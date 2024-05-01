For the first time since 2011's Drive, Ryan Gosling is getting back in the stunt driver's seat with his all-new anticipated action-adventure film, The Fall Guy. A reimagining of the cult-classic television series starring Lee Majors, the new film follows a humble stuntperson named Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) as he falls head-over-heels in love with his frequent collaborator and director, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). His desire for romance takes a dramatic turn when the star he usually doubles for, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing, and Colt gets the unique chance to become a real-life action hero.

The Fall Guy held its world premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival, and the consensus among critics has consistently been that David Leitch's latest is one of his best. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had almost nothing but praise for the film, giving the film an admirable score of 9 out of 10 and applauding it as "a moviemaking lover's dream". It already has the makings of becoming a fantastic next step in David Leitch's career, following the success of his previous action spectacle, Bullet Train.

It already sounds like the upcoming film is one tailor-made for the big screen, so is that where Ryan Gosling's next big blockbuster is streaming? To find out, read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch The Fall Guy.

Related 'The Fall Guy' Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Lead a Moviemaking Lover’s Dream Get ready as this action ride is here to kick off the summer blockbuster season early.

Image via Universal Pictures

Following the film's March 12 premiere at SXSW 2024, The Fall Guy will be racing its way through theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, May 3, 2024. Several countries around the globe will be getting the film a few days earlier, so to see if and when The Fall Guy will be available to watch in your country of residence, refer to the chart below:

Country Release Date Belgium April 24, 2024 Netherlands April 25, 2024 Singapore April 25, 2024 Thailand April 25, 2024 Finland April 26, 2024 Malaysia April 26, 2024 Norway April 26, 2024 Sweden April 26, 2024 Turkey April 26, 2024 Taiwan April 26, 2024 China April 30, 2024 Germany April 30, 2024 France May 1, 2024 Italy May 1, 2024 South Korea May 1, 2024 Mexico May 1, 2024 Philippines May 1, 2024 Argentina May 2, 2024 United Kingdom May 2, 2024 Hungary May 2, 2024 Slovakia May 2, 2024 Australia May 3, 2024 Brazil May 3, 2024 Canada May 3, 2024 Estonia May 3, 2024 Spain May 3, 2024 Iceland May 3, 2024 Lithuania May 3, 2024 Poland May 3, 2024 United States May 3, 2024 Japan August 16, 2024

Is 'The Fall Guy' in Theaters?

Image via Universal/IMAX

May Movie Madness is off to a strong start with The Fall Guy, which, appropriately, will be released exclusively in theaters on May 3. The movie opens a week after Luca Guadagnino's tennis drama Challengers and Bill Skarsgård's action revenge film Boy Kills World. As for direct competition that same weekend, The Fall Guy will be contending with the card-based horror flick, Tarot.

May, being the legendary month for blockbusters that it typically is, has plenty of projects following The Fall Guy's release. This includes the next chapter in the post-apocalyptic primate saga with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, John Krasinski's imaginary friend film IF, and the anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Find Showtimes for 'The Fall Guy'

Image via Universal Pictures

To see if The Fall Guy is playing in a theater near you and purchase your tickets in advance, refer to the following links below:

Watch the Trailer for 'The Fall Guy'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The latest trailer for The Fall Guy was released by Universal Pictures on March 20, showing off the absurd adventure that Colt Seavers embarks on to impress the woman he loves. Given that director David Leitch has experience as a stunt coordinator himself, it's abundantly clear that The Fall Guy will explore the often thankless task that it is to be a stuntperson in Hollywood. Thankfully, Colt gets the opportunity to show what he's capable of when he has to track down the actor of his latest movie, only to discover that this spoiled Hollywood star has gotten involved with the wrong people.

What Is 'The Fall Guy' About?

Close

The official plot synopsis of The Fall Guy reads as follows:

He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

Other Action Movies Like 'The Fall Guy' You Can Watch Right Now

'Bullet Train' (2022)

Image via Sony Pictures

After becoming a moderate hit at the box office, David Leitch's Bullet Train gained even more momentum when it hit streaming, and has since become a modern classic. Taking place almost entirely on a Japanese bullet train, the film sees multiple parties trying to retrieve a mysterious briefcase belonging to a deadly criminal kingpin called The White Death (Michael Shannon). One of these parties is an operative known as Ladybug (Brad Pitt) - a staunch pacifist who consistently gets into violent situations.

Watch on Netflix

'21 Jump Street' (2012)

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the best examples of a classic television show getting revamped for a modern audience, Phil Lord and Chris Miller's 21 Jump Street is a consistently fun ride. Former high school rivals turned rookie police partners Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are looking to prove themselves to the rest of the force when they get an unusual assignment. They are instructed to go undercover as students of a local high school to uncover a dangerous and deadly drug distribution ring.

Rent on Prime Video

'Drive' (2011)

Image via FilmDistrict

Drive could essentially be described as a much darker and more violent version of The Fall Guy. Also starring Ryan Gosling in what is undoubtedly one of his most iconic roles, the film follows a stoic stunt driver who lives a double life as a getaway driver for the criminal underworld in Los Angeles. It's a lifestyle that Driver begins to question when a woman he cares about gets indirectly involved with some powerful and dangerous members of LA's mob scene.

Rent on Prime Video