the best war film of the past decade, Christopher Nolan reminded the world of one of the most crucial military removal operations in the history of modern warfare. Focusing on several different perspectives, Dunkirk (2017) shows how by land, air, and sea, thousands of young men were evacuated from a beach in Belgium and won the war. With incredible cinematography and sound design that makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action and the compelling storylines make it an emotional experience and not just an accurate documentation.

Watch on Hulu