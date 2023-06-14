"The Fastest Man Alive" can't get here soon enough, because the long-awaited release of The Flash is nearly upon us. One of the most anticipated superhero films of the year, The Flash represents more than a few major developments for DC Comics adaptations. For one, the 2023 film will be the first live-action solo film for Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) to get a theatrical release. Secondly, The Flash has been confirmed by new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn as a new jumping-off point for the DC Universe, setting up an entirely new continuity of films. Thirdly, and arguably most exciting, this adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline will bring in numerous variants of beloved characters, including the unexpected but welcome return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Much like the popular comic storyline, it's based on, The Flash will see Barry Allen go back in time to save his mother from being murdered. Unbeknownst to Barry, his actions would lead to a fundamentally different reality. One populated by friends and foes both familiar and new, as well as a timeline where metahumans have become an endangered species. With the help of an alternate version of himself, an older alternate Batman, and a traumatized variant of Supergirl (Sasha Calle), Barry will hopefully be able to undo what he did and bring balance to the multiverse.

Comic fans are eager to see this historic entry into the DC Universe unfold, and thankfully, they won't have to wait much longer. To find out when and how you can see Barry Allen's first solo live-action adventure, here is where you can watch The Flash.

The Flash Release Date 2023-06-16 Director Andres Muschietti Cast Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle Rating PG-13 Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi Studio Warner Bros Writers Gardner Fox, Joby Harold, Harry Lampert Franchise DC

Image via Warner Bros.

Traveling through time via the Speed Force won't be necessary for eager fans of Barry Allen's speedster, as The Flash will finally be sprinting into theaters on Friday, June 16th, 2023. This comes after years of production problems, director changes, script rewrites, and numerous delays for the hugely anticipated requel of the DC Cinematic Universe.

Is The Flash in Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Your local movie theater is the only way to experience The Flash once it arrives in theaters on June 16th. The film technically made its theatrical premiere at Cinemacon 2023, where those lucky enough to be in attendance praised the film as "Tremendous" and "Heartfelt". Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have not announced any streaming plans as of yet, but we have a pretty good idea of where Barry Allen will be making his streaming home.

Related:What Happens to Ezra Miller Now After 'The Flash'?

Find Showtimes for The Flash

Image via Warner Bros.

To find out if The Flash will be racing into a theater near you, check out the following links below to find local listings and buy your tickets in advance:

When Will The Flash Be Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Flash will almost undoubtedly be coming to the newly rebranded Max, as that has become the one-stop hub for everything related to movies and shows based on DC Comics. Following the service's launch, Max quickly added the most recent DC Comics film, Shazam: Fury of the Gods. As for when The Flash will be coming to Max, we estimate that the blockbuster feature will be arriving on the streaming service no later than ninety days after its theatrical run begins. That means that the speedster's first live-action solo film will more than likely be available to watch on Max around Fall 2023.

When Will The Flash Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Flash will also more than likely be available to buy on VOD no later than ninety days after the film's theatrical release. About two weeks after a VOD purchase premiere, the film will also likely become available to rent on VOD and purchase on DVD and Blu-ray.

Watch the Trailer for The Flash

The final trailer for The Flash showcases an ambitious but naive Barry Allen, who confides in his own universe's version of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) that he thinks he can go back in time and fix a lot of the horrible things that have happened in the world. Despite Batfleck's warning, Barry still goes back in time and enters a reality where his mother was never killed. The consequences of Barry's actions include the return of General Zod (Michael Shannon), the existence of an entirely different Batman, and Kara Zor-El coming to Earth's defense instead of Clark Kent (Henry Cavill). Now in a reality with little to no metahumans, Barry must make an impossible choice - make the world go back to the way he was or stay in one where his family is still together.

Movies You Should Watch to Prepare for The Flash

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Batman (1989) - Modern superhero cinema owes a lot to Tim Burton's masterful reinvention of the Dark Knight from 1989. The film is equal parts surreal with goofy imagery and dark with intense and scary subject matters. Michael Keaton has stood the test of time as one of the best actors to ever wear the cowl, and his debut as Bruce Wayne is made even better by a flawless villain in Jack Nicholson's Joker.

Watch on Max

Man of Steel (2013) - The debut of the DCEU, Man of Steel is a gritty reboot of the Superman mythos that reboots things with a visually stunning trip to Metropolis. The story is overall pretty similar to that of past incarnations, featuring Kal-El coming to Earth for the first time and growing up to become a virtually indestructible hero. He'll need to put those heroic skills to the test when General Zod comes to Earth with plans to eradicate the population and create a new Krypton.

Watch on Max

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) - While the theatrical version of Justice League was the first film to give us a proper look at The Flash after being briefly teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, it's Zack Snyder's Justice League that really allowed the character to shine (and is what The Flash uses as canon). With Superman dead, the alien conqueror Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) has set his legion of Parademons onto the planet to claim it for his own. To combat this extra-terrestrial threat, Batman creates a new league of superheroes consisting of The Flash, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Watch on Max

Read More About ‘The Flash’