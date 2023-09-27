With the discussion of humans versus Artificial Intelligence more prevalent than ever, Gareth Edwards' latest film, The Creator, is coming at the perfect time. Edwards is known for his direction of Rogue One, an instant hit when it premiered in 2016, grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. His latest flick has had its own share of hype, not just because of Edwards' direction, but because of its all-star cast and the filmmakers behind it. Pair that with what's sure to be a masterful score by Hans Zimmer, and The Creator could very well follow in the footsteps of Rogue One and take the box office by storm.

The film centers around Joshua, played by John David Washington, as he fights against "The Creator," an AI possessing a weapon that could end the entire human race. Things take an even darker turn when Joshua learns that this weapon, the key to destroying The Creator, is an AI in the form of a child, played by newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles. John David Washington has had quite the film career so far, which gained momentum after his role in 2018's BlacKkKlansman, and continuing as he starred in Christopher Nolan's 2020 spectacle, Tenet. The film also stars Gemma Chan (Eternals) and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

The Creator is set to premiere on September 29, 2023. The film was previously scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, but was moved up a week.

The movie will now be in direct competition with films like the kid-friendly PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and the horrifying Saw X.

Is 'The Creator' Going to Theaters?

The Creator will soar into theaters everywhere on September 29. If you miss it during its theatrical run, it's certain to be released onto a streaming platform once it is no longer available on the big screen.

'The Creator' Tickets and Showtimes

Sci-Fi fans, rejoice - The Creator tickets are currently on sale. Here are links to the showtimes below:

Will 'The Creator' Be Available on Streaming?

With the many streaming services now available, most films make their way to streaming after their run on the big screen, and The Creator is sure to do the same. Because the film is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the film will likely be made available to stream on Disney+ or Hulu, although it's been reported that the two streaming services will merge sometime soon.

Will 'The Creator' Release on DVD and Blu-ray?

While there is no current release date for The Creator to be released on DVD or Blu-ray, we can expect it will be available two to three months after it leaves theaters.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Creator'

"They're not people, Maya, it's just programming" sets the tone for John David Washington's Joshua and the beliefs he has regarding the Artificial Intelligence he is forced to co-exist with. The official trailer, which was released on July 17, goes on to tell us that the AI created to protect humanity actually caused a nuclear explosion ten years prior in the city of Los Angeles, inciting a war. With stunning shots of a futuristic world and robots that look straight out of a Star Wars film, there a definite Rogue One similarities. In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, the audience is already asked the pivotal question: "Whose side are you on?" Set to the tune of Aerosmith's "Dream On," and backed with an intense score by Hans Zimmer, the trailer is sure to pique any sci-fi lover's interest.

Other Movies to Watch Like 'The Creator'

i, Robot (2004) - The 2004 box office hit i, Robot was an exploration of Artificial Intelligence in the not-so-far future, giving viewers an eerie look at a world that didn't seem too far off from the one they were already living in. The story follows cop Del Spooner (Will Smith) who is so anti-technology that he refuses to own one of the human-like robots that every family has to serve them. His bias runs deep, as he once saw one of these robots refuse to save a drowning girl because she had less of a chance of surviving than the other person in the accident, Spooner himself. When one of these robots is accused of doing the unthinkable - killing its master - Spooner is put on the case and is forced to see just how dangerous Artificial Intelligence can be.

Ex Machina (2015) - A programmer named Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) is invited to his boss Nathan's (Oscar Isaac) remote home to interact with an incredibly lifelike humanoid robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander) and test her ability to interact with human beings. As time goes on, however, Ava plants seeds of doubt in Caleb's mind about whether he can really trust Nathan and the true purpose of Nathan bringing Caleb to his isolated home. Within the hour and forty minutes of the film, the viewer is sure to flip-flop their allegiance multiple times in trying to figure out who the real enemy is. The movie was met with great critical acclaim, earning an Academy Award for its visual effects alongside a nomination for Best Original Screenplay by its writer/director Alex Garland.

her (2013) - For a much less intense take on Artificial Intelligence, her tells the story of a lonely man named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) who is a professional letter writer for those who aren't great with words. Theodore soon meets Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), an AI program that has the ability to learn from both Theodore and the outside world. As his relationship with his invisible companion-turned-girlfriend intensifies, Theodore must decide if this pseudo-relationship can ever compare to genuine human interaction. The story explores the attachment that some have to human-like AI programs and how this can affect a person's ability to deal with the real world.

