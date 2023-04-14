After Daisy Jones and The Six and Tiny Beautiful Things, Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine has yet another book-to-screen adaptation on cue. Laura Dave's best-selling novel The Last Thing He Told Me was first picked up by Witherspoon's book club as one of the monthly reads and its suspenseful plot was enough to draw the production company to another TV adaptation deal. Now, it is time to watch the novel come to life with none other than Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice playing Hannah and her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey. The two characters must work together to find Owen, Hannah's husband, and Bailey's father played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau after he suddenly goes missing. In addition to Garner and Rice, the series' cast also includes Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young), and John Harlan Kim (The Librarians).

If you are a fan of the book or can't wait to watch another thriller series, here is when and where to watch this TV adaptation.

Image via Apple TV+

When Is The Last Thing He Told Me Premiering?

Wait no longer! The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are available now, as of April 14, and the remaining ones will come out on a weekly basis every Friday. There are seven episodes in total, so the full season will be available to stream as of May 19.

What Is the Episode Schedule for The Last Thing He Told Me?

While the first two episodes are now available on Apple TV+, you're likely anxiously awaiting to watch the next episode. Here's when to expect each episode:

Episode 1: "Protect Her" - Friday, April 14, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 2: "The Day After" - Friday, April 14, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 3: "Keep Austin Weird" - Friday, April 21, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 4: "Witness to Your Life" - Friday, April 28, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 5: "The Never Dry" - Friday, May 5, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 6: "When We Were Young" - Friday, May 12, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Episode 7: "Sanctuary" - Friday, May 19, 2023 (Apple TV+)

Where Can You Stream The Last Thing He Told Me?

Image via Apple TV+

The series is an Apple TV+ original, so you need to have a subscription to watch it. If you are looking to subscribe to this streaming service, Apple TV+'s plan is worth $6.99 per month / $69.99 per year, making it one of the most affordable streaming service options nowadays. You will automatically have a seven-day free trial after subscribing, but if you have recently purchased an Apple product, your free trial might last up to 30 days. There is also a bundle option to consider if you want access to other Apple services in addition to Apple TV+. For $16.95 per month, you will also have Apple Music, Arcade, and an iCloud+ subscription.

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me

From the beginning of the trailer, Hannah is already worried about her husband's sudden disappearance. She hasn't heard from Owen in more than 24 hours and on top of not knowing where he might be, Hannah also finds out that he has been involved in a scandal. When the protagonist reads a note that he left behind with "protect her" written on it, she understands that her mission is to take care of her step-daughter Bailey while Owen is missing. Hannah isn't the only one that receives a note from Owen. Bailey finds a note in her locker alongside a bag filled with money, furthering the questions about what her father may have done and why he needs to hide. As the two join forces to track Owen down, they discover that there is more to his disappearance than it seems.

What Has the Cast Said About the Series?

In an interview with Hoda and Jenna on The Today Show, Garner shared that she wanted to be involved in the series so much that she even wrote a letter to Reese's team pursuing the role of Hannah. After getting the part and working on set with Rice as mother and daughter, she reminisced on how their connection translated to the screen:

"It was incredible to work with Angourie Rice. She is such a stunning and brilliant young actress and she led the way because I just love her so much...The first couple of episodes she never looked me in the eye. She was so disciplined, and we built our trust and friendship along with our characters."

Coster-Waldeau also shared his experience working with Garner and Rice to build their onscreen chemistry as a family in an interview with Collider's own Tania Hussain:

"First of all, those two ladies are just wonderful people to be around and then they’re very sharp. They’re a lot of fun. They also happen to be, on top of that, brilliant actresses, so I just had to react to what they were doing and follow their lead. That was really it. And the funny thing is, it’s obviously a very dark story in many ways because it’s horrible what happens — it’s kind of this nightmarish situation. The good thing was we had a lot of fun on set, which made it… a real joy."

