Wrestling is making its way to the ring this December with A24’s upcoming family drama The Iron Claw. Directed by Sean Durkin, best known for his Sundance-winning film Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the tight-knit Von Erich brothers, who bonded over their passion for professional wrestling. Under the guidance of their domineering father and coach, the boy's wrestling careers skyrocketed unlike any other. But every high has a comedown, and for the Von Erich family, their success apparently takes them to the gravest of lows.

Wrestling has long been a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in the fabric of entertainment. Thanks to flagship shows like WWE Raw and SmackDown, wrestling has not merely become a sports event, but it has also transformed into a primetime spectacle, and to a greater extent, a family tradition shared by multiple generations who love the sport.

Starring familiar names in Hollywood, including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, and Lily James, The Iron Claw is tragically powerful and painfully bittersweet. Despite the hard-hitting action that comes with wrestling, the film speaks volumes about what it means to be a family.

Here’s where you can watch and stream The Iron Claw.

Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Sean Durkin Cast Zac Efron , Jeremy Allen White , Harris Dickinson , Maura Tierney Rating R Runtime 130 minutes

The highly anticipated The Iron Claw makes its theatrical release on December 22, 2023, setting the stage for a cinematic showdown amidst a bustling week at the cinemas.

The film is set to face some competition, sharing its debut with a lineup of equally compelling movies, including the family-fun comedy Migration, DC’s very own Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the musical remake of The Color Purple, the much-awaited Ferrari by Michael Mann, and not forgetting George Clooney’s very own The Boys in the Boat.

If things get a little too boring at home this holiday season, audiences can simply head down to the nearest theater for these upcoming December releases.

Is 'The Iron Claw' Playing In Theaters?

The answer is, yes! Beloved wrestling fans can catch The Iron Claw exclusively in theaters.

Before its initial release date, the grand premiere of The Iron Claw took place at the historic Texas Theatre in Dallas on November 8, 2023, following the conclusion of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The premiere saw the presence of Kevin Von Erich, marking his return to a public appearance in Dallas after more than two decades.

Find Showtimes for 'The Iron Claw'

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for The Iron Claw:

When Will 'The Iron Claw' Be on Streaming?

The Iron Claw is only set for a theatrical release, but once the film’s theatrical run concludes, it will make its way onto the Max streaming services. This transition is made possible through a strategic agreement forged between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery, granting the latter streaming rights to A24’s esteemed catalog of films. For the past few years, A24’s strong emphasis on compelling storytelling and support for filmmakers with a distinctive artistic vision has put the company under a positive spotlight. Their comprehensive multiyear pay-1 U.S. output agreement with HBO and Max may ease their methods of film distribution to audiences. Other recent films in the A24 catalog include Sofia Coppola’s lauded Priscilla, which stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, starring the iconic Nicolas Cage, and not to mention The Iron Claw.

When Will 'The Iron Claw' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Unfortunately, there isn’t any word yet on when The Iron Claw will be available on DVD and Blu-ray. As a general rule of thumb, films are available on DVD and Blu-ray approximately 3 months after their theatrical run. However, that normally depends on the decision of production houses.

Be sure to stick around for further updates.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Iron Claw'

The Iron Claw takes audiences into the story of the Von Erich family, tracing the trajectory of their wrestling dynasty from the 1970s to the 1990s. Guided by head patriarch Fritz Von Erich, a former wrestler himself, the family’s sons - Kevin, David, and Kerry Von Erich - embark on a mission to forge a wrestling legacy of unparalleled distinction. Inside the squared circle, the trio proves to be a formidable force, engaging in legendary rivalries, including the iconic clashes with wrestling luminary Ric Flair and the memorable Von Erich feud against the Fabulous Freebird wrestling team.

Yet, as the family’s wrestling saga unfolds, an ominous cloud gathers - the so-called “Von Erich curse”. Tragically, five out of the six Von Erich siblings meet premature deaths, giving rise to the haunting notion that a curse has befallen the family.

Going beyond the superstition of family curses, The Iron Claw explores the physical and mental toll exacted by a career in professional wrestling, compounded by the weight of familial expectations set by Fritz. Having been an integral part of the wrestling culture for so long, Fritz harbors the desire to pass down the cherished love and experience of wrestling to his sons. Although their careers tasted sweet success, their story takes a turn as unforeseen challenges and misfortunes disrupt their paths.

More Movies Like 'The Iron Claw' You Can Watch Now

Win Win: directed by Thomas McCarthy, Win Win unfolds the story of Mike Flaherty, a disheartened attorney played by Paul Giamatti. Juggling the demands of his legal career with his role as a high school wrestling coach, Flaherty’s life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a promising wrestling talent through some shady business dealings. As he sees the prospect of a double playday, complications arise when the athlete's mother, fresh from rehab and facing financial hardship, reemerges with the acne, posing a threat to Flaherty’s carefully laid plans.

Cassandro: celebrating the inspiring figure who left a trailblazing legacy, Cassandro delves into the true story of Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), the man behind the wrestling persona known as Cassandro. Born in El Paso, Cassandro transcends traditional wrestling norms as an “exotico” character, embracing his identity as a gay amateur wrestler.

Ready to Rumble: a comedic rollercoaster, Ready to Rumble chronicles the escapades of two endearing but somewhat dimwitted sewage workers who witness their wrestling hero, WCW wrestler Jimmy King (Oliver Platt), being cheated out of the World title by the nefarious wrestler Diamond Dallas Page and the conniving WCW owner Titus Sinclair (Joe Pantoliano).

