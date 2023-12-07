Fresh off her award-winning stint on Broadway, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is set to make her return from the stage to the big screen this month. The multi-talented Comer wowed theater fans last summer when she appeared in the one-woman play Prima Facie, in which she portrayed a criminal defense barrister whose view of the justice system changes after experiencing a sexual assault. Never one to shy away from a challenging role, Comer remains booked and busy since the shocking conclusion of Killing Eve, much to the delight of a legion of fans. Next year, Comer will appear in theaters worldwide in Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders, but before that, audiences will see her star as the lead in Mahalia Belo's British post-apocalyptic survival film The End We Start From.

The End We Start From follows a woman known only as "Mother" who, days after giving birth, must flee her domesticated London home with her newborn daughter due to a country-wide environmental crisis. As the entire city of London is quickly submerged by floodwaters, the determined mother heads to her hometown in the north of England. In a panicked and newly dangerous country, the woman fights for survival while seeking refuge. In his glowing review, Collider's Nate Richard praises Belo's direction and Comer's performance in a "fresh take on the apocalypse genre." Raw, emotional, and very important for its time, it seems The End We Start From will resonate with many.

Joining Comer in the cast is Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Mark Strong (1917), Joel Fry (Our Flag Means Death), Gina McKee (Bodyguard), and Nina Sosanya (Good Omens).

Keep reading to find out where you can watch and stream The End We Start From.

When Is 'The End We Start From' Coming to Movie Theaters?

The End We Start From will be released by Republic Pictures in theaters across New York and Los Angeles on December 8, 2023, before a nationwide release on January 19, 2024.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can expect to see the movie in cinemas on January 19, 2024.

The End We Start From had its film festival premiere at TIFF 2023, before going on to screen at festivals in London, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

'The End We Start From' Showtimes

Don't fret if you can't see your cinema of choice on the list; more links will be added when The End We Start From moves to a wider release schedule.

Watch 'The End We Start From' Trailer

Paramount Movies released a trailer for The End We Start From on their YouTube channel in November 2023. The video begins with sparks flying between Comer and Fry, as their characters share a chance encounter at a bar. The young couple's electric chemistry evidently stands the test of time, with Comer's character shown relaxing in her suburban London home, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child. As her pregnancy progresses, however, so, it seems, does the growing environmental crisis. Instead of the calm birth, every new mother wishes for, we see the woman in distress as flood water slowly seeps into her house. In a series of haunting shots, the trailer shows the true extent of the flood's destruction and society's subsequent collapse. Now responsible for not only her survival but that of her newborn daughter, the woman sets out on a treacherous route to her hometown in the north of England. Encountering dangerous situations and a scarce handful of kind strangers on her way, the woman endures the journey of a lifetime.

Will 'The End We Start From' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Following its wide theatrical release in January 2024, we expect The End We Start From to be available to stream sometime in the spring or early summer of 2024.

Regarding where exactly you can stream the movie, it's likely to land on the Paramount+ platform. Home to a vast collection of gripping movies, monthly plans start at $5.99.

What Is the Background of 'The End We Start From'?

The End We Start From is based on a novel of the same name by author Megan Hunter. Published in 2017, the book serves as Hunter's debut novel, and it's fair to say it was a roaring success in the literary community. The End We Start From won the Foreword Reviews Editor's Choice Award, made it to the final round of the Barnes & Noble Discover Awards, and was long-listed for the Aspen Words Literary Prize. Hunter's second book, The Harpy, a part-revenge-part-fairy-tale, was published in 2020.

Movies Like 'The End We Start From' That You Can Watch Right Now

Children of Men (2006) - Set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic United Kingdom, Children of Men takes place in a world where human behavior is responsible for the destruction of the environment. The movie begins with the murder of the youngest person in the world, 18-year-old "Baby" Diego (Juan Gabriel Yacuzzi), who was born shortly before the global infertility crisis began. After hearing the news, former activist Theo Faron (Clive Owen) is tasked with escorting a refugee, Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey), across the country to sanctuary. Shortly after meeting, however, Kee reveals something miraculous to Theo: she's pregnant - and, therefore could be the one-person able to save humanity.

28 Days Later (2002) - Twenty-eight days after the outbreak of a killer virus that turns humans and animals into violent maniacs, bicycle courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes from a coma to find an abandoned and decimated London. Following his first brush with the infected, Jim teams up with a group of fellow survivors. As they try to track down their families and find refuge in a newly dangerous city, the group encounters other desperate survivors along the way.

How It Ends (2018) - Following a disastrous attempt to win over his pregnant girlfriend Sam's (Kat Graham) parents, Will (Theo James) is eager to make his flight back from Chicago to his home in Seattle. At the airport, however, Will receives a panicked call from Sam before the line cuts out. Soon, all flights are canceled, and news reports state that a "seismic event" has disrupted all electrical power and telecommunication. With no other options, Will reluctantly returns to Sam's parents' home, where he and Sam's father, Tom (Forest Whitaker), decide to drive to Seattle together and rescue Sam.

