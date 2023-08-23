The Big Picture The Golden Bachelor, a senior spin-off of The Bachelor franchise, will premiere on September 28, featuring Gerry Turner as the leading man.

The show will delve into Turner's search for love after the death of his wife, and will also highlight his relationships with his daughters and granddaughters.

The Golden Bachelor aims to showcase a unique love story for the golden years, providing a second chance at love for a hopeless romantic like Turner.

The senior citizen spin-off of The Bachelor finally got a premiere date. ABC announced that The Golden Bachelor, starring Gerry Turner as the leading man, will be taking over Thursday nights starting September 28, at 8 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise, on the other hand, will also premiere on the same date, according to the broadcasting network.

So far, the upcoming and much-anticipated spin-off of The Bachelor promises a heartfelt and tear-inducing television moment, as it will not only feature Turner's second chance at love years after his wife's death, but it will also focus on his relationships with his loving daughters and granddaughters. In a recently released preview, Turner shared that being on the show "is going to be an altogether new experience." He hopes to look at one of the female cast members and finally find "the right person."

"It's Never Too Late to Fall in Love... Again"

Image via ABC

The Golden Bachelor marks the Bachelor Nation franchise's first senior-led star in its run on television since the early 2000s. In its more than 20 years of catering to "young love," with The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise featuring 20- or 30-something cast members, the forthcoming spin-off will showcase "a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years." The show's description reads as follows:

On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

Turner, described as a "hopeless romantic, is a retired restaurateur and a father to his two beautiful daughters, Angie and Jenny, to his high school sweetheart Toni. They also share two granddaughters together, named Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after spending 43 fruitful years together, Toni passed away in 2017. Years after the passing of Toni, Turner — complete with his family's support — gets ready to embark on a new chapter in his life: "find a love that will stand the test of time."

There are no further details yet about the women vying for Turner's heart, but you can soon find out once The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC on September 28. You can watch the preview below.