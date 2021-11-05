If you've been on social media today, chances are you've seen at least one cat video. But have you ever wondered who first showed the world how adorable these cute felines actually are? The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is the story of Louis Wain, the man who achieved this feat through his brilliant art.

Directed by Will Sharpe from a story by Simon Stephenson, the biographical drama film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, and Toby Jones, among others. The movie draws a portrait of one of the most complicated figures in the history of art and is definitely worth checking out, whether you like cats or not. So we've put together this handy guide that answers every question you might have about where to watch the movie, when it arrives on streaming, and more.

What is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain About?

Louis Wain was an English artist born in 1860. He is best known for his anthropomorphic paintings of cats. Wain almost single-handedly made cats appear cute and playful to western society, forever changing the way the animals are perceived. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a biopic that explores his history, his art, and his love for his wife Emily Richardson, who had a massive impact on the direction of both his life and his career. Here's the official synopsis:

"The true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, psychedelic pictures transformed the public's perception of cats forever. Set in the early 1900s, we follow Wain as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy)."

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Streaming Online?

For fans who were hoping to watch The Electrical Life of Louis Wain from the comfort of your home, there's good news. The movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on Friday, November 5, 2021. You can use this link to head directly to the movie’s landing page. Go ahead and keep it bookmarked ahead of the coming premiere.

And in case you prefer to watch movies on the go, the streaming service is now also available as a handy mobile app. You can get the Amazon Prime Video app on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

When Does The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Leave Amazon Prime Video?

Not anytime soon. A lot of movies released in recent times have had a streaming window after which they cease to be available online. However, as it stands right now, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain will be on Amazon Prime Video for the foreseeable future once it arrives on the streaming service.

This is because the movie isn't simultaneously coming to theaters and streaming on the same day. That said, you might still be able to catch The Electrical Life of Louis Wain in theaters.

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain in Movie Theaters?

Yes, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain has had a limited theatrical release. The movie was released in select US theaters on October 22, 2021.

Ahead of the theatrical release, the film had its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021. That same month, the movie was also screened at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. There hasn't been any word on how long it will be in theaters once it arrives on streaming.

If you are planning on trying to catch the movie in theaters, do take all the necessary precautions. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the US, theaters may require you to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Check your state's most recent guidelines before you book your tickets.

Best Benedict Cumberbatch Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Over the last decade or so, Benedict Cumberbatch has become one of the most celebrated actors in the world with legions of devoted fans. The English actor has worked on a number of films across genres and if you're hoping to catch more of his work on Amazon Prime Video, there are some great options to choose from. Here are some of the best ones:

Atonement: Directed by Joe Wright, this 2007 romantic war drama film stars James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Vanessa Redgrave. Starting in the 1930s and spread over six decades, the movie's plot is centered on a crime and the young man who is falsely condemned for it. Cumberbatch plays an important role as Paul Marshall, one of the people connected to the initial crime. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan.

The Whistleblower: This movie is based on the life of Kathryn Bolkovac, a human rights activist and former Nebraska police officer who became a United Nations peacekeeper in post-war Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1999. The film was directed by Larysa Kondracki. The movie stars Rachel Weisz in the lead role. Other cast members include Cumberbatch, David Strathairn, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Anna Anisimova, Monica Bellucci, and more.

Naples '44: Unlike the previous two movies, Naples'44 isn't strictly speaking a feature film though it does star Cumberbatch in the lead role. Directed by Francesco Patierno, the film is a documentary inspired by the true story of Norman Lewis, a British Intelligence Officer who was stationed in Naples at the end of World War II. Real archival footage is interspersed with Cumberbatch's voiceovers, reading from Lewis's 1978 memoir Naples '44: An Intelligence Officer in the Italian Labyrinth. The film evokes the fragile humanity of a war-torn city towards the end of one of the worst periods in human history.

The Courier: The most recent film on this list, The Courier is also based on a true story. The spy film, directed by Dominic Cooke, stars Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman. At the height of the Cold War, Greville is hired by the Secret Intelligence Service to deliver messages to a high-ranking Russian agent, with the fate of the world in the balance.

